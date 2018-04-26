‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ Predictions: Guessing Every Winner and Title Change
There are 10 confirmed matches for WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. The special show airs April 27 and will have seven championship matches that may change the title picture heading into Backlash in May.
Player.One’s self-proclaimed wrestling “experts” gave their predictions for the Greatest Royal Rumble event. If you’re more of a video person, you can out the GRR prediction on the official FaceBook page.
The Greatest Royal Rumble event will begin with the kickoff at 11 a.m. EDT on the WWE Network with the main show starting at 12 p.m.
UNDERTAKER VS RUSEV
This match is more a case of how long will it take than who actually wins. Undertaker, coming off a squashing of John Cena at WrestleMania 34, is likely to steamroll his way through Rusev in this casket match.
Bob - Undertaker
Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now
Phil - Undertaker
Rocco - Undertaker
Mo - Undertaker
TRIPLE H VS JOHN CENA
It’s been eight years since John Cena and Triple H squared off in the ring but the Saudi crowd will get this classic matchup on Friday. With no titles on the line or anything at stake, really, this match is pretty much a toss-up.
Bob - Triple H
Phil - Triple H
Rocco - Triple H
Mo - John Cena
CEDRIC ALEXANDER VS KALISTO - CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Like the Undertaker and Rusev match, the crew feels it’s too soon for current champ Cedric Alexander to have a loss. The fact that it’s Kalisto (no offense) facing him is more of an indicator that WWE is looking for the two to put on a good show but save the storylines for 205 Live.
Bob - Cedric Alexander
Phil - Cedric Alexander
Rocco - Cedric Alexander
Mo - Cedric Alexander
BLUDGEON BROTHERS VS USOS - SD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Again, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan just won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at ‘Mania so it’s too soon for the monster tag team to drop them no matter how good The Usos are.
Bob - Bludgeon Brothers
Phil - Bludgeon Brothers
Rocco - Bludgeon Brothers
Mo - Bludgeon Brothers
MATT HARDY/BRAY WYATT VS THE BAR - RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
The Bar getting sent to SmackDown Live during the Superstar Shakeup made this matchup an easy one to predict. It’s very unlikely WWE would send The Bar back to RAW with the titles after shipping them over to the blue brand.
Bob - Hardy/Wyatt
Phil - Hardy/Wyatt
Rocco - Hardy/Wyatt
Mo - Hardy/Wyatt
JEFF HARDY VS JINDER MAHAL - US CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Here’s where things get interesting. Jinder Mahal took his U.S. Championship to RAW to then lose it to Jeff Hardy, who was sent to SmackDown Live. Will Mahal regain his title and bring it back to RAW? Can RAW have both midcard belts on the same show? Anything can happen and here’s where the picks start to differ.
Bob - Jinder Mahal
Phil - Jinder Mahal
Rocco - Jeff Hardy
Mo - Jinder Mahal
SETH ROLLINS VS THE MIZ VS FINN BALOR VS SAMOA JOE - INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP LADDER MATCH
The result of the U.S. Championship match affected how some of our experts chose the winner of the Intercontinental Championship ladder match. Bob and Phil felt after Mahal brings the U.S. title to RAW, the IC belt needs to go to SmackDown.
Rocco feels Hardy retaining means the IC belt stays on RAW but with a new champion while Mo sees Monday nights having two midcard titles, for a little while at least.
Bob - Samoa Joe
Phil - Samoa Joe
Rocco - Finn Balor
Mo - Seth Rollins
AJ STYLES VS SHINSUKE NAKAMURA - WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
After a lackluster match at WrestleMania 34, the panel of experts feel a WWE Network special in Saudi Arabia isn’t the place for AJ to drop the belt. But hey, the WWE have done stranger things.
Bob - AJ Styles
Phil - AJ Styles
Rocco - AJ Styles
Mo - AJ Styles
BROCK LESNAR VS ROMAN REIGNS - UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Speaking of weird WWE decisions, balking at making Roman Reigns the champion at WrestleMania 34 was odd. The common theory is that Vince McMahon wants Roman to capture the Universal title in front of a more favorable crowd, and we all agree.
Bob - Roman Reigns
Phil - Roman Reigns
Rocco - Roman Reigns
Mo - Roman Reigns
GREATEST ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH
There are 50 men heading into this match, and while not all of the entrants are confirmed there are only a handful of WWE Superstars who have a shot at winning.
Bob - Braun Strowman
Phil - Daniel Bryan
Rocco - Bobby Lashley
Mo - Daniel Bryan