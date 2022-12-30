The Acura RDX SUV is the little brother of the company's near-luxury three-row MDX. Now in it's third generation (beginning in 2019), Acura updated the RDX to continue its sales segment domination since 2006.

The RDX borrows the design changes from the Prototype that debuted in at the Detroit auto show. It uses Acura's Diamond Pentagon Grille with new Jewel Eye headlights. New air intakes include NSX-inspired air curtains feeding air around the body. At the rear, Acura calls the rear LEDs its dragon tail signature.

It came with a new body and chassis in the third generation acquiring a 2.6-inch longer wheelbase that leads to an extra 3.4-cubic feet of cargo space with an additional 1.7 cubic-feet of underfloor storage.

The cabin comes with new sport seats with a lightweight frame with up to 16-way power adjustments. The RDX has a new panoramic moonroof, standard on all grades, has power slide and tilt functions and a power sliding sunshade. Material options includes brushed aluminum, stainless steel, open pore Olive Ash wood trim, Ultrasuede and Milano leather. The Integrated Dynamics System controls the drive modes including Snow, Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

The Acura ELS Studio with a 16-channel, 710-watt system is optional including ceiling-mounted speakers. The 2022 RDX also comes with a new natural language voice recognition system, which Acura says allows for more intuitive voice control of major features. Also available is a 10.5-inch full-color Head-Up Display, putting customizable information displays in the driver's line of sight.

The other main point of control is the touchpad interface for the non-touch 10.2-inch infotainment screen with an Android operating system. Acura says the interface is "mapped, one-to-one, with the action on the center display – the world's first application of absolute positioning in the driving environment." A touch on the pad corresponds with the same point on the screen.

2022 Acura RDX SH-AWD A-Spec

For 2022 the pentagon grille features a thinner chrome surround, closer to the MDX. The new front fascia also is similar to MDX. LED fog lights are standard on A-Spec and Advance Package models, as well as the PMC Edition. It also gets a reshaped rear fascia with cutouts for the new dual exhaust finishers.

The A-Spec adds larger exhaust finishers in gloss black and adds other sporty upgrades. Shark Gray 20-inch alloy wheels come with low-profile tires while a unique lower front fascia and gloss-black accents are unique.

The 2022 models are available in a new Liquid Carbon Metallic, while Phantom Violet Pearl is offered on RDX models equipped with the Technology and Advance Packages. The Advance Package now includes power-folding exterior mirrors.

Inside, the RDX A-Spec gets red accents, contrasting stitching, a leather steering wheel and aluminum trim. Paddle shifters off manual control of the automatic transmission.

The sport seats in the A-Spec are comfortable and supportive and the busy steering wheel has lots of buttons to keep everything within reach. The touchpad just doesn't work as well as a touchscreen, even after a week of driving.

It does match up one-to-one with the screen, but it's still hard to hit the correct icon in Apple CarPlay. If touched lightly the cursor shows up making it easier.

Visibility is excellent as is the upgraded radio. With two cars seats in the back there was still space for adults in front. The drive mode dial is in the center of the dashboard making it tempting to adjust while driving.

For the third generation Acura jettisoned the 3.5-liter V6 and installed a new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 272 horsepower (hp), slightly down from 279 hp in the last model, with 280 pound-feet of torque. All get a 10-speed automatic transmission. Front wheel drive is standard, all-wheel drive is a $2,200 option.

The RDX A-Spec feels light on its feet with easy steering and a quick-revving turbo engine. In sport mode it really hangs in lower gears making for cool noises (and lots of thrust) from the engine compartment. The paddle shifters work well, but with a normal automatic transmission it's easier just to leave it in automatic mode. The brakes are sensitive, great for an enthusiast, but maybe a little aggressive for SUV buyers.

The 2022 Acura RDX starts at $40,600 and competes with near luxury SUVs like the Cadillac XT5 ($44,195) and Infiniti QX50 ($40,300), as well as full luxury models like the BMW X3 ($46,200) and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class ($43,850). In that sense it's a great deal. They all come with turbocharged four-cylinder engines in their base models and only the Audi Q5 ($43,300) comes standard with all-wheel drive.

The improved but-still-lackluster infotainment system will scare away some buyers, considering the better options in almost all its competitors. However, the RDX is more fun to drive than almost all of those same competitors, especially this A-Spec model. It also has a larger cargo area than most. Buyers looking for fun first should give it a drive, otherwise there are more comfortable experiences elsewhere.