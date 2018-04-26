There are 10 confirmed matches for WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. The special show airs April 27 and will have seven championship matches that may change the title picture heading into Backlash in May.

The Greatest Royal Rumble event will begin with the kickoff at 11 a.m. EDT on the WWE Network with the main show starting at 12 p.m.

UNDERTAKER VS RUSEV

This match is more a case of how long will it take than who actually wins. Undertaker, coming off a squashing of John Cena at WrestleMania 34, is likely to steamroll his way through Rusev in this casket match.

Bob - Undertaker

Phil - Undertaker

Rocco - Undertaker

Mo - Undertaker

TRIPLE H VS JOHN CENA

It’s been eight years since John Cena and Triple H squared off in the ring but the Saudi crowd will get this classic matchup on Friday. With no titles on the line or anything at stake, really, this match is pretty much a toss-up.

Bob - Triple H

Phil - Triple H

Rocco - Triple H

Mo - John Cena

CEDRIC ALEXANDER VS KALISTO - CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Like the Undertaker and Rusev match, the crew feels it’s too soon for current champ Cedric Alexander to have a loss. The fact that it’s Kalisto (no offense) facing him is more of an indicator that WWE is looking for the two to put on a good show but save the storylines for 205 Live.

Bob - Cedric Alexander

Phil - Cedric Alexander

Rocco - Cedric Alexander

Mo - Cedric Alexander

BLUDGEON BROTHERS VS USOS - SD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Again, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan just won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at ‘Mania so it’s too soon for the monster tag team to drop them no matter how good The Usos are.

Bob - Bludgeon Brothers

Phil - Bludgeon Brothers

Rocco - Bludgeon Brothers

Mo - Bludgeon Brothers

MATT HARDY/BRAY WYATT VS THE BAR - RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

The Bar getting sent to SmackDown Live during the Superstar Shakeup made this matchup an easy one to predict. It’s very unlikely WWE would send The Bar back to RAW with the titles after shipping them over to the blue brand.

Bob - Hardy/Wyatt

Phil - Hardy/Wyatt

Rocco - Hardy/Wyatt

Mo - Hardy/Wyatt

JEFF HARDY VS JINDER MAHAL - US CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Here’s where things get interesting. Jinder Mahal took his U.S. Championship to RAW to then lose it to Jeff Hardy, who was sent to SmackDown Live. Will Mahal regain his title and bring it back to RAW? Can RAW have both midcard belts on the same show? Anything can happen and here’s where the picks start to differ.

Bob - Jinder Mahal

Phil - Jinder Mahal

Rocco - Jeff Hardy

Mo - Jinder Mahal

SETH ROLLINS VS THE MIZ VS FINN BALOR VS SAMOA JOE - INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP LADDER MATCH

The result of the U.S. Championship match affected how some of our experts chose the winner of the Intercontinental Championship ladder match. Bob and Phil felt after Mahal brings the U.S. title to RAW, the IC belt needs to go to SmackDown.

Rocco feels Hardy retaining means the IC belt stays on RAW but with a new champion while Mo sees Monday nights having two midcard titles, for a little while at least.

Bob - Samoa Joe

Phil - Samoa Joe

Rocco - Finn Balor

Mo - Seth Rollins

AJ STYLES VS SHINSUKE NAKAMURA - WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

After a lackluster match at WrestleMania 34, the panel of experts feel a WWE Network special in Saudi Arabia isn’t the place for AJ to drop the belt. But hey, the WWE have done stranger things.

Bob - AJ Styles

Phil - AJ Styles

Rocco - AJ Styles

Mo - AJ Styles

BROCK LESNAR VS ROMAN REIGNS - UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Speaking of weird WWE decisions, balking at making Roman Reigns the champion at WrestleMania 34 was odd. The common theory is that Vince McMahon wants Roman to capture the Universal title in front of a more favorable crowd, and we all agree.

Bob - Roman Reigns

Phil - Roman Reigns

Rocco - Roman Reigns

Mo - Roman Reigns

GREATEST ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

There are 50 men heading into this match, and while not all of the entrants are confirmed there are only a handful of WWE Superstars who have a shot at winning.

Bob - Braun Strowman

Phil - Daniel Bryan

Rocco - Bobby Lashley

Mo - Daniel Bryan