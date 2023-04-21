The next-generation Honda Accord is a complete redesign of one of the best-selling sedans in America. For its 11th generation, Honda doesn't break the Accord mold, but it improves it in nearly every way, without any sticker shock.

It's looks are familiar to anyone with a baseline knowledge of the Accord and North America's second-best-selling SUV, the Honda CR-V. Honda's not quite playing the one-size-fits-all look that Nissan tried on a few years back, but it's a similar tack.

Honda sells the Accord in six trim levels: LX, EX, Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring. Lower grade Accord LX and EX are powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

A two-motor hybrid propulsion system powers Accord Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring models. Combined system output is 204 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque. Unlike hybrids of the past, the Accord's hybrid powertrain is tuned for sportiness hand-in-hand with fuel economy.

The 2023 Honda Accord Sport parked on the roadside in California. American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

Honda differentiates the mid-grade Accord Sport from the lineup by adding black cloth upholstery, aluminum pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a leather-wrapped shift knob to it's package.

Depending on which model you get, the Accord comes equipped with a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster that is paired with either a 7- or 12.3-inch infotainment screen. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, a head-up display, up to five USB ports and a 12-speaker Bose audio system are available.

Google build-in runs the higher trim levels' infotainment functionality, offering up the integration of Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play into the car's system.

Finery is saved for the Accord Touring, which gets all the bells and whistles that Honda offers, including ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

Accord delivers class-leading passenger volume and rear seat legroom. It also has more cargo space than any of the midsize sedans sold in North America, and comes standard with fold-down rear seats.

Interior of the 2023 Honda Accord Touring. American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

Every Accord gets the new benefits of the latest Honda Sensing suite of driver assist and safety technologies, as well as new airbags offering more coverage than in previous Accords. Low-Speed Braking Control, traffic sign recognition and traffic jam assist technology are also available.

Honda prices the Accord to start at $27,295 and tops out around $38,000 before the $1,095 destination change is added. Pricing and packaging is in line with what its competitors offer.

2023 Honda Accord Review

Honda's not winning over buyers by having them look at the Accord with lust in their hearts and say to their significant other, "My dear, I simply must have that new car." But, as Americans stare down the barrel of a return to work and a return to commuting, the Accord gets more attractive.

That's because Honda has packaged the Accord well, giving it a wide variety of trim levels mostly separated by technology. Whether you take it or leave it, this means that you won't have to sort though a number of options packages to get the mix you're looking for.

A 2023 Honda Accord Sport travels down a California road. American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

They have also hit the nail on the head when it comes to powertrain. Not only is the Accord more powerful in its hybrid form, it's also more fuel efficient.

The Accord, with its gasoline powered engine, gets 32 miles per gallon (mpg), according to the Environmental Protection Agency (E.P.A.). That same agency records the Accord with the hybrid powertrain achieving up to 48 mpg combined.

Here, the buying advice for the Accord is the same as with the new CR-V: buy the hybrid. It's the best of everything powertrain-wise the vehicle offers.

Handling, braking and body lean are better than on-par for a mass market midsize sedan. The Accord is eager to eat up curvy roads and has no problem keeping passengers stable in their seats while doing so. However, no one will ever confuse it with a sports car.

The interior of the Accord is fine. That's not a slam, it's just not inspiring. It is, however, well made, reasonably attractive, and undeniably Honda.

The automaker has upgraded their materials in the Accord this go-round and the car benefits greatly from the improvements made to the Civic and CR-V in the last few years.

It's reasonably attractive and not a smidge more.

Where the Accord does win points is on its new infotainment system technology. Not only are the screens more attractive this go-round, but desirable options are at your fingertips rather than being buried menus deep. It's a true coming of age for the system and it's blossomed into a really decent adult.

Android Auto plays on a screen inside the 2023 Honda Accord. American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

Comparing the looks, quality, drivability, efficiency and overall likability of the Accord to its rivals, the model is extremely competitive. It's sporty like the Kia K5, has better technology and more appeal than the Toyota Camry, is more comfortable than the Hyundai Sonata and nearly as fuel efficient as the Nissan Altima.

Of that bunch, the Altima, with its refreshed design and technology, is the closest, but the Honda is better to drive, and quieter for passengers.

The Honda Accord isn't a slam dunk, but it is a really satisfying swish from the three-point line, and that's enough for most anyone in the market for a new midsize car today.