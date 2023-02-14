Over 20 Valentine's Day Card Messages and Quotes to Make Your Crush Gush

Today marks Saint Valentine's Day, the annual celebration on February 14 where you tell your loved ones how much they mean to you and buy them gifts.

Valentine's Day originated in 496 AD as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs called St. Valentine, but nowadays it is associated with showing love and affection to someone you admire, whether that's your crush or your other half.

There are many different ways of expressing love using the power of words.

Here are some of them:

Valentine's Day Messages

Happy Valentine's Day to my number one person in the world.

You are the most special person in my life.

You complete me. You are my everything. Happy Valentine's Day.

Happy Valentine's Day. You are mine and I am yours forever.

You take my breath away. Always.

Happy Valentine's Day to the most beautiful woman I know.

Happy Valentine's Day, handsome.

You make me feel like the luckiest person alive. I love you.

Here's to another Valentine's Day spent with the love of my life.

I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day.

You still make me laugh, give me butterflies and bring so much joy into my life. Happy Valentine's Day!

When I'm with you I have fun. You're my best friend and I love you.

Today will be a day full of love and kisses. Happy Valentine's Day, my cherie amour.

You light me up like a summer's day. I love you always.

Valentine's Day Quotes

"It's always better when we're together." Jack Johnson, singer

"Love is a game that two can play and both win." Eva Gabor, actress

"I love the ground under his feet, and the air over his head, and everything he touches and every word he says." – Emily Brontë, novelist

"Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, and therefore is winged Cupid painted blind." William Shakespeare, playwright

"Love recognizes no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope." Maya Angelou, poet

"You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." Dr. Seuss, author and cartoonist

"You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known and even that is an understatement." F. Scott Fitzgerald, novelist

"If you work through the tough times, the respect and love that you feel deepens." Barack Obama, former U.S. president