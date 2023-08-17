20 Seemingly Harmless Habits That May Hinder Leadership Success

Leaders play an essential role in organizations, helping to establish workplace culture and acting as examples for employees to model their behavior after. When leaders have good habits, it results in increased satisfaction, productivity and morale in employees. However, when leaders have bad habits, even when the intention isn't to set a bad example, it limits and decreases the amount of success a leader and business can achieve.

To help leaders identify which habits they should consider eliminating completely, 20 Newsweek Expert Forum members each share one seemingly harmless habit that can actually hinder leadership success.

1. Working Without Taking Breaks

Working without stopping may seem like a habit that will get you farther in your career, but it will actually hold you back. Grinding all the time has a negative impact on overall productivity. When we work without breaks, we sacrifice quality for quantity. The value of our work is elevated when we are well-rested because the quality is more consistent. High-quality work should always be the goal. - Henry Kurkowski, eWireless

2. Multitasking

Multitasking hinders success. Your brain can only focus on one thought at a time, so when you engage in multitasking, your attention becomes divided. This leads to mistakes being made, stress and you not being in the moment. Switching from one task to the other can also affect the quality of your work. When leaders give their full attention to one important task—single-tasking—they can more effectively lead their team. - Sonja Wasden, Speaking Mental Health

3. Doing Everything Alone

A seemingly harmless habit is going it alone. It is humanly impossible to be strong at all facets of one's job, and yet leaders often feel the need to exude confidence and insinuate that they are. It's okay to ask for help! It is a sign of strength rather than one of weakness. Know where you shine and pull in others where you don't. - Sabina Pons, Growth Molecules

4. Checking In Too Often

Checking in too much can be damaging. It's helpful to have regularly scheduled check-ins with your team to discuss current projects, career development goals, etc., but constantly checking in outside of that standing meeting will give off micromanager vibes and be counterintuitive to you and your team's success. Provide your team with the tools, a clear vision and weekly check-ins to show you trust them. - Joyel Crawford, Crawford Leadership Strategies, LLC

5. Giving Too Much Advice

When a team member brings a tough problem to their leader, the natural response for many is to jump into problem-solving mode and help the person navigate the situation. While well-intentioned (and sometimes warranted), this approach applied consistently over time will hinder the growth, resilience and empowerment of the team. - Jennifer Bryant, Unify Consulting

6. Assuming Employees Think Like You Do

A harmless habit is believing your employees think the same way about things that you do. This doesn't necessarily mean thoughts about the work itself but rather what employees value and why. Employees can have many different types of personalities and great leaders will empathize with each individual's preferences for communication styles and rewards. Study the DiSC assessments of your employees. - Kim Estep, Branig Capital Markets

7. Having a Negative Mindset

Many leaders focus on potential problems instead of seizing opportunities to innovate. While caution is important, a successful leader should also inspire and motivate, emphasizing solutions and encouraging innovation through collaboration. How to do this? By being an example, of course! - Gergo Vari, Lensa

8. Being Overly Risk-Averse

Being excessively risk-averse can hinder growth, block innovation and prevent the seizing opportunities. It can also lead to stagnation, missed opportunities and limited learning, in addition to decreasing employee engagement and hindering a leader's ability to drive change. While leaders should exercise prudence, embracing calculated risks and fostering a culture of innovation and growth is essential for long-term success. - Alan Wozniak, Business Health Matters (BHM) Executive Consulting

9. Avoiding Difficult Conversations and Conflict

One seemingly harmless habit that can actually hinder success in leadership is the tendency to avoid engaging in difficult conversations or addressing conflicts. This avoidance not only compromises the resolution of issues, but also perpetuates a culture of unresolved problems, hindering team dynamics and overall growth. - Anna Yusim, Upper East Side Psychiatry

10. Procrastinating

The absolute worst habit for any leader is procrastination. A leader has to fear and revile procrastination as a dark enemy. Anytime its inclination is sensed, the leader must fight back the temptation with every fiber of their being and do just the opposite. One must always be scanning the horizon for every hint of possible trouble. - Laura Kasbar, GemIIni Systems

11. Overthinking

Don't overthink! On the surface, strong thinkers may yield many insights and benefits to the organization. However, too much of anything can be narrowing and even a distraction. Be sure to create empty space for new unexpected thoughts to emerge. - Margie Kiesel, Avaneer Health

12. Relying Solely on Intuition

Relying primarily on intuition to make decisions is a seemingly harmless habit that can hinder success if you don't use data to help drive your decisions. Intuition is often the catalyst for our success, but as we grow, it should be combined with data to give our team members confidence and provide metrics for their decision making. - LaKesha Womack, Womack Consulting Group

13. People Pleasing

One seemingly harmless habit that can hinder success is trying to please everyone. It can lead to indecisiveness, lack of direction and compromise of one's vision and values, ultimately affecting the effectiveness of a leader. Successful leaders focus on their goals and make tough decisions for the greater good. - Bala Sathyanarayanan, GREIF Inc.

14. Being Overly Friendly

It is important for individuals in management positions to maintain a professional distance from their subordinates. Being overly friendly with co-workers can create a buddy system that makes it challenging to reprimand individuals when necessary. Strong encouragement should be given to avoid such situations. - Tammy Sons, Tn Nursery

15. Trusting Without Verifying

As a leader, people can and should earn your trust in the same way the leader needs to earn the trust of their respective team. While empowering your people to make decisions and move quickly is important, it needs to be balanced with a reasonable amount of verification from time to time. Inspect what you expect in a non-overbearing manner. - James Fox, EVBox

16. Micromanaging

While it's important for a leader to be knowledgeable and aware of what's happening within their team, micromanaging can be detrimental. Often, it originates from a leader's lack of trust or control tendencies. Empowerment and delegation are key to nurturing healthy team dynamics and elevating accountability. - Britton Bloch, Navy Federal

17. Holding Onto Unconscious Biases

People's beliefs, opinions and actions are often influenced by unconscious biases, which can lead to decisions based on stereotypes or inaccurate assumptions about people and situations. By recognizing our own biases and actively combating them, leaders can ensure that their decisions are based on accurate information and not prejudice, building a more inclusive environment for everyone. - Jacob Kupietzky, HCT Executive Interim Management & Consulting

18. Being Insensitive to Cultural Shifts

A good sense of humor is a must for every leader. However, we need to be culturally sensitive, too. There were times when a particular something was considered funny, but it may not be appropriate anymore in 2023. - Krisztina Veres, Veres Career Consulting

19. Being Reactive

Being late to react because you have dismissed a trend that turns out to be a game-changer can be deadly for your business. For example, smartphones in 2023 have already become a replacement for digital cameras, audio recorders, pagers and even laptops for some people. Digital news sites are killing off the print newspaper business. Eventually electric vehicles may kill off internal combustion engine vehicles. Always have an open mind about tech. - Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures

20. Rushing to Solve Problems

It is important to be cautious of "solution-first syndrome." Rushing into solutions without thoroughly examining problems can be misleading and may result in addressing the wrong issues. By adopting a problem-conscious approach, leaders will not only promote effective resolution of issues, but also prevent wasteful allocation of resources on efforts. - Dr. Kira Graves, Kira Graves Consulting