'1923' Episode 2 Recap: Why Montana Should Fear Jacob Dutton

1923 kicked into gear with Episode 2 and showed audiences just how brutal this show, a Yellowstone prequel, is going to be.

The second episode, "Nature's Empty Throne," returned to the main three locations featured in Episode 1. Jacob Dutton gave no mercy to trespassing sheepherders, Teonna continued her private war at the church-operated Indian school, and Spencer lost a friend but found another in Africa.

The action continues next Sunday, but before that, here's a recap of everything that happened in Episode 2. The action was spread across the three distinct locations, and so will this recap.

Don't Cross Jacob Dutton

We saw how menacing Jacob could be in the premiere episode, and he showed how ruthless he's willing to get to protect his land and family in "Nature's Empty Throne."

Audiences heard a single shot fired in the last episode after Jack Dutton discovered a herd of sheep where they shouldn't be. Jacob, John Dutton Sr. and their group of ranchers set into action to find out what happened. A shootout ensues, and Jack is trapped underneath his horse.

The ranchers capture Banner Creighton, a Scottish sheepherder, and his group, who were explicitly told not to let their sheep graze on this land. The Duttons' punishment of choice is hanging. "It's the...20th century," Banner says, implying that even in 1923 this was an outdated form of punishment.

The five sheepherders are placed on their respective horses, with their hands tied and a noose around their necks and hanging from a tree. Jacob makes it clear that their survival will depend on the loyalty of their horses, giving each of them a fighting chance.

Later that night, Jacob is sitting around a campfire talking with his nephew and great-nephew, John Sr. and Jack, explaining how difficult his life has been while building the Yellowstone ranch. When next year's Emmy voters consider the nominees, they may note Harrison Ford's long speech in this episode.

Discussing the fate of the men they left perilously near to hanging, Jacob says, "I figure a few of them will make it. I hope a few do." Jack asks Jacob why. "Someday you're gonna run this place, and for your son to someday run it too, you've got to understand what this ranch's greatest enemy is," he replies. "It's other men."

He continues, "Your enemies have got to be so terrified that their fear is greater than their greed. I gave those men a chance because I wanted them to tell the world what happens when they cross me."

Therein lies the ethos of the Dutton family empire, starting from the prequel 1883 and leading all the way to Yellowstone, which is set in contemporary times. Jack and John Sr. take Jacob's words to heart.

Back with the sheepherders, Banner awakens to find himself clinging to life, thanks to the loyalty of his horse. His friends were not so lucky and are hanging beside him. Banner breaks free and is able to spread Jacob's warning.

The Duttons are now in possession of the sheep and decide to gift them to a Native American tribe, who can do whatever they want with them. Suspicious at first, they accept the gift and send their thanks to Jacob.

Spencer Dutton's Next Mission

Episode 1 ended with a cliffhanger: Spencer was being attacked by a leopard. He fights it off and, with the help of a guide, kills it, although one of his guides dies in the process.

While his wounds heal, he points a gun at a man who didn't warn him there were two leopards attacking the camp. At gunpoint, he forces an apology out of the man, who had shown no previous remorse. In the morning, Spencer returns to Nairobi, Kenya. The final third of the episode revisits Spencer, who has an unexpected love story.

Spencer's presence among affluent tourists in the Kenyan capital continues to turn heads. While drinking at a hotel bar and mourning his dead guide, he catches the eyes of a group of well-to-do British ladies, and one of them is brave enough to approach him. It turns out Spencer has a reputation among the women as "the American war hero who kills the man-eaters."

After the high-class Alexandra approaches him, it becomes clear that, despite their very different upbringings, she shares a connection with Spencer. Before things get out of hand, her friends lead her away, although she still makes eye contact with him.

It turns out Alexandra is engaged to a kind and lovely, but dull, British man. She excuses herself at her engagement party, and it becomes obvious she yearns for a different life. She runs into Spencer at a bar, and sparks fly once again.

The next day, as Spencer is leaving the hotel for his next mission in the British territory of Tanganyika, now Tanzania, Alexandra looks on, longing for the adventurous life he personifies. She runs from her party, jumps into Spencer's car and joins him for his next escapade in East Africa.

More Punishment for Teonna

Both Teonna and Sister Mary are still sporting scars from their scrap in last week's episode. The students at the Indian school are being taught how to effectively sweep dust off of a porch. Things get tense between the student and teacher, with Teonna refusing to back down. She still has plenty of fight left in her, despite last week's beating from Father Renaud. Other lessons the students are taught that day include how to wash clothes and hang them out to dry.

Later, as the girls are led in prayer before eating, Teonna loses it and starts speaking Native American. Sister Mary smacks her with a stick immediately, but Teonna strikes back by slamming her face into the table. The other nuns subdue Teonna, who is later taken outside to the hot box as punishment.

Away from the school, we meet an older Native American woman who is Teonna's grandmother. She is trying to go through official channels to get her relative transferred to a school closer to home, but the judge dismisses the claim, treating the woman with disdain.

Hours later, Teonna is weak and incoherent when she's finally released, showing how torturous the punishment was. She is unable to lift her arms to wash herself afterward, and one of the school's nuns offers to help her.

Things take a turn as Sister Alice starts to sexually assault Teonna until Sister Mary interrupts them, expressing little sympathy for the student. She has a black eye after being attacked by Teonna and tries to manipulate her into seeing how grateful she should be for the opportunities the white Westerners are providing to Native Americans. Showing no mercy, she starts to beat an already weak Teonna, saying if they fight again she'll kill her.

Paramount+ will release Episode 3 of 1923 on Sunday, January 1.