If you are looking for something amazing to ring the New Year in, we have the ultimate roundup of spirits you should get the next time you are at a liquor store. From seasonal favorites to the best canned cocktails we've tried this year, this is your guide to what you need to buy.

Out of the hundreds of liquors, wines, and ready-to-drink cocktails we've tasted, these are some of the best options as we close out 2022 and kick off 2023. For those of us who aren't trying a dry January, these are essential purchases. You can also ask for them when out at a bar to get a taste before you commit to a full bottle.

Hendrick's Neptunia Gin

Hendrick's Neptunia Gin is a deliciously refreshing expression that takes you to the seaside with coastal botanicals and a crisp citrus finish. If you are already over winter's wrath this light and sunny gin is the perfect way to spruce up your next cocktail. I highly recommend Hendrick's Neptunia Fizz.

Combine 2 parts Hendrick's Neptunia Gin, 1 part fresh lime juice, 1 part simple syrup in a highball glass. Top with soda water and 3 cucumber slices for a cocktail that will transport you to the Scottish coast.

Buy at retailers near you from $39.99 and Drizly.

Watershed Nochino

Watershed Nochino is the perfect sweet liqueur for a winter evening. This is a nutty spirit made from unripe Ohio black walnuts that must be harvested before the nut forms and they fall from the tree. You'll smell dark chocolate and clove with candied citrus and baking spices as you taste, with a sweet and nutty flavor that transitions to a vanilla bean finish. This is delicious sipped, poured over ice cream or mix into a cocktail.

Buy at retailers near you from $29.99.

Bib & Tucker 6 Year Old Small Batch Bourbon

Bib & Tucker 6-Year-Old Small Batch Bourbon is a tasty young bourbon with a sweet vanilla aroma and a smooth sip with hints of holiday pecan pie that turns to a warm finish with a hint of chestnut. If you are able to find the epic steam locomotive holiday topper, make sure you pick it up alongside a bottle of this wonderful bourbon. Great for sipping neat or for making an old-fashioned.

Buy at retailers near you from $49.99 and Drizly.

XXI Espresso Martini

Are you a huge fan of espresso martinis when you are out? Now you can enjoy an epic espresso martini at home without mixing it yourself and keeping all the ingredients on hand. The XXI Espresso Martini is a bottle of ready-to-drink cocktails. Simply shake with ice and pour into a martini glass and you are ready to go. You can upgrade with some espresso beans to add to the presentation, if you are feeling fancy.

Buy at retailers near you for $34.99 and Drizly.

The Prisoner Wines

The Prisoner Wines are some of our favorite and easy-to-find wines to pick up for a chill night in, or as a gift at your next dinner party. We love the Prisoner Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon as we cling to reds in the midst of winter's chill. We are also eager for spring (or simply a perfect white wine meal) and a reason to uncork the absolutely epic Chenin Blanc.

Buy at retailers near you from $29.99.

Middle West Spirits Lucky Find Wheat Whiskey

The Middle West Spirits Lucky Find Wheat Whiskey is my go-to whiskey for a smooth, familiar and tasty sip. This is the bottle I reluctantly make sure that friend's try when they come over. It is a wonderful mix of brandied cherries, vanilla, caramel, and Baklava. If you are looking for a must-have bottle for those small celebrations and random Tuesdays, this is it.

Buy at retailers near you for $51.99.

Frey Ranch Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Frey Ranch is a wonderful story and whiskey. This Nevada operation is an all-in-one farm-to-glass whiskey that combines growing the grains on-site and distilling them, bringing the process full circle. We've tasted a range of Frey Ranch offerings and love them all. The Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a wonderful option with a smooth sip that is wonderful neat or to craft a delicious cocktail. This is one of our favorite finds of the year.

Buy at retailers near you from $47.99 or Caskers.

Post Meridiem Ready to Drink Cocktails

It is rare to find a good canned cocktail, and even rarer to find a great one. Post Meridiem makes the best Ready to Drink Cocktails we've found. These tiny cans pack real ingredients and taste fresh, without the need to grab your barware. The Southside and Old Fashioned are our favorites, but you can't go wrong with any of the options.

Buy at retailers near you or online for $4.49 a cocktail.

Stellum Black Equinox Blend #1

The Stellum Black Equinox Blend #1 is part of Stellum's special releases, each of which is a great option, but this one stands apart from the rest. This bottle represents the layering of special barrels in the Stellum collection which they finished on the vernal equinox. This bourbon is smooth with a crisp nose that reminds us of spring before transitioning to a hint of spice. When you sip, you'll find hints of honey that opens into a toasted orange and then a long finish. Add three drops of water to open this up more. This is one of the best bourbons we've tasted this year.

Buy at retailers near you or online for $99.00.

Cincoro Gold Tequila

Cincoro Gold is the latest expression from this brand owned by Micheal Jordan and several other NBA owners. It is a combination of all four Cincoro tequilas including the 40-month barrel-aged Cincoro Extra Añejo tequila. This adds up to a sweet tequila that includes flavors of vanilla and honey. If you are looking for an almost candied tequila expression, this is it.

Buy at retailers near you for $350 or ReserveBar for $403.99.

Barrell Vantage

The Barrell Vantage bourbon hits you with peaches and orange on the nose with a toasty deserty transition. Your first sip carries over this peach flavor adding in figs and oak as well as mom's home made cinnamon rolls. This is a very delicious and easy to sip blend that finishes with a little heat and carmelized sugar flavors before ending with a touch of spice. This is an excellent addition to your liquor cabinet.

Buy at retailers near you or for $79.99 online.

Buckeye Vodka

Buckeye Vodka is made in Ohio and is a great affordable vodka that is perfect for crafting cocktails. This is a traditional vodka with no flavor, it's clear and hs a smooth finish. We used this to make delicious Moscow Mules for friends and family at a recent gathering and everyone loved it. There is a lot of value in this bottle.

Buy at retailers near you from $15.99

Gray Whale Gin

Gray Whale Gin is a standout newer option that brings California botanicals together into a savory and herbaceous gin. This is citrus forward on the nose that gives way to a bit of nuttiness and mint before the traditional pine and juniper gin flavors come through. This is a wonderful gin to use with a simple gin and tonic or soda. It's also a great base for a Martini or a Negroni.

Buy at retailers near you or from Reservebar for $36.99.

