20 Unique Ways to Give Employees the Flexibility They Crave

Numerous studies have found that employees not only value flexibility in the workplace, but they also thrive when they actually receive it. While hybrid and remote work arrangements have become increasingly commonplace, organizations continue to explore unique and uncommon ways to provide even more flexibility. Companies that do this are more likely to attract and retain a workforce that's both productive and highly satisfied.

To help businesses support their teams, 20 members of Newsweek Expert Forum share out-of-the-box offerings and strategies to give employees the flexibility they crave.

1. Link Flexibility to Core Organizational Values

On its own, flexibility is most often linked to scheduling. When it is linked to a core organizational value—like trust, creativity or humble expertise—teams begin to have an outcome-focused view of what flexibility is driving. This develops a working theory of change, moving your organization from your current point A to your intended point B. - Dwinita Mosby Tyler, The Equity Project

2. Allow Employees to Make Judgment Calls

We subscribe to the principle of "use good judgment." That applies to travel, days off, working from home, buying a prospect a drink and anything else where other companies may require employees to seek permission from the "boss." We trust the folks we hire—and it's worked well so far! - Adi Segal, Hapi

3. Encourage Employees to Take Time Off

Simply communicating to your staff that you are not impressed by them putting in overtime or sacrificing their days off can make a huge impact. Encouraging your employees to take time for themselves can motivate them to work more efficiently and be more productive when they are actually on the job. - Charles Ryan Minton, Thanks for Coming in Today™

4. Offer Flexibility in Hours and Location

Many years ago, the concept of work-life balance morphed into work-life integration. Through technology and globalization, we are now connected and online 24/7. Keep this in mind and give your employees the flexibility to work when and where they are available. Their productivity and contributions will naturally govern the results of this freedom. - Margie Kiesel, Avaneer Health

5. Move to a Four-Day Workweek

I am optimistic about a future where a four-day workweek is the norm. It provides more balance for your team, and a large percentage of hours are wasted on unmotivated and slow-paced effort. I do not care how many hours are worked, as long as tasks are completed successfully. - Matthew Gallagher, Watch Gang

6. Prioritize Outcomes, Not Schedules

One unconventional method to enhance flexibility is by implementing a results-oriented work environment (ROWE). By focusing on outcomes instead of rigid schedules, employees gain autonomy in managing their work. This approach cultivates trust and work-life balance, empowering individuals to excel in their roles. - Joseph Soares, IBPROM Corp.

7. Empower Employees to Set Themselves Up for Success

Structure help, support, rewards and mentorship around the contributions an employee makes. Empower and encourage employees to base themselves in a place where they can maximize their output. Ask them regularly to think about how they can adapt their environments, work patterns and technology to improve contributions. - Ian Wilding, Hangar 75

8. Build Mutual Trust With Technology

As part of our flexible work policy, we provide the opportunity for employees to work from home on certain days. We entrust select, highly productive individuals with company laptops, confident in their ability to manage their time effectively. This mutual trust strengthens our relationship with these valuable team members by demonstrating our confidence in their exceptional work ethic. - Tammy Sons, Tn Nursery

9. Take a Hybrid Approach

Since a lot of employees have started to work from home, it sometimes becomes difficult to have that old type of esprit de corps that used to characterize companies whose employees had years of physical togetherness in the office. One compromise is to allow employees to work from home but still require them to go to the office certain days of the week and physically be there during important meetings. - Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures

10. Let Employees Choose the 'How'

You can increase both employee flexibility and job satisfaction by aligning performance benchmarks with completed goals while allowing employees to choose the method of completion. Encouraging self-motivation, creativity and authenticity creates an environment that encourages individuals to unleash their full potential and cultivate their unique strengths while contributing to the greater good. - Anna Yusim, Upper East Side Psychiatry

11. Adopt a 'Role Fluidity' Model

Organizations can implement a "role fluidity" model, which strives to give employees enough flexibility to contribute to different roles or projects based on their interests and skills, not just their designated job titles. This is not only meant to promote their engagement and creativity, but also allows them to work during their most productive hours. Autonomy enhances job satisfaction. - Dr. Kira Graves, Kira Graves Consulting

12. Conduct Outcome-Based Evaluations

Outcome-based evaluations focus on the quality and impact of an employee's work instead of time spent on a task or face time in the office. A results-based work environment has a culture of trust, communication and clear expectations. This encourages employees to take ownership of their work, providing greater flexibility, autonomy and better workplace mental health to thrive. - Sonja Wasden, Speaking Mental Health

13. Craft a Culture of Loyalty

Build a culture where your employees are highly invested in the success of the company itself, and support an entrepreneurial mindset within your teams from the top down. With loyalty comes the ability to trust your employees with more flexibility, because you know they are dedicated to getting the work done, no matter when it needs to happen. - Ryan Carroll, Wealth Assistants

14. Combine Meaningful Work With Role Flexibility

Generational leadership models indicate the desire for challenging or meaningful work combined with role flexibility (e.g., organic cross-training, team leader opportunities, etc.) as valuable in the current workplace. - Darlene Andert, Accounting for Profitability LLC

15. Encourage Employees to Respond During Their Working Hours

When a leader sends an email or chat to an employee outside of their normal working hours, it can feel more urgent than it is. To support flexible working, I make sure to clearly mark that a request isn't urgent and communicate every time for the employee to please reply during their normal work hours. Just because I'm clearing out my inbox during the evening doesn't mean I expect a prompt response. - Melissa Puls, Ivanti

16. Let Employees Lead on Goals and Execution

Creating a structure that places the responsibility of identifying goals and executing growth on the employee is a great way to fuel flexibility and increase internal motivation. Schedule consistent, productive one-on-one meetings with team members in order to discuss progress, collaboratively tackle barriers and provide support. This helps leaders maintain a role that empowers, not micromanages. - Leah Marone, Corporate Wellness Consultant

17. Provide Customizable Benefits

Flexibility is one of the most important drivers in today's labor market. In addition to flexible scheduling, you can stand out as an employer by offering a customizable benefits package. This can include anything from upskilling programs and wellness benefits to PTO and sabbatical rights. - Gergo Vari, Lensa

18. Share Asynchronous Video

Asynchronous video makes flexible, context-rich conversations and contributions easier. Minimize meetings and continue the conversation by sharing short videos back and forth. You'll gain flexible face time in less time. And being able to do more than one take makes it easier for employers and employees to show up at their best. - Karen Mangia, The Engineered Innovation Group

19. Ask Employees for Feedback

Reach out to your employees and say, "Going forward, I want each of you to wake up each morning and think, 'I can't wait to go to work' and be able to say that to your friends when they ask about your job, as they might be the talent we want to attract." Ask your team what changes need to be made so that they'll be able to do that. - Mark Goulston, Mark Goulston, M.D., Inc.

20. Get Out of the Way

The best thing a boss can do is live the idea that you simply tell employees what work they need to do and when it needs to be completed—and then get out of the way. Most employees are creative enough to find new and efficient ways to complete work. They don't need micromanaging. If, along the way, something isn't done correctly, then you can address it. - Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure