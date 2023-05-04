15 Ways to Encourage Respectful Debate in the Workplace

Businesses of all sizes are constantly making decisions that have a considerable impact on the entire organization. The gravity of these decisions as well as the chances of conversations sparking disagreement and sowing team division may cause some leaders to limit discussions to a select few.

Fortunately, safeguards can be put in place to add employees at all levels into the conversation, effectively limiting conflict, keeping discussions respectful and allowing individuals to offer insight without fear of negative consequences. To help businesses create space for various perspectives and set boundaries, 15 Newsweek Expert Forum members share approaches leaders can leverage to encourage vigorous, yet respectful debate in their organizations.

1. Create Psychological Safety

Safety is a precondition to a vigorous debate and it needs to start way before the meeting. A company culture of respect for diversity of opinions must be created from the top. When employees on all levels know they are encouraged to voice their views and know they won't face negative consequences for disagreements, they will enthusiastically share their ideas for the benefit of all. - Paula Oleska, Natural Intelligence Systems

2. Set Expectations Around Group Meetings

When opening up a conversation about important decisions, it is critical to set the tone for the meeting. I recommend the Seven Norms of Collaboration from the Center for Adaptive Schools. This sets the expectations for all members of the group and includes pausing, paraphrasing, posing questions, putting ideas on the table, providing data, paying attention to self and others and presuming positive intentions. - Donna Marie Cozine, Consult DMC

3. Follow Values With Action

Values should not just be words; they should be demonstrated through action. If honoring a diversity of perspectives is critical to a business, then those insights should be invited, heard with openness, considered and—whether or not they are followed—acknowledged and appreciated. Sharing a different viewpoint is a risk, so supervisors have the responsibility of demonstrating that it is a safe risk. - Lowell Aplebaum, Vista Cova

4. Put the Larger Situation Into Perspective

I often talk with employees about how much I appreciate the democratic process in decision making and dissenting voices. I openly admit that I do not know everything and need help making decisions, which is why I hired them. This helps put their role into perspective, beginning more adult conversations and thinking. - Tammy McCrory, McCrory Center: Behavioral Health

5. Encourage Disagreement

Say to your direct reports, "Whenever I make a decision, I expect to hear some disagreement or I will think you're not thinking deeply enough." Inform employees that you want each of them to weigh in if they agree or disagree with your decision and say why. Ask them to also share what they think should additionally be considered before a decision is made. - Mark Goulston, Mark Goulston, M.D., Inc.

6. Ask Questions

Asking a question is how you actually encourage people to provide thoughtful answers that bring about meaningful discussions. If the goal is to get people to interact honestly, then be the person who makes people realize the need for the fire, not the person who sets it. Ask a question and solicit feedback. This is how leaders lead. - Endre Walls, Customers Bank

7. Bring Together Experienced Experts and Data

I begin by surrounding myself with people who are smarter in their areas of professional expertise and more experienced than I am. Then, encourage participants to repeatedly ask questions, share facts and listen to all, memorializing the mutually agreed upon solutions and analyzing for possible application. The combination of smart people, good data and open discussion has always been a winning formula. - Darlene Andert, Accounting for Profitability LLC

8. Grant Employees Autonomy to Develop Solutions

Everyone has the potential to be creative and innovative. By asking my team to develop solutions to problems, I allow them to use their creativity and innovation. This helps them to feel more engaged and valued while also helping to improve the quality of our work. Employees will feel like they are a part of the team and will be more likely to come up with creative and innovative solutions to problems. - Alan Wozniak, Business Health Matters (BHM) Executive Consulting

9. Acknowledge Others' Perspectives

To disagree diplomatically, try what I call the "acknowledge and add model." When we disagree, we don't want to dismiss, discount or minimize someone else's point of view. Instead, acknowledge their position and add your own thoughts to it. You can also probe to understand their position. This will show you are listening and open to their ideas. If you disagree, try asking how they will handle your objection. Solutions will result! - Michelle Tillis Lederman, Author, The Connector's Advantage

10. Avoid Team Disruption

Diversity in the decision-making process can provide optimal informed outcomes. Avoiding potential team disruption is essential to creating a forum to share freely. Separate private or semi-private group meetings sometimes also help. Often, creating inclusive and respectful discourse may require individuals to know their respective personality traits and those of their colleagues through assessments like MBTI. - Gene Olinger, MRIGlobal

11. Unite the Team Against Problems

Create a framework that unifies your team and categorizes the problem or current decision as the competitor or opposing team. This dynamic tends to reduce the hesitation and fear associated with sharing perspectives. Rather than triggering unnecessary competition between employees and only rewarding those that loudly share and overpower others, the framework aims to increase collaboration and unity. - Leah Marone, Corporate Wellness Consultant

12. Create A Space to Achieve Shared Meaning

I leverage techniques from the book Crucial Conversations. The authors' concept of reaching a pool of shared meaning is effective; create a space of silence and safety where opposing viewpoints are heard. State your intended outcome, exploring the expected outcomes of others and encourage them to do the same. This framework will help you get unstuck and move to productive outcomes. - Sabina Pons, Growth Molecules

13. Appoint a Devil's Advocate

Setting up a devil's advocate role can help make sure that different points of view are heard and considered, which can lead to better decision making. This strategy promotes respectful dialogue and permits team members to share their concerns without fear of reprisal. It also prevents groupthink and creates an innovative culture. - Dr. Kira Graves, Kira Graves Consulting

14. Promote Self-Awareness

Promoting self-awareness is one effective way to encourage respectful debating. This can be achieved by fostering an environment where employees are aware of their own biases and can actively listen to each other. By emphasizing the importance of evidence-based discussions, employees can engage in constructive debates. - Gergo Vari, Lensa

15. Aim to Build Consensus

Organizations facing important decisions can and should encourage vigorous, yet respectful, debates that incorporate diverse viewpoints. Consensus building as a method of decision making often results in stable, efficient and wise decisions due to reliance on data, expertise and commitments. To reach the best possible decisions for all involved, build consensus from a common set of facts. - Lillian Gregory, The 4D Unicorn