15 Effective Ways to Encourage And Foster Innovation in Your Business

"Failure" has a complex meaning in business. On one hand, failure can mean unimaginable loss ranging from the waste of limited resources to the loss of one's livelihood completely. On the other hand, failure can also be a harbinger for great personal and professional growth.

No matter how one feels about failure, the truth of the matter is that business is all about leveraging the lessons that come out of failure to innovate. Taking risks, building on failure and encouraging your employees to do the same is the key to becoming a major player in your market.

As experts, the members of Newsweek Expert Forum have directly experienced the benefits of cultivating a workplace environment that supports experimentation. Below, 15 of them share how leaders can encourage and foster a culture of innovation within their organization.

1. Lead By Example

The best way for leaders to foster innovation is by both demonstrating innovation themselves and creating space and acceptance for failure. Our teams may have great ideas, but the risk of failure is scary. Show them that it's OK to take risks by speaking about your own failures, celebrating the lessons learned and talking about how failing fast is part of the process. Lead by example and create space. - Jennifer Thompson, National Association of Social Workers New Jersey/Delaware

2. Question the Status Quo

It always starts at the top. As the leader, you need to be asking questions that challenge the status quo such as, "Is this still the best approach?" Then, leaders need to offer specific teams tasks and give them autonomy to innovate alongside or outside of the core teams. This only works if these teams will have as few constraints as possible without breaking the business. - Chris Heller, OJO Labs

3. Create a Trusting, Respectful Environment

Leaders play a vital role in fostering and encouraging an innovative culture within their organization. To start, they should create an environment of trust and mutual respect that encourages employees to take risks, be creative and provide resources. Team members who are successful should be recognized for their efforts in order to continuously reinforce their behaviors. - Tammy McCrory, McCrory Center: Behavioral Health

4. Focus on Empathy

Start by understanding what empathy really is and then strengthening it. When workers feel seen, heard and valued, they are more willing to get creative, take risks and share ideas. Google's Project Aristotle pointed to this years ago, and findings from a 2021 Catalyst survey showed that 61 percent of employees with empathetic leaders are able to be more innovative at work compared to 13 percent with less empathetic leaders. - Maria Ross, Red Slice, LLC

5. Be Proactive

When a leader stays above the fold on the latest innovations and includes their company in transition areas, the company will grow. Encouragement comes from a passion for what you're doing and it affects everyone around to see someone motivated. - Tammy Sons, Tn Nursery

6. Give Employees Autonomy to Take Risk and Ownership

Leaders can foster a culture of innovation through empowerment, encouragement and experimentation. To enable employees to evolve, leaders must allow their team to take risks and ownership of their initiatives. This means providing employees with the trust, resources and support to innovate on ideas and approaches, even if they fail, while maintaining a culture of open communication. - Analisa Dominic, Opengear Inc.

7. Encourage Experimentation

Incremental innovation is driven by teams working on everyday systems. Leaders should encourage teams to experiment and have a tolerance for failure. Breakthrough innovations come from extracting resources from daily tasks and focusing them on getting at least 25 percent better each quarter. Leaders should have a higher tolerance for failure and foster processes to drive fail-fast approaches to innovation. - Rahul Subramaniam, CloudFix

8. Promote Curiosity

Leaders who ask and encourage others to ask questions cultivate environments that fuel creativity, collaboration and innovation. Psychologically safe discussions and debates help prevent employee disengagement and stagnation. When leaders remain curious and place high value on the input of everyone, innovative thinking becomes a cultural norm that will naturally interweave itself in discussions. - Leah Marone, Corporate Wellness Consultant

9. Give Everyone an Equal Voice

I believe innovation comes from everyone feeling safe to express ideas and feeling their ideas are important and may be implemented. In our weekly all-hands meetings, everyone—from interns to the C-suite—has an equal, encouraged voice and can see their ideas be considered and discussed in real time. This is one of the reasons why we have made so much history in such a short time. - Jeff Chen, Radicle Science

10. Make the Creative Process Fun

Companies can foster innovation by making creating fun and appreciated. Many people have many ideas about how to do their jobs better but never talk about them outside their immediate co-workers. Leaders must make it OK for employees to share those ideas with management and leadership. Exactly how to do that depends on the company. For example, leaders can have contests or send out weekly submission requests. - Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

11. Leverage Insight From Frontline Employees

Innovation is critical in all businesses. If you're not innovating, you risk being left in the dust of those who are. While the tone from the top is key, it's equally critical to get feedback from frontline employees who can provide key insight on what types of innovations can be most impactful to increase efficiency and profitability. This will ensure a culture of innovation permeates all levels! - Israel Tannenbaum, Withum

12. Credit Employees for Their Ideas

Leaders need to provide credit, and in some cases, a piece of the actual deal. When you give people the credit they deserve for the things they have innovated, you will find a culture of progress beyond comparison. People want to feel appreciated and included. If a company essentially steals every idea they come across, people will stop sharing their ideas. Just be fair about who gets the credit. - Cynthia Salarizadeh, House of Saka, Inc.

13. Do Small Experiments on a Department Level

Give each department a small budget. Allow them to have a final say on how it's spent if it can be used for an innovative idea that can improve the company and doesn't risk too much. Encourage new ideas that can be tested in a controlled way, especially if there isn't really much of a cost to do these tests. - Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures

14. Reward a Commitment to Growth

It's important to reward people for their commitment to constant growth and improvement—both as individuals and as it relates to evolving as a brand. The more leaders demonstrate this by example, the better, but it's also ideal to give bonuses, kudos and recognition to team members who go above and beyond when it comes to looking for ways the organization can become better at everything it does. - April White, Trust Relations

15. Normalize Making Mistakes

Leaders can foster a culture of innovation within the organization by wholeheartedly supporting innovation. The fear of failure and fear of making a mistake must be removed if innovation is to thrive in an organization. If team members know that they have the freedom and latitude to create innovations without costly repercussions such as job loss or demotions, the more likely innovation will occur. - James Jones, Bump