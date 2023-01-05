'1923': What Harrison Ford Taught James Badge Dale About Acting

Working closely with Harrison Ford allowed actor James Badge Dale to take a valuable lesson away from the set of 1923.

Spoiler warning: The following article contains plot details for 1923 Episode 3, "The War Has Come Home."

The Yellowstone prequel series, 1923, shocked audiences after just its third episode when a shootout had deadly consequences for the Dutton family. The fallout is likely to mean that Spencer Dutton's African adventure is over as he returns to Montana to help tend to the Yellowstone ranch.

Newsweek spoke to Badge Dale to discuss the latest episode which unfortunately resulted in the death of his character John Dutton Sr. He also discussed working in close quarters with Oscar-nominee Ford, working with Taylor Sheridan, and which other cast member blew him away.

The Death of John Dutton Sr.

"That was the hardest press junket I've ever done," Badge Dale told Newsweek, three weeks after speaking to us in anticipation of the launch of 1923. At that time, his character looked set to be a permanent fixture in the show, but series creator Sheridan had other ideas. "Everyone kept asking me like 'what's John Dutton Sr.'s character arc?' and I'm like 'oh man,'" he joked.

Audiences met John Dutton Sr. as a child in last year's show 1883 (played by Audie Rick) but all the main characters from that show have now died. Badge Dale revealed he knew his character's fate from the get go.

"Taylor was straight up and honest with me. He said, 'I want to bring you in to kill you,'" Badge Dale continued. "You don't get many opportunities to work with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and have a couple of gunfights, and drive some cattle up to the top of mountains in Montana. So it was a tremendous two month-life experience for me as a person and as an actor."

Badge Dale is the nephew of Ford's character Jacob Dutton, although the pair's relationship has developed into more of a father and son as Jacob seems to have raised John. Ford, 80, was responsible for giving Badge Dale his biggest learning experiences during his time on the 1923 set.

"Harrison gave me some things back, if I could say that. Working with him and seeing his passion reminds you of your passion. When you see his work ethic, it reminds you of your work ethic.

"The danger in this industry is getting lazy, [but] Harrison is here. He is present. He's vibrant and he's humble and grateful and he treats people with respect and dignity. He knows how precious this is because he worked really hard to get here," Badge Dale said.

He continued: "So be grateful for every day that you have. I just feel really reinvigorated to do some work and 2023 I just feel like the tank has been refilled. I'm 44 I'm entering a new phase of my life. I have a one year old son I got a big smile on my face and I'm ready to go to work. I'm ready to go battle whatever that is."

Taylor Sheridan's Universe

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe is expanding, with 1923 being the third, but certainly not the last project to come from his mind. Ben Richardson directs each episode, but Sheridan penned the scripts.

"I've never met a man who is more of a presence in not being there," he laughed.

Sheridan spent time with the cast during the famed cowboy camp to prepare them for the project, but then spent time editing and writing future episodes as the show develops.

"It's so epic. He was still writing while we were shooting, and he's editing and he's doing Yellowstone, and he's getting 1883: Bass Reeves going. It's inspiring. That type of work ethic and that type of passion is inspiring, and I got a little piece of it. It was it was a really nice way to end the year for me," Badge Dale said.

He added that with Sheridan's run of successful shows: Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King, audiences are watching something special happen in television right now.

Sheridan has started to use certain actors in multiple projects, with some appearing in different shows as the same character, while others play different roles. Badge Dale would always take the call if Sheridan found a new character for him. "He can hit me up wherever he's got my number," he said. "But there's nothing owed in this world. My job and our agreement was this. I came in to do John Dutton Sr. to do these three. And if that's it, that's it. I'm proud of that."

The Future of 1923

John Dutton Sr. was gunned down in Episode 3 of 1923 so, unless he appears in a flashback, it's unlikely we'll be seeing Badge Dale on our screens again. Despite this, 1923 will continue with its 10-episode arc in Season 1, with the promise of a second season to come.

Despite it being short-lived, Badge Dale is thankful for his time on the show.

"I've been in this business for 20 years, jealousy will kill you, envy will kill you. There's nothing but gratitude and work ethic and passion. I couldn't be happier for this for this cast and for this film crew. I'm blown away by the work they're doing and what they're building.

"What they're crafting what my brother Brandon (Sklenar) and Julie (Schlaepfer) are crafting out in Africa. What Aminah (Nieves) is crafting in the Catholic school, it's real powerful storytelling."

Badge Dale will now be consuming the rest of the season like the rest of us, as an at-home viewer. Although they didn't share a screen together, he was astounded by the talent of Nieves, the young woman playing Native American Teonna.

"What you're seeing with Aminah is the launching of a career. I've had some real deep actor conversations with her as we were training and riding horses. She's the real thing, and real credit to Taylor for finding her. She fought for this and she's putting her heart and soul into this."

Hinting at what's to come, Badge Dale said the next stage of the show will be "epic."

"The episodes were they were epic on the page. It's been so amazing as just a viewer, as an audience member to see the work that they're doing." He thought for a moment before adding, "I feel like words cheapen it. I am watching something special. I'm watching something new and exciting happen."

The next episode of 1923 will air on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 8, 2023.