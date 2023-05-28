The BMW Z4 is one of the few remaining roadsters on sale today. Sharing a platform with the Toyota Supra, the BMW convertible can trace its lineage back to the Z3, introduced in 1995, and even further to the wacky Z1 with doors that dropped into the body. But today's Z4, complete with two engine options and only one automatic transmission, put the previous models to shame in capability, technology and even comfort.

The 2023 BMW Z4, starting at $52,800, has been updated yearly since the sixth generation debuted in 2018. Its competitors are few and far between with the far less expensive Mazda Miata ($28,050) underneath and the far more expensive large convertibles like the Mercedes SL ($137,400) above. Its closest rival is the Porsche 718 Boxster, which starts at $65,500.

The Z4 now offers a choice between a 255-horsepower (hp) turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a 382-hp turbocharged six-cylinder. The Z4, like the Z3 and Z1 before it, only comes in rear-wheel drive. It has Sport and Sport Plus drive modes, along with three settings for traction control, including a sportier one between on and off.

Inside, the Z4 features a cockpit canted toward the driver, sport seats with integrated head restraints and minimal distracting lines. The less-expensive Z4 sDrive30i tester here now comes standard with an M leather steering wheel, M Sport seats, M pedals, an M driver's footrest, and a dashboard upholstered in SensaTec.

1 of 9

This particular 2023 BMW Z4 was swathed in Magma Red leather making the cabin far more exciting than the drab gray exterior. Those seats, which read orange, are comfortable and supportive, if a little stiff. Adjustments are easy, including both the front and back of the seat bottom, for an excellent driving position.

In addition to the center console, phone holder/wireless charger in front of the gear selector, the Z4 also features a small change compartment to the left of the driver's left knee, a relic of BMWs past. There are small door pockets, but nothing big enough to fit a drink or coffee cup.

The Z4 features BMW's latest-generation of the iDrive infotainment system with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch center display. It's controlled by a rotary dial, redundant buttons, touch or voice control. It can also connect to a smartphone for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

The iDrive system has been refined many times over the years, and now seems to work intuitively with the most important features in top menus while things like ambient light are a little deeper. The combination of Apple CarPlay and iDrive work particularly well, only requiring a twist of the dial and a tap to select. The $875 Harmon Kardon radio upgrade is welcome, blasting loud enough to hear on the expressway with the top down.

The 2023 BMW Z4 comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. BMW North America

Drivers can log in to the BMW Cloud and customize the look of screens and other cabin choices, and those choices will follow the driver to other BMWs. The center display has four layouts , but the digital instrument cluster stayed the same throughout the drive modes.

The less powerful engine in this Z4 sDrive30i motivated the roadster, but not in the same thrilling manor as the Z4 sDriveM40i. Once going, it feels fast, but it takes some prodding from a stoplight. It's also a little quieter than expected, but again, the six-cylinder version is louder and more aggressive on the throttle.

It's still tons of fun, like any rear-wheel drive convertible. And the paddle shifters are cool, though they don't provide superfast shifts due to the traditional eight-speed automatic transmission. At full blast they seem to be more acceptable. The brakes are sensitive and have short stroke, which takes some getting used to.

The handling and steering are predictably great, though with more body roll than the more aggressive Z4. The thick steering wheel with a quick ratio makes for direct cornering, but as opposed to a relative of the high-sport BMW M3, it feels more like a bigger, faster, Mazda Miata, which isn't a bad thing.

The 2023 BMW Z4 looks great when the soft top is pulled tight. BMW North America

The size of this vehicle is enjoyable. With humongous vehicles on every road the Z4 can scoot through narrow spaces. It's both short and narrow meaning parking, turning around on the street and zipping through traffic is easy and safe.

The 2023 Z4 comes with forward collision warning, emergency braking and lane departure warning as standard. The Driving Assistance Package featuring Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, the Speed Limit Info system, the Active Blind Spot Detection, plus Rear Collision Protection and Cross-Traffic Alert are all optional.

The base Porsche Boxster delivers 300 hp from its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, but it's also about $10,000 more expensive than this Z4. The Z4 M40i, starting at $65,300 is a closer price point, and in this case offers more power for the money. The Porsche Boxster handles better, and the flat-layout engine sounds better too.

For a more comfortable ride in more situations, and better gas mileage, the base Z4 is a good choice. Those looking for speed should check the Porsche dealership too.