Manhunt as 2-Week-Old Twin Boys Abducted: Police

Police in Michigan have issued an Amber Alert after newborn twins were reportedly abducted by two women in Livonia.

The Michigan State Police said the alert was issued by the Livonia Police Department on Monday after two-week-old Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges were taken in the town, just west of Detroit.

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, an MSP spokesperson described the babies as African American boys. It is believed that both children were only wearing diapers when they were abducted from a location in Livonia.

Photo of missing twins Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges, alongside a photo of the suspects. The boys are just 14 days old. @mspmetrodet

The post said that the missing twins might be with two unidentified African American women who were driving a black Jeep Cherokee "with chrome trim around the passenger windows." It is unclear if the women have any connection to the babies.

The black Jeep Cherokee was last seen near the Quality Inn located on Plymouth Road in Livonia, according to police. Photos of the suspects' vehicle were shared in the X thread, although it was unclear what the license plate number is from the grainy footage, and one was not provided.

In photos supplied by the MSP, the two women could be seen walking down a hallway together. One wore a gray hooded top, black trousers, and white or gray colored sneakers.

Photo of suspects' vehicle in the abduction case. The twins were allegedly abducted by two women in Livonia, Michigan. @mspmetrodet

The second woman was holding her cell phone and was wearing a black hooded top or jacket with a hood, as well as shorts and black sneakers. Both women pulled the strings on their hooded tops so their faces appeared to be obscured by the clothing.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS), there are currently 603 open missing persons cases and 1,790 resolved missing persons cases in Michigan. Across all states and territories in the U.S., there are 23,586 open missing persons cases and 35,363 resolved cases.

A photo of the suspects' vehicle in the abduction of Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges. An Amber Alert has been issued by the Livonia Police Department. @mspmetrodet

Anyone with information regarding the abducted twins has been asked to contact the Livonia Police Department (LPD) at 734-466-2470 extension 2 or dial 911.

An Amber Alert is a partnership between law enforcement and the media to help in the immediate dissemination of information to the public about an abducted child.

A photo of the suspects issued by the Livonia Police Department. The pair are believed to be driving a black Jeep. @mspmetrodet

According to the Michigan state government: "AMBER Alerts are urgent bulletins issued utilizing the Emergency Alert System to interrupt radio and television broadcasting in the most serious child-abduction cases.

"The America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) Alert Program is a voluntary partnership between law enforcement agencies, broadcasters, transportation agencies, and the wireless industry."