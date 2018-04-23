The April 23 edition of Monday Night RAW is the last episode before the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, so it should feel like a go-home show. One key reason: all seven men’s titles will be on the line during this Friday’s WWE Network special (12 p.m. EDT.)

According to WWE.com, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is slated to be on RAW tonight to confront Roman Reigns before their rematch at Greatest Royal Rumble. Will WWE fans see more of the same this Friday?

The RAW roster gained a lot of new faces from the Superstar Shakeup, including the Riott Squad, Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Natalya and Drew McIntyre. How will the new additions fit into RAW? Here are the live results for this week’s episode.

Bruno Samartino Tribute

Show opens with the WWE Superstars and Vince McMahon standing on the stage as a video tribute is played.

Brock Lesnar segment

The crowd is noticeably booing Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman says Brock is still the defending champion but he's not there to gloat. He just tells it like it is. Any wannabe tough guy in the back who steps up to Brock will get smashed.

Heyman says that Roman didn't pick a cage match, it was Lesnar's choice and that Roman will only come back to the U.S. in boxes.

Roman interrupts Heyman and comes into the ring to step up to Lesnar. Roman says that he's coming home from Saudi Arabia with the Universal title and walks away.

Elias vs Bobby Roode

Before Elias can do his musical number, Bobby Roode interrupts him with his entrance.

Elias wins via pinfall after he whipped Roode's head into the ropes when he tried to get back in the ring.

Woken Matt and Bray Wyatt segment

Matt does his usual Woken thing, saying how he and Bray will win the RAW Tag Team Championships at Greatest Royal Rumble. Matt's white background turns black when Bray enters the scene, and Wyatt says that there is no light without the darkness and they will both cast a shadow on the competition. Both Superstars say "run" at the same time to end the segment.

The Ascension vs Matt/Bray

Bray pins Victor after a combination Twist of Fate.

The Sami and Kevin Show

Owens says that the departure of The Miz left a giant hole on RAW, and Sami and KO are the best people to fill his shoes. They will be in the Greatest Royal Rumble match.

Angle says that he, Daniel Bryan and Chris Jericho will be in the Royal Rumble match, so they should be ready for that. Angle then makes a tag team match for KO and Sami to face Bobby Lashley and Strowman.

Backstage with Seth Rollins

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel approach Seth Rollins in the locker room to ask him to be their leader, but Rollins declines.

Titus Worldwide vs Dolph Ziggler/Drew McIntyre

McIntyre pins Apollo after the Claymore/Zig Zag combination.

Ziggler is asked why he brought McIntyre with him and he says that he brought the former NXT champion to have his back because no one else does.

McIntyre says he sees a bunch of superstars in the back who have become soft and that he's the reality call the WWE needs.

Backstage with Chad Gable

Gable approaches Kurt Angle and asks about Jason Jordan. Angle says he'll be back soon, but he didn't bring him in to be a tag team.

Jinder Mahal comes in to say that once he wins back his U.S .title from Jeff Hardy, he wants to go back to SmackDown. Kurt says it's not happening but Mahal responds by saying he'll go to Stephanie to get what he wants. Gable says he should respect Angle and Mahal begins to call him different names and the two are about to go to blows when Angle makes a match between them.

Jinder Mahal vs Chad Gable

Sunil Singh distracts Gable before he gets in the ring allowing Mahal a chance to hit him before the bell.

Gable wins via pinfall after reversing a Khalas.

Samoa Joe iPhone promo

Joe heard Roman's proclamation that he will return with the Universal title, but he's more worried that he won't have an opponent at Backlash once Lesnar gets through with him.

Backstage Segment

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel approach Finn Balor about joining up, but he also declines.

Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn vs Braun Strowman/Bobby Lashely

Strowman pins Sami after a Running Powerslam.

No Way Jose vs Baron Corbin

Corbin gets on the mic and says his conga line is actually a way to beat him down when he's winning. He says he came to RAW to get serious competition and leaves.

No Way Jose says that just because Corbin doesn't want to fight, they can still have fun. But when Jose gets to the stage, Corbin knocks him out from behind.

Finn Balor/Seth Rollins vs Miztourage

Balor pins Axel after a Coup de Grace.

Alexa Bliss/Mickie James/Riott Squad vs Nia Jax/Ember Moon/Bayley/Sasha Banks/Natalya