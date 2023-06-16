The 2023 GMC Canyon is on a robust list of midsize trucks that have been redesigned in the last year. The Chevrolet Colorado debuted last autumn while the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma enter new generations this summer. The Nissan Frontier was all-new in 2022.

The only midsize truck sold in North America that hasn't been redesigned in the last two years is the Honda Ridgeline. It was new in 2017 and has received updates as it ages.

For the new version of the truck, GMC went bigger and bolder, resulting in a model that is demonstrably better on every level.

The truck's body structure no longer gives the driver the impression they're riding inside a tin can and thanks to its evolved General Motors truck platform and a host of new components.

GMC sells the Canyon in only one cab-box combination, crew cab with a short box. From there, a buyer chooses two- or four-wheel drive. The base model Canyon Elevation trim comes in either drivetrain setup, but the higher-end AT4, Denali and AT4-X are only available with four-wheel drive.

All models come with GM's turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood, which is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In most circumstances, the combination worked flawlessly, but it wasn't tested at any high altitude like you'll find in the Rockies.

Canyon Elevation, Denali and AT4-X grades, the trim levels provided by GMC for road and off-road testing showed that there's enough of a difference in design intention and equipment between the models to satisfy a wide swath of customers.

Though it's the cheapest of the three with a starting price of around $39,000 all-in, the Canyon Elevation has looks and materials on par with some $50,000 SUVs.

It benefits from GMC's attention to detail, and GM's overall approach to trucks, which narrows down options and gives customers more of what they're looking for in easy-to-understand packaging.

The 11.3-inch infotainment screen is the same across all grades, displaying clean, crisp graphics. That goodness does not make up for some of the user experience quirks that the operating system displays, like the multi-step process that is moving up and down between radio channels.

Buyers can choose to upgrade their Canyon Elevation with a host of safety and driver assist equipment as part of package add-ons.

Those looking for off-road supremacy from the Canyon will want to opt for the AT4-X variant, which delivers on all accounts. Though there wasn't the opportunity to test it in extreme conditions most of the day was spent off-roading on rocky, muddy trails where the Canyon AT4-X showed that Chevy engineers really know what they're doing.

With the AT4-X there's a comfortable balance between on-road comfort and off-road achievement. Some trucks, like the Nissan Frontier, don't walk this line as easily.

Chevy designers get credit for the AT4-X's unique interior design scheme, which places a gray-white color alongside red accents for a modern look. This model also has perforated leather seats, which give it an elevated look and feel over the competition.

Canyon Denali is meant to be more elegant and less boastful than the Canyon AT4-X, but it should not be mistaken for a kinder, gentler truck. It's as capable as it is well-crafted, with as much attention paid to in-cabin touch points as to exterior finery.

There's a good amount of chrome on the Denali's exterior as standard equipment, as one would expect, but black wheels are available. The inside only comes in a black on teak color scheme.

It's a smooth operator, letting in far less road noise than some cars and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) while not compromising the handling of the other trims. Also like all the other Canyons tested, it's stable to drive, reasonably easy to maneuver, and easy to park.

Unlike the new Tacoma, the GMC Canyon doesn't offer something for everyone. It doesn't have to. GMC set out to make the best midsize truck they could for their customers, and they achieved that, in spades. But, their design, equipment, and packaging may just be enough to win over new customers as well.