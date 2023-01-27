The World's Quirkiest Coffee Shops—From Milwaukee and Bogota to Hanoi

Coffee shops offer more than just "a cup of joe." They're gathering places where friends, family and colleagues meet to pass time, relax, take in the scenery and get work done and are commonly referred to as a "third place," our home away from home. The shops on this list are extraordinary. They meld original atmosphere with coffee offerings and a hit of something special—whether it's courses and workshops for customers, a step back in time or a unique treat.

Local Love

Rochambo Coffee & Tea House

Milwaukee

This quirky coffee shop on the east side shows off a riot of colors outside and has a rustic interior perfect for a chat with friends. Rochambo prioritizes sustainability with locally sourced beans and has an extensive menu of coffees and teas. Try the Irish Coffee with fresh hand-whipped cream or Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey on a cold Wisconsin winter day.

Coffee 101

Catación Pública

Bogotá, Colombia

Catación Pública doesn't just sell coffee, they teach all about it: the brick-faced building welcomes customers, and the deeper into the space you go, the more intense the tutorial. Workshops to learn proper techniques, sensory experiences and certification courses push this shop to the forefront of South American coffee culture.

Quaint and Cozy

Samuel's Coffee House

New Glasgow, Prince Edward Island

Most of Prince Edward Island can be described as quaint, and Samuel's is no exception. This location of the shop, open seasonally (there are two others on the island open year-round) wins points for its offerings and location—near the Green Gables Heritage Place and scenic Cavendish Beach.

Historic Hotspot

Majestic Café

Porto, Portugal

Majestic Café bills itself as "one of the most beautiful cafes in the world," and that's not overstating it. Setting foot in the space is like setting your watch back 125 years. Though it's more of a restaurant than a traditional coffee shop, the cafe offers coffee and tea service for breakfast and a traditional afternoon tea service.

Secret Clockwork

Caffè Mulassano

Turin, Italy

This tiny coffee shop is big on personality. Wood paneling, mirrored walls and brass accents deliver old-world elegance and create a welcoming space for enjoying a drink along with a pastry or two. Notice the one-handed clock on the wall. It's not broken. Instead, it's activated at the press of a secret button to determine who in your party pays the bill. Before you leave, be sure to have a cup of bicerin—a traditional Turin drink of layered espresso, chocolate and milk.

Japan in Europe

Café Sofa

Prague

An inviting interior with huge glass windows letting in abundant natural light, shelves upon shelves of books and warm wood accents welcome guests to order from a diverse menu focused on Japanese desserts. Be sure to try the Mount Everest ice-cube latte. It's made by pouring warm milk over frozen espresso cubes that instantly melt to create a refreshing iced latte.

Book Your Space

The Grind Coffee Company

Johannesburg

Light and airy surrounds, complete with a boardroom you can reserve, welcome customers to try everything from coffees, teas and smoothies to a full lunch or dinner. Take your cuppa outside to soak in the South African sunshine. For a special treat, order your coffee in one of Grind's signature waffle cones.

Cultural Intersection

Tmol Shilshom

Jerusalem

Culture, coffee, bookshop and slam poetry venue converge at Tmol Shilshom. Located inside an old stone building deep in the heart of Jerusalem, the coffee shop is the type of place you'll want to spend winter nights as much as you'll want to be there on spring afternoons.

Heart in Hanoi

The Note Coffee

Hanoi, Vietnam

There's no shortage of coffee shops in Hanoi, but this one is not to be missed. It's not just the coffee, but the hundreds of handwritten notes that adorn most every surface. Feel free to add your own. While you're there, make sure to try a cup of egg coffee, which is more delicious than it sounds.

Tasting Journey

Blacklist Coffee Roasters

Subiaco, Australia

The Cellar Door Concept Store in Subiaco opened in 2019, introducing coffee to locals in a new light. On the menu are the traditional espresso drinks, as well as a coffee-tasting (from a wine glass!) experience that takes tastebuds on a journey across the globe.

Coffee Everything

The Roastery by Nozy Coffee

Tokyo

It's not just the coffee that's a specialty here. The coffee house sells its single origin coffees alongside coffee-infused soft serve and fried doughnuts made with croissant dough. The modern, moody atmosphere of the shop is not unlike something you'd find in Seattle.