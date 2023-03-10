Wed, Feb 22, 2023
Rewind: Looking Back at 90 Years of Iconic Newsweek Covers

By Newsweek Staff
This month, Newsweek celebrates a significant milestone: our 90th birthday. Since the magazine's first issue went to press in February 1933, readers have given us their time and their trust, and we have worked hard to live up to that legacy.

To people across America, and later around the globe, Newsweek brought reports of war and economic upheaval, of scientific progress and startling social changes, documented through the images of our vintage covers. Notable newsmakers, from FDR to Einstein, were a staple of those early covers, along with stories about cultural pivot points, from the end of Prohibition to the start of the baby boom.

REWIND 90th Anniversary 66 BANNER
Newsweek Archive

Reporters and editors then, as now, were driven by curiosity, eager to examine the world that was changing around them. They were also risk-takers. In 1963, the magazine dispatched 40 researchers to conduct 1,250 interviews for a special report on the Black experience in America. The next year, Newsweek was ahead of the pack in putting The Beatles on its cover—even if the essay itself missed the mark. ("Sartorially they are a nightmare ...musically they are a near disaster," said the story.)

Washington Post publisher Phil Graham, who bought Newsweek in 1961, described journalism as a "first rough draft of history." Our archives confirm that. Newsweek's must-read coverage of a fast-evolving world continued through the space program and the women's movement; Vietnam and 9/11; the Watergate tapes and the Clinton sex scandal and impeachment.

The world we cover today is no less complicated—and perhaps even more divided. In this environment, our mission statement reflects who we are and aim to be going forward: Newsweek speaks to—and listens to—readers across the political and cultural spectrum. We are committed to journalism that is factual and fair. We believe good-faith debate is in the public interest, and we welcome diverse views and voices to the search for common ground.

Our covers over the past 90 years reflect that commitment, as the selection that follows shows. —Dev Pragad, Newsweek CEO

THE 1930s

The first issue of Newsweek cost a dime and featured seven stories on the cover, one for each day of the week. Coverage focused on the era's key developments, from the rise of Nazism to the end of Prohibition and the genius of Albert Einstein.

REWIND 90th Anniversary 01
February 17, 1933 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 02
December 8, 1934 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 03
April 4, 1938 Newsweek Archive

THE 1940s

War and the economy dominated coverage, as Hitler pressed on, Germany eventually surrendered and the nation recovered from the Depression, buoyed by FDR's New Deal. By decade's end, a new trend emerged: the baby boom.

REWIND 90th Anniversary 04
September 20, 1943 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 05
April 23, 1945 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 06
May 7, 1945 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 67
August 9, 1948 Newsweek Archive

THE 1950s

Newsweek covers documented political movements from the rise of McCarthyism to the fight against segregation. Plus: TV became part of the mainstream (who didn't love Lucy?) and a queen who would rule for 70 years was crowned.

REWIND 90th Anniversary 07
April 3, 1950 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 08
January 19, 1953 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 09
June 1, 1953 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 10
September 13, 1954 Newsweek Archive

THE 1960s

The era's tumultuous events included the growth of the civil rights movment, the first warnings about smoking and assassinations that left us horrified and heartbroken. There were upbeat moments too: mod fashion, moptops and a moon landing.

REWIND 90th Anniversary 11
July 29, 1963 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 12
November 18, 1963 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 13
December 2, 1963 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 14
February 24, 1964 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 15
April 10, 1967 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 16
April 15, 1968 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 17
June 17, 1968 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 18
August 11, 1969 Newsweek Archive

THE 1970s

Newsweek's award- winning "Nixon Tapes" cover was an icon of the Watergate era, a time also defined by surging activism (antiwar, plus women's and gay rights). The Bunkers became family, and we cheered for cultural heroes and antiheroes alike.

REWIND 90th Anniversary 19
March 23, 1970 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 20
May 18, 1970 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 21
November 9, 1970 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 22
March 13, 1972 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 23
November 6, 1972 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 24
July 30, 1973 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 25
November 29, 1971 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 26
June 6, 1977 Newsweek Archive

THE 1980s

"Bush suffers from a potentially crippling handicap—a perception that...he is, in a single mean word, a wimp," Newsweek famously wrote. Other cover- worthy events: the AIDS epidemic, the Tianamen Square massacre and the first woman in space.

REWIND 90th Anniversary 27
June 13, 1983 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 28
August 10, 1987 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 29
October 19, 1987 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 30
June 12, 1989 Newsweek Archive

THE 1990s

Words that still ring true: "In death Diana may well loom as large—if not larger—than she did in life," Newsweek's wrote. Other big moments captured on the cover: Mandela's release, Anita Hill's accusation, OJ's arrest, the Clinton sex scandal and more.

REWIND 90th Anniversary 31
February 19,1990 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 32
October 21, 1991 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 33
November 4, 1991 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 34
November 18, 1991 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 35
December 6, 1993 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 36
June 27, 1994 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 37
May 1, 1995 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 38
January 15, 1996 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 39
September 8, 1997 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 40
February 2, 1998 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 41
April 20, 1998 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 42
August 24, 1998 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 43
November 30, 1998 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 44
March 29, 1999 Newsweek Archive

THE 2000s

The new millennium brought "electoral limbo" over the 2000 vote, immortalized by the split-face cover of George W. Bush and Al Gore and, in 2001, the horror of 9/11. Bookending the decade: the election of the first Black U.S. president.

REWIND 90th Anniversary 45
January 10, 2000 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 46
November 20, 2000 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 47
April 9, 2001 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 48
September 11, 2001 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 49
July 7, 2003 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 50
April 11, 2005 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 51
November 27, 2007 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 52
November 17, 2008 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 53
June 15, 2009 Newsweek Archive

THE 2010s

Everything old is new again. Newsweek cover subjects of the prior decade are back in the news: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, NBA point record holder Lebron James, gun control. Also noteworthy: the killing of Osama bin Laden.

REWIND 90th Anniversary 54
July 12, 2010 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 55
March 7, 2011 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 56
May 16, 2011 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 57
February 22, 2019 Newsweek Archive

THE 2020s

It's not everyday that a prince—now king— writes exclusively for you. HRH Charles' 2022 essay on climate change was a change of pace in a decade so far dominated by the pandemic, Ukraine war and Trump's legal woes. Lizzo helped too.

REWIND 90th Anniversary 58
February 14, 2020 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 59
October 9, 2020 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 60
December 24, 2021 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 61
January 21, 2022 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 62
March 11, 2022 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 63
April 1, 2022 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 64
July 29, 2022 Newsweek Archive
REWIND 90th Anniversary 65
January 1, 2023 Newsweek Archive
