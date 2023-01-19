15 Things Leaders Can Learn From Observing Innovative Powerhouses

There are certain companies you hear about nearly every day, whether they're new or have been around for decades. These powerhouse companies find a significant problem that needs to be solved and develop innovative, pleasing solutions for customers.

Many startup leads aim to achieve that kind of notoriety, and there is much to be learned from observing powerhouses like Amazon, Google, Microsoft and others. Below, 15 Newsweek Expert Forum members share some important lessons they've learned by watching the strategies of other successful businesses.

1. Mimic What Powerhouse Companies Do

One thing to watch is sales, advertisements and the online ease of shopping, then try your best to mimic what they are doing. These powerhouse companies hire psychologists to determine what works for higher conversion rates. It works and it's astounding how small businesses can integrate those ideas for themselves by analyzing the niche leaders. - Tammy Sons, Tn Nursery

2. Allow Employees to Innovate

Something all those innovators do is let those under them have the freedom to innovate too. They aren't greedy for the spotlight, and they give subordinates the space they need to be creative with guidance. That allows the leaders to be the visionaries and work with their teams to make the impossible become a reality. - Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

3. Understand How the Powerhouse Succeeded

Don't be intimidated. Ordinary people can change the world. Observe the innovative powerhouse not in awe at their accomplishment, but rather to see how a leader achieves unity in their organization to successfully execute their idea. What is the "special sauce" that pulled it all together? - Margie Kiesel, Avaneer Health

4. Analyze Specific Tools or Practices Used

The nature of leaders' observation is critical here. The delightful bells and whistles of innovation are seductive to see first, but the learning for leaders is in walking backward from identifying successful innovation results to the innovative decisions that caused them. Then leaders must ask what specific practices and tools the innovation replaced which had failed to obtain those positive results previously. - Dan Lutz, Lutz Globe LLC – Global Leadership of Business and Education

5. Notice How Powerhouses Handle Messaging

Every innovative powerhouse has had great success as well as setbacks. What was the messaging when the powerhouse succeeded? Is the top executive taking all credit? Is there recognition of the many contributors? Is there any acknowledgment of the continued journey? What was the messaging at the setback? Was there blame and shame? Did they focus on mistakes or focus on what will be? How we deliver a message indicates how we grow and share power. - Lowell Aplebaum, Vista Cova

6. Observe the Practices, Decisions and Outcomes

Innovative powerhouses often emerge through visionary leadership, which sets the pace for others to follow. Visionary leaders see what others do not and they are simply willing to go the distance when others have exhausted their resources. Learning from visionary leaders gives other leaders an unearned advantage. To move forward faster, observe the practices, decisions and outcomes of visionaries. - Lillian Gregory, The 4D Unicorn

7. Maintain a Proper Amount of Skepticism

As in the case of FTX, Theranos, Terra Luna and other major fraud cases, always keep a skeptical eye out. Sometimes the media can overhype a particular technology or tech company because it is what we want to hear. But unless they actually show proof, always assume that something might not deliver on a promise. - Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures

8. Build a System for Innovation

Product innovation, process innovation and business model innovation are consistently required to achieve breakthrough results. Industry leaders regularly create focus and strategy, encourage experimentation and occasionally fail to produce breakthroughs. Developing a long-term system for innovation helps ensure hope is not your actual plan. - Matt Domo, FifthVantage

9. Follow a Powerhouse's Research

Leaders can learn new product or service research techniques from the most innovative powerhouses. These entities indulge themselves in intense research activities to ascertain problems experienced by clients and potential customers and use the acquired data to innovate new things. Research techniques change with time, trending norms and demands in the market. - Dr. Kira Graves, Kira Graves Consulting

10. Change What Doesn't Work

You can always learn what to do—and what not to do—from the giants who came before you. It's important to take the good from them but leave behind anything you do not think is serving the company, its customers or society/mankind. When you see what works, mimic it. When you see what doesn't, challenge it. Then go build something better—what you wish existed or the company the world needs now. - April White, Trust Relations

11. Solve a Problem and Have the Tools

True innovation can be fostered, but it can't be pushed. It needs time, space, and patience; it requires talent and timing. Innovative powerhouses provide their creative employees with all these advantages and then give them exciting challenges. You need both the problem and the tools to create something interesting. - Jacob Mathison, Mathison Projects Inc.

12. Accept, Adapt and Accelerate

Innovative powerhouses resist nothing—market shifts, economic shifts, competitive shifts and societal shifts. Innovative powerhouses embody an accept, adapt, accelerate mindset. Accept what is, adapt accordingly and accelerate with clarity and purpose. - Karen Mangia, Salesforce

13. Learn to Adapt and Persevere

One thing to learn from the most innovative powerhouses is their ability to adapt, whether it's perseverance through adversity, managing economic ups and downs or adjusting business strategy to meet the needs of times, such as implementing sustainability. Utilizing technology for digital marketing is just one example that also increases productivity. - Melissa LuVisi, tab32

14. Develop a Long-Term Solution

Have a long-term strategic vision with tactical agility to pivot quickly when situations demand. At times, there are no good solutions to problems, but several bad ones. Quickly assess pitfalls and pivot. - Nitin Kumar, zblocks

15. Change While Upholding Values

You can learn a great deal from paying attention to a powerhouse's ability to resiliently adjust with the market and consumers while at the same time authentically and consistently upholding their values and non-negotiables as an organization. - Leah Marone, Corporate Wellness Consultant