15 Strategies to Find New Business Opportunities in a Market Downturn

While market downturns can devastate companies across industries, they can also be full of potential. By leaning in on being agile and flexible, business leaders can effectively navigate uncertainty, find new opportunities and execute needed change.

As experts, the members of Newsweek Expert Forum members have dealt with their own share of market challenges. Below, 15 of them each share one way companies can look for new business opportunities in a market downturn and secure a bright future.

1. Acknowledge the Circumstances

In a changing market, the first step is to acknowledge the change and deal with conditions as they are rather than as they were or as you wish them to be. Then, start looking for an opportunity. During the Covid downturn, for example, we pivoted our business development services from conferences to referral partners and ended with a record year. - Will Erlandson, Relevance.com

2. Change Your Perspective

Embrace the concept or psychology of inversion. Instead of perceiving obstacles during downturns, try to invert your perspective to uncover hidden opportunities. This approach encourages innovative thinking and leverages the expertise of your employees. The key lies in engaging in mental gymnastics where challenges are flipped upside down to become launching pads for growth. - Dr. Kira Graves, Kira Graves Consulting

3. Look Outward and Inward

When faced with the adversity of a market downturn, organizations must look both outward and inward. Focus the external lens on determining where the organization should be prioritizing its efforts for maximum return on opportunity. Then, evolve your model internally to support your opportunity outlook while also building in the agility to pivot to market changes effectively. - Jennifer Bryant, Unify Consulting

4. Conduct Market Research

Companies should invest in market research to understand shifts in consumer behavior. Foster a culture of innovation using agile and design thinking to quickly develop new products or services to meet emerging needs. - Britton Bloch, Navy Federal

5. Stay True to Your Mission

If a company has data-backed certainty about their product or service market fit, then they should continue the course and double down. Apple's bold iPhone launch in 2007, in the midst of global economic turmoil, is a perfect example. Apple stayed true to its mission, went all in on marketing and distribution and revolutionized the smartphone market. Stay focused and stay true. - Sabina Pons, Growth Molecules

6. Focus on Innovating and Diversifying

Focusing on innovation and diversification is crucial. By identifying unmet needs or gaps in the market, companies can develop new products or services that cater to changing customer demands or emerging trends. Exploring partnerships, acquisitions or strategic alliances with distressed or complementary businesses can create opportunities for expansion and market capture during challenging times. - Anna Yusim, Upper East Side Psychiatry

7. Identify New or Untapped Markets

During market downturns, companies can explore diversification by identifying new market segments or untapped needs, allowing them to adapt their products or services accordingly. This agile approach enables them to seize opportunities and mitigate the risks of relying solely on their traditional offerings. - Bala Sathyanarayanan, GREIF Inc.

8. Keep Up With Legislative Happenings

One way companies can look for business opportunities in a market downturn is to follow legislative actions. This can include infrastructure projects, smart city initiatives, electric vehicles and more. Legislative mandates and/or funding is a great source of opportunity. - Raquel Olivier, The Olivier Incorporated

9. Stay Updated on Emerging Trends

Businesses must remain adaptable so that they can make the most of opportunities in a downturn. One way to spot those opportunities is to stay updated on what will become trending items during a downturn and then lean into that. For instance, some businesses like delivery services and prepped meals for home cooks boomed during the pandemic. - Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

10. Listen to Customer Feedback and Concerns

It always starts with the customer. Actively listen to feedback and concerns. Too often, customers feel like their voices aren't being heard or their problems aren't being addressed. By actively listening and taking steps to resolve issues, not only are you improving the customer experience, but you're also building trust and loyalty among your customer base regardless of where the market is at. - Jacob Kupietzky, HCT Executive Interim Management & Consulting

11. Lean Into Microtargeting

A crucial approach is microtargeting or understanding the unique needs of distinct market segments. By customizing offerings to these specific needs, businesses can add exceptional value, even in challenging times. Recognizing and rapidly responding to shifts in customer behavior can turn potential obstacles into unique growth opportunities, strengthening business resilience and long-term success. - Joseph Soares, IBPROM Corp.

12. Be Mindful of Cash Flow

The economy is cyclical, so business cycles are cyclical as well. Companies of all shapes need to be very mindful of cash flow. New business opportunities result from customers needing more efficiency and greater productivity. Can you help your customers with software that reduces their overhead? Can you target a customer niche with your expertise? - Kim Estep, Branig Capital Markets

13. Develop Offerings at Varying Price Points

In a downturn or recession, expect most people and companies to save. Try to develop product offerings that do not scrimp on safety and quality but maybe have less or no expensive features and trimmings. Remember that people do not stop spending in a downturn; they simply spend less or at least scrutinize their purchases to maximize the value they get. - Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures

14. Consider Purchasing an Existing Profitable Business

Purchasing existing businesses that are profiting can help your clients and your company's bottom line. It's much less expensive to purchase a business that is already working great than to build out the same thing from scratch. For example, my company recently acquired a logistics company that already had the infrastructure in place to help us help our clients immediately. - Ryan Carroll, Wealth Assistants

15. Always Have a Backup Plan

It's always wise to have a backup plan in place before launching a startup. In our case, we decided to offer an alternative version of our product in case there was a market failure that would be much cheaper, yet less effective. This would allow us to still be able to stay a profitable business. - Tammy Sons, Tn Nursery