15 Telltale Signs It's Time to End a Client Partnership

While a steady supply of new clients is critical to helping a business get off the ground, returning customers play an equally important role in a business's lasting success. Establishing a long-term partnership with a client can be incredibly beneficial on both sides, resulting in effective collaboration, increased efficiency and a deeper understanding of the other party.

However, not all relationships are meant to last forever. When issues keep occurring and relations become strained or toxic, it's time to take an objective look at the partnership to determine whether it should continue. Below, 15 Newsweek Expert Forum members each share one warning sign that a partnership with a client has turned toxic and needs to be ended.

1. Constant Complaints

Just like there are red flags for when to end a romantic relationship or friendship, there are the same types of clues for when a client relationship has become toxic and needs to be let go. This includes when you can't seem to ever please them. These clients are constantly complaining, returning items or wanting discounts because they aren't happy. They want what you can't give. - Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

2. Unclear Goals and Communication

When the goals constantly change and effective communication is hard to come by is when it's time to let go. This is a good sign that the relationship is not effective or that an initial conversation that included boundaries and directives was not properly executed. It's important to have clear objectives and role descriptions out of the gate to prevent breakdowns and communication issues. - Leah Marone, Corporate Wellness Consultant

3. Habitual Disrespect

One sign of a toxic client relationship is habitual disrespect or boundary violations. If a client consistently demands an immediate response, ignores established terms or undermines your team, it could indicate toxicity. In such cases, paradoxically, the most client-centric thing to do might be to "fire" the client to prioritize the health of your business and team. - Joseph Soares, IBPROM Corp.

4. Micromanagement

A client that begins to try and micromanage your team, especially if you offer a done-for-you service, is a huge red flag. These clients are never happy, no matter how amazing your services might be. - Ryan Carroll, Wealth Assistants

5. Lots of Time Spent on Triage

Client relationships turn toxic when you spend more time on team triage than on design, delivery and support. If each time your team leaves a client engagement, hours of coaching and support are required, the relationship is toxic and neither the company nor customer will succeed. The mark of a mature company is breaking up with customers who are not aligned with your core values. - Karen Mangia, The Engineered Innovation Group

6. Value Misalignment

Sometimes values are not aligned. It is time to quit the relationship when you need to explain to your employees why they should feel good about working for the client—and you don't believe your own explanation. - Tia Goss Sawhney, Teus Health, LLC.

7. Dreading Interactions

One sign of a toxic client is if you dread interacting with them. It would, of course, be helpful for you to drill down to why you're dreading interacting with them and what would need to happen on both sides to change that. - Mark Goulston, Mark Goulston, M.D., Inc.

8. Broken Trust

Toxic clients can quickly drain business resources if the situation is not promptly resolved. One sign of toxic partnerships includes broken trust in the form of missed deadlines, low-quality outputs and competence deficits. Robust contract terms can be used to release partners who damage your business. Focus on building long-term relationships with trustworthy clients who deserve your attention. - Lillian Gregory, The 4D Unicorn

9. Persistent Depletion of Your Team's Creative Energy

It is important to recognize when a client is depleting your team's creative energy. Continuously dismissing innovative ideas and demanding conventional approaches are behaviors that can lead to a lack of creativity, which has toxic implications. A solution for this is what I call "creative hydration," where you terminate association with such clients to safeguard your teams' psychological well-being. - Dr. Kira Graves, Kira Graves Consulting

10. The Efforts Are Not Worth the Benefits

For me, it's simple: Is the opportunity and actual cost you are losing from keeping this relationship greater than the actual or expected benefit you are getting? If the answer is yes, find a mutually acceptable way to terminate the relationship without triggering some type of legal battle. You need to spend your time on the efforts that will yield the most benefits at the least cost. - Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures

11. Unachievable Expectations

When a client has unachievable expectations that lie outside of your scope, your best protection is to communicate your scope with absolute clarity. However, this is not a one-and-done action, as you must be vigilant about watching for scope creep and communicating boundaries when it happens. - Gergo Vari, Lensa

12. They Stop Listening to You

I think it is a huge red flag when clients stop listening to their trusted consultants and take it personally when they get feedback. We can only work with companies that are open to our suggestions. At the end of the day, they hired us to give them professional advice in the first place. - Krisztina Veres, Veres Career Consulting

13. Their Words and Actions Not Matching

One sign is when they repeatedly don't do what they say they are going to do. Relationships, in every facet of life, are a two-way street. In order to ensure long-term trust and stability in relationships, both parties need to deliver on what they promise and/or manage expectations if something crops up to prevent delivering. Communicate often and openly. - James Fox, EVBox

14. Mistreatment

I've had to fire a long-term customer and it's a very difficult decision to make. It took some time for me to realize the revenue from that customer would never make up for the way they treated me. The disrespect began slowly, but I grew a thicker skin. It wasn't until I was bringing my emotions home that I realized it was time to let them go. - Kim Estep, Branig Capital Markets

15. The Loss of Their Support and Buy-In

Mutual trust is a critical ingredient for a successful long-term client relationship. If the client no longer recognizes the value that you bring, you can attempt a heart-to-heart communication session to restore what was lost, but if this is unsuccessful, then it is time to end the relationship. Without client support and buy-in, any further effort will be wasted energy. - Margie Kiesel, Avaneer Health