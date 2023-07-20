18 Effective Ways Introverted Leaders Can Conquer Networking

As a leader, being able to make solid connections with professionals in and outside of one's industry is key to running a successful business. Though introverted leaders may dread networking, the long-term benefits of cultivating both personal and professional business relationships can significantly boost a business and give a leader access to new opportunities.

From scouting potential contacts online to joining community organizations with a focus on their hobbies, there are numerous ways for reserved leaders to put themselves out there without it being too much of an obstacle. Below, 18 Newsweek Expert Forum members offer advice on how introverted leaders can overcome the challenge of networking while making it more natural and fun.

1. Focus on One-on-One Connections

Introverted leaders can focus on making one-on-one connections while networking rather than focusing on large groups. These meaningful interactions will make the networking experience more natural, enjoyable and fulfilling. For larger groups, virtual networking can be a more comfortable alternative. It's essential to understand that networking doesn't have to be an all-or-nothing endeavor. - Sonja Wasden, Speaking Mental Health

2. Make Connections in Advance

I'm one of those people that dislikes the noise of networking. My recommendation is to connect in advance and focus on the person and what you want to achieve together. Then schedule a private one-on-one get-together where you can talk uninterrupted for a short 15 minutes. In any event, I simply focus on the three people I'd love to learn from and work with. There's no selling, simply authentic interest. - Ian Wilding, Hangar 75

3. Identify Your Goals and Expectations

Understanding what your goals and expectations for networking are can make a huge difference when it comes to generating structure and keeping expectations in check. Reframe the discomfort and this type of connection as a means of acquiring "reps" and growth. Make notes following each new interaction and schedule a time to circle back in order to solidify the exchange and validate your efforts. - Leah Marone, Corporate Wellness Consultant

4. Be Curious

Seek to learn about another person and don't get right down to business. Ask questions you actually want to know the answer to and ones you are also willing to answer for them. Identify common interests, people, places, experiences and causes and build on the similarity. Seek possible topics to extend the conversation beyond the first meeting. Don't network, connect. - Michelle Tillis Lederman, Author, The Connector's Advantage

5. Focus on Quality Over Quantity

Instead of trying to meet everyone at a networking event, focus on having deep and meaningful conversations with fewer people. The goal is to build relationships based on mutual understanding and respect, not just to exchange business cards. Thinking you have to interact with everyone can be overwhelming, so aim for the ones you resonate with. - Matthew Gallagher, Watch Gang

6. Find Your Comfort Zone

You have to find out what you're comfortable with and lean into it. I use LinkedIn to share my ideas and connect with others. If content isn't your thing, consider guesting on podcasts. This is a great way to reach people who can form a meaningful connection with you. Networking is about quality, not quantity. - Gergo Vari, Lensa

7. Make It a Game

Visualize the room as a clock. You're standing at six o'clock. Directly in front of you is 12 o'clock. To your left is nine o'clock and to your right is three o'clock. Challenge yourself to talk to at least one person at each of those main areas or "hours" during the event. By doing this, you'll have worked the room, conquered your fear of networking and had a little fun in the process. - Joyel Crawford, Crawford Leadership Strategies, LLC

8. Generate Starter Questions

Develop a few starter questions to engage another person such as "Is this your first meeting?", "How did you hear about this event?" or "Have you heard this speaker before?" Getting other people to talk is a great starting point. I also recommend bringing an extrovert with you. - Darlene Andert, Accounting for Profitability LLC

9. Have an Extroverted Coworker Accompany You

Bring an extroverted coworker with you to networking events. This can help an introvert learn some of the extrovert's strategies when it comes to breaking the ice. This also relieves some of the pressure for the extrovert as well, as it's always nice to already have someone at an event that you know but make sure you don't spend the whole evening just talking to each other! - Melissa Puls, Ivanti

10. Use an Interest-Based Networking Approach

An introverted leader can adopt an interest-based networking approach. Instead of embracing traditional networking events, they can participate in activities related to their interests or hobbies, such as cooking classes, online gaming leagues or book clubs. Such settings naturally encourage connections as conversations spring from shared interests. This will ease networking pressure. - Dr. Kira Graves, Kira Graves Consulting

11. Be Proactive

Being proactive is essential for success. Although I tend to stay in the background, I've learned that networking is crucial for a thriving business. To build relationships and share my knowledge, I personally join professional forums. It has greatly helped me come out of my shell and realize that people are genuinely interested in my thoughts and ideas. - Tammy Sons, Tn Nursery

12. Prioritize Constantly Seeking Inspiration

Consistently look to grow your vision and engineer your mission's reality. You can only succeed for so long with internalized goals, but when you seek new ideas from like-minded people who can foster potential and invest monetarily, you renew your enthusiasm. When appropriate, lean on and learn from your team members who have natural networking skills. - Jo Bhakdi, Quantgene

13. Concentrate on Your Relationship Goals

Networking is a path to building and expanding relationships. Concentrate on your relationship goals, not other people's idea of the best path to relationships. Be true to your talents. If cocktail parties are not for you, find ways to connect with people one-to-one. If you are afraid of stumbling when speaking, write. Show an interest in people as individuals and give compliments. - Tia Goss Sawhney, Teus Health, LLC.

14. Lean on Your Passions

Even people who are usually quiet and keep to themselves can make friends and build relationships in their work area by focusing on things they really care about. They can do this by finding out what they have in common with others, choosing events that match their interests and talking about these shared interests. This helps them build true friendships, which can open up new opportunities. - Bala Sathyanarayanan, GREIF Inc

15. Commit to Dedicating Five Minutes at a Time

Schedule five minutes once a week to dedicate to a networking activity. And consider including fun questions like, "What are you in the middle of right now that you're excited about?" Then schedule five additional minutes to reward yourself for completing your networking task. The combination of creating space and upside will make it easier to commit to consistent connection. - Karen Mangia, The Engineered Innovation Group

16. Create a Game Plan Beforehand

Introverts need a game plan before going to a networking event. Otherwise, it can be intimidating and awkward. One way to overcome this is to have a wingman go with you to offer support and help steer the conversation. You can even create a game of it between the two of you such as finding out the jobs of 10 people in the room to compare later. - Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

17. Leverage Online Platforms

Introverted leaders can make networking more fun by leveraging online platforms like LinkedIn. This virtual environment allows individuals to connect with professionals, showcase expertise and build relationships comfortably. It offers a controlled setting, which is critical to comfort, by minimizing the anxiety often associated with in-person events. Embracing online networking opens doors to new opportunities and expands professional horizons. - Joseph Soares, IBPROM Corp.

18 Keep Trying

There's this tendency to rely too much on online networking, but in my opinion, it's actually just a second best option. Sure, we can form friendships and professional relationships but there is still real value in trying to meet people face-to-face, maybe over cocktails and conferences, especially post-Covid. It might initially be difficult, but just stick with it and you'll eventually get the hang of it. - Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures