18 Strategies to Approach Business Decisions Objectively

Leaders are often faced with critical decisions that can significantly impact a company's success. However, the process of decision making can often be clouded by preconceived notions and assumptions. To make the best possible choices, leaders must step back and evaluate their own biases—but they may not always be sure how to do so.

Below, 18 members of Newsweek Expert Forum share top strategies to help leaders set aside their assumptions and approach critical business decisions with an objective eye.

1. Seek Diverse Perspectives

Engage a diverse group of individuals to challenge your assumptions and provide alternative perspectives. Diverse inputs broaden perspectives and minimize biases. - Britton Bloch, Navy Federal

2. Reflect on Expectations and Evidence

Every time you have an important business decision, pause and ask yourself, "What expectations do I have for how this decision will turn out? What are the objective facts and evidence supporting that?" Also, reach out to a trusted advisor or fellow executive whose objectivity and judgment you trust to then run it by them. - Mark Goulston, Mark Goulston, M.D., Inc.

3. Embrace Curiosity

A leader cultivates objectivity by embracing curiosity. Seek out diverse perspectives, invite feedback and challenge assumptions. This fosters inquiry, minimizes biases and enables informed decision making. - Anna Yusim, Upper East Side Psychiatry

4. Separate Emotions from Assumptions

Assumptions are typically paired with strong emotions, which can often drive leaders to make decisions based on those emotions. The first step is to try to separate your emotions from your assumptions and consider your team's perspectives in a neutral fashion. You hired them for a reason—their expertise. Use it! - Ryan Carroll, Wealth Assistants

5. Be Aware of Others' Capabilities

Always be aware of others' potential and pioneering capabilities, as this will allow you to take the time to hear out all sides objectively. Whether it's in-house colleagues and team members or new outside developments or competition, you will achieve a more holistic approach when you understand that valuable and valid information is always gained. - Jo Bhakdi, Quantgene

6. Make Time for Reflection Beforehand

Every good decision tends to be preceded by thoughtful questions to assess options and possible outcomes. Emotions and ego-driven filters are bound to wiggle their way into the decision-making process, so creating time to reflect and identify motivators is essential for omitting biases and assumptions. Self-awareness is key, as it prevents you from making impulsive, uninformed decisions. - Leah Marone, Corporate Wellness Consultant

7. Leverage Multiple Viewpoints

Always assume the person you're speaking with knows something you don't. Everyone has a unique perspective to share, so lean on your staff, customers and leadership team to assess the best path going forward. Ultimately, you are responsible for the decisions made, but leveraging the knowledge of many points of view can provide necessary influence. - Matthew Gallagher, Watch Gang

8. Ask the Right Questions

Great discoveries begin as great questions. Consider asking these five "choose to challenge" questions to make it easier to set assumptions aside: Is that true? What evidence do I have that my assumption is absolutely true? Who would I or we be without that assumption? What might I be missing? At what cost to myself, my team and my business am I willing to preserve this assumption? - Karen Mangia, The Engineered Innovation Group

9. Adopt a Dual Approach

I would propose a dual approach that involves applying the Six Thinking Hats Framework and mindful decision making. The latter encourages diverse perspectives and objective analysis, while the former is a strategy that combines mindfulness principles with critical thinking. Combining the two enhances cognitive flexibility while simultaneously promoting more informed and balanced business decisions. - Dr. Kira Graves, Kira Graves Consulting

10. Encourage a Curious and Open-minded Culture

Embrace a culture of curiosity and open-mindedness. Do this by seeking diverse viewpoints, encouraging constructive dissent, conducting thorough research, practicing active listening, adopting a growth mindset and engaging in self-reflection. - Alan Wozniak, Business Health Matters (BHM) Executive Consulting

11. Avoid Creating an Echo Chamber

If you have an echo chamber, your team will likely just say what they think you want to hear instead of coming in with creativity, collaboration and a sense that their opinion is valued before the decision is made. This doesn't mean you shouldn't use your knowledge, experience and judgment as a guide, but leverage your team's knowledge, experience and judgment as well. - Melissa Puls, Ivanti

12. Observe and Adapt to Changes

It's normal human nature to hold on to our deeply cherished beliefs. Many of us who went to college and grad school learned many formulas, business theories and other ideas that we try to apply to the real world. Often, this works out for us and our businesses, but we sometimes need to observe what is actually happening. If something major has changed, we may need to learn how to adapt. - Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures

13. Learn About Psychological Biases

Being aware is the most important part. Learning to spot our biases helps us foster a growth mindset and broaden our perspective. For this reason, every leader should learn about the core psychological biases and reflect on their role in their decision making. - Gergo Vari, Lensa

14. Take the Perspective of an Outsider

The key thing when it comes to looking at business decisions objectively is to remove your emotions from the decision. That may seem hard to do but anyone can do it with practice. The way to do it is to see yourself as an outsider looking in rather than a participant. Making a list of arguments for both sides of a decision forces you to look at the other side that you may be opposing. - Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

15. Employ Active Listening

One strategy leaders can employ to foster objective decision making is active listening. By attentively hearing diverse perspectives, they can challenge their own assumptions and gain valuable insights, enabling them to make informed and unbiased business choices. Active listening promotes open dialogue, encourages critical thinking and ultimately leads to better outcomes. - Joseph Soares, IBPROM Corp.

16. Leverage Factual Information and Data

We rely on factual information, rather than assumptions, in our strategy. Before making any business decisions, we conduct A/B split tests and analyze extensive data. - Tammy Sons, Tn Nursery

17. Use the Balanced Scorecard Model

Use the balanced scorecard model and its four areas of strategy—learning and growth, business processes, customer perspectives and learning financial data—by leveraging the interactions in other areas. The next step is defining the exact metrics that can measure success in each area. The collective effect supports a more systematic and objective discussion of strategy. - Darlene Andert, Accounting for Profitability LLC

18. Embed Objectivity Throughout the Process

Gather data, identify assumptions and evaluate evidence critically. Brainstorm alternatives and consider stakeholders' perspectives. Analyze consequences, make an informed decision and reflect on outcomes. Seek feedback, adjust if needed and document for learning. Encourage diversity in opinions. Refine and fine-tune the above framework to suit your individual context and situation. - Bala Sathyanarayanan, GREIF Inc.