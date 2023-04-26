The Lexus RZ battery-electric SUV pushes the boundaries of what it means to be a Lexus. It's more of everything the luxury arm of Toyota Motor Company is good at, but comes with some experimental technology that Americans may have a hard time adapting too.

It's easy to think of the RZ as the Lexus version of the Toyota BZ4X and Subaru Solterra. If you do, you're both right and wrong. While much of the architecture is the same, the power source, drive dynamics, interior appeal, and technology is different. That's what makes it a Lexus, and a good one at that.

The RZ fits narrowly between the smaller Lexus NX and larger Lexus RX, and it will only be sold in one grade in North America, RZ 450e. There are, however, some package offerings that allow buyers to choose from a small list of options.

It comes as a Lexus RZ 450e Premium or higher-tier Lexus RZ 450e Luxury model.

The Lexus RZ 450e on the beach in California. Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

There's no battery option for buyers. Each RZ comes equipped with all-wheel drive and 71.4-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery that delivers 308 horsepower. The can move the car from zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 5.0 seconds. That time doesn't make the car as zippy as a Porsche 911, but it's plenty quick for the average consumer who is use to six to eight seconds to get to that speed in their daily driver SUV.

The battery is good for an Environmental Protection Agency-estimated range of 196 to 220 miles, depending on wheel size. Opting for the 20-inchers on the Premium (available) or Luxury (standard) model will get the low number while the smaller 18-inch wheels on the RZ 450e Premium offer more range.

The biggest differentiator between the electric Toyota and this Lexus goes deeper than fascia. It's the car's Lexus Driving Signature. Simply put, Lexus engineers have crafted the RZ to deliver an engaging drive experience, and it does. It's no sports car, but the RZ is a dynamic critter.

The automaker let testers try out the company's yoke-like steering wheel, which may be coming to the North American market in a few years, and is slated to arrive in Europe before that.

Leuxs RZ 450e yoke-like steering wheel. Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

In theory, the non-wheel wheel works as advertised, but some nitty gritty details, like how it handles at a 90-degree intersection and where a driver puts their hands during a long road trip, make it an option to skip. It's just too much impracticality for traditional American drivers who traditionally stop at four-way intersections rather than traverse roundabouts.

Lexus has equipped the inside of the RZ much like the NX and RX, believing there's no need to break the mold. Much of what is here is good, including the panoramic glass roof that shifts from clear to opaque at the touch of a button, allowing in sunlight but no breeze.

The driver-centric layout of the interior matches with the quiet travel delivered courtesy of the electric powertrain, right-style tires and a little electronic know-how to create a cozy cabin experience.

Interior of the Lexus RZ 450e with a traditional steering wheel. Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

To save on battery and quickly allow for passengers to get warm when required, the car has a radiant heat system on the lower dashboard. It gets quite warm to the touch so it's worth noting that the system has an automatic shut-off if one of the heating sources makes contact with a solid object like a hand or jacket.

Lexus has installed a long list of technology in the RZ, checking most boxes for buyers that aren't interested in the most cutting edge offerings. Five USB ports, a 14-inch infotainment touch screen, cloud-based navigation, voice assistant, Bluetooth and digital key make the RZ more compelling.

A 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system is available, as is traffic jam assist technology.

RZ comes equipped with the latest in Lexus safety technology, which includes a pre collision system with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert, road sign identification and proactive driving assist, which uses cameras and the navigation system to slow a vehicle as it approaches a curve or other obstacle.

Lexus has priced the RZ Premium to start at $59,650 and the RZ Luxury to start at $65,150. Pricing feels about right for the model after looking across the BEV landscape. The Cadillac Lyriq is similarly priced, and the Audi Q8 E-Tron starts a bit higher, but it has a lot more power.

Rear of the Lexus RZ 450e. Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

The 2024 Lexus RZ 450e is a solid offering from the automaker that doesn't stray too far from the Lexus mold. That is key as the company looks to encourage its customers to make the leap into EVs in the coming years, and it will inevitably pay off.