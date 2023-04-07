The Toyota Corolla Cross debuted in 2021 as a tailor-made solution to get more young buyers into the dealership, many of whom didn't want a sedan and couldn't afford a large SUV. Toyota sold just over 7,000 in the first, shortened year, but came back in 2022 moving 56,666 units. That's good for third in the subcompact SUV market just behind the Hyundai Kona but about half of the segment leading Honda HR-V's sales of 115,000.

For 2023, Toyota is making a play to grab more buyers, adding a hybrid powertrain to the Corolla Cross and more features, but still with a starting price of only $27,970 when it goes on sale in June. However, it will have to contend with a solid entry at the same dealership right above it in the Toyota Rav4.

"If you look at the room for those two vehicles, together, we believe the package of the Corolla Cross gives us not only a bit of a lower price point, especially to come in on hybrid, but we'd also see a younger customer and as I said earlier, really just starting out a major life change," Vice President of Vehicle Marketing Mike Tripp told Newsweek.

"Maybe, maybe not children but they want the additional capacity of Corolla Cross at a price point that's more affordable given the hybrid and all-wheel drive. On Rav4, there's a little bit more of a rugged presence. The Corolla Cross has a lower price point and buyers will be more diverse and younger. Then they move up to the Venza and Highlander from there."

1 of 13

That hybrid powertrain consists of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine powering the front wheels with a permanent magnet synchronous motor motivating the rears. Total system output, with a continuously variable transmission is 196 horsepower. It has just a 4.08 amp-hour battery but returns 42 miles per gallon combined in city and highway driving.

The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in three grades: S, SE and XSE. The S and SE grades come standard with 17-inch wheels, and an 8-inch touchscreen, a sport-tuned suspension, LED headlamps and smart key access. The SE grade adds privacy glass, roof rails and paddle shifters and safety features Blind-Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). The XSE grade adds 18-inch wheels LED lamps all around and soft-tex-trimmed heated seats.

The SE and XSE grades, offer special two-tone combinations: Sonic Silver/ Black Roof, Barcelona Red/ Black Roof, Blue Crush Metallic/ Black Roof and Acidic Blast/ Black Roof. Most of those colors can also be optioned in single tone.

Inside, the Corolla Cross Hybrid offers a power moonroof, with single- or dual-zone automatic climate control. Seats also come in two-tone in either black/gray for the S grade, fabric-trimmed seats in black/gray or black/blue for the SE grade and black or black/blue for the XSE grade.

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid comes standard with an 8-inch touchscreen. Toyota Motor North America

Elsewhere, in addition to the 8-inch screen, the new Toyota Audio Multimedia System is standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB-c charge ports and over-the-air (OTA) updates. It also offers voice control and with a Connected Service Drive subscription, Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. Owners can use the phrase "Hey Toyota" awaken the system.

It can also be a 4G AT&T Hotspot and customers can link their Apple and Amazon music subscriptions.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 is standard with Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist and automatic high beams.

Toyotas are often considered the appliances of the road. They're easy to use, reliable and not offensive looking. And the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid continues that here with good forward visibility, easy-to-adjust seats with a comfortable driving position and all of the controls within reach.

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid gets more than 40 miles per gallon. Toyota Motor North America

The digital gauge cluster relays all relevant information about which safety features are engages while redundant buttons the steering wheel allow the driver to switch audio modes and change cruise controls speeds without their hands leaving the wheel. The cluster also shows which mode the vehicle is in, be in all-electric, battery save or hybrid.

With a 5-foot-10-inch driver, there is enough space in the back for adults, though two 6-footers in line brings the seat right to the rear passenger's knees. Those rear passengers do have a few inches of extra headroom over a sloping sedan. Most of the materials are rubberized plastic or plastic, which is expected in this class.

The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid rides a little harsher than expected, sometimes crashing over potholes, but it has enough ride height, and tire sidewall, not to worry about any damage. On smoother roads, body roll is kept to a comfortable minimum and the cabin is quiet.

The steering takes very little effort and any buyers coming from a sportier vehicle should recognize this immediately. The middle portion of the steering, when going straight, feels a little numb but again, this is not a sports car and it is similar to the rest of the class. It feels light both in acceleration and braking.

The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid comes with 17-inch wheels standard. Toyota Motor North America

On that acceleration, the cabin of the Corolla Cross does get loud when the transmission hangs at 5,000 revolution per minute to get up to speed. But that's the only time it gets noticeable. The hybrid brakes do help with regeneration, but have a squishy feel that takes some getting used to.

Overall, none of these complaints should stop anyone from taking a test drive, though it makes sense that Honda dominates this segment. However, the HR-V is only front-wheel drive and doesn't offer a hybrid powertrain. It returns 28 miles per gallon combined. The 2023 HR-V starts at $23,800 (the non-hybrid Corolla Cross is $23,660).

The Mazda CX-30 starts at $22,950 with a bigger engine and more power (191 hp). It also is the best handling of the group so if that's a concern, it also needs to be test driven. The CX-30 doesn't offer a hybrid powertrain or all-wheel drive either. It only returns 29 miles per gallon combined.

And that's where the Toyota Corolla Cross value comes into play. For less than $30,000 buyers get over 40 mpg and all-wheel drive. The Corolla Cross Hybrid does have about 4 less cubic feet of space than its non-hybrid sibling, but still matches the CX-30 closely. The HR-V has a little more than both, and it may be the handsomest of the bunch, but as far as capability goes, the Corolla Cross Hybrid wins as the most useful road appliance.