The Best Sustainable Wines to Accompany Your Easter or Passover Meal

Sustainable wineries are about more than just keeping bugs away with organic compounds. They work with local suppliers, utilize composting, conserve energy and maintain the area's natural ecosystem, as well as offer connectivity-free activities. All these wineries, from Chile to China, take this mission seriously, aiming to deliver the finest wines while also respecting the earth that they grow their grapes upon. They rely on natural enhancements to their vintages to create the perfect goût de terroir for your Easter or Passover meal. Wines from these wineries are available at stores worldwide, so even if you can't visit the vineyard, you can have sustainably grown wine on your table.

Natural Harmony

Hiyu Wine Farm

Hood River, Oregon

This sustainable winery, located 22 miles away from Mt. Hood, uses organic and biodynamic methods in the cultivation of its grapes. A true farm, there are also animals who help with the management of the land both by eating grass and creating compost. This rustic winery hosts tastings that include not just wine, but also a selection of locally sourced foods from light snacks to family-style dinners.

Scenic, Not Synthetic

Southbrook Organic Vineyards

Ontario, Canada

A 150-acre property on the Niagara Peninsula, Southbrook was the first wine estate in Canada certified both organic and biodynamic for its vineyard and winery. It uses no synthetic pesticides, chemical fertilizers, genetic modification or bioengineering. Enjoy wine tastings along with snacks ranging from arancini to seaweed chips.

A Floral Vintage

Antiyal

Region Metropolitana, Chile

Winemaker Alvaro Espinoza has decades of experience and is a leading organic and biodynamic expert in Chile. His vineyard uses unique methods to keep the land fertile including fermented medicinal flowers mixed with manure to nourish roots and maintain the right nutrient balance. Experience a wine tasting with Espinoza, tour the vineyard, enjoy a leisurely picnic with a stunning view or book the grounds for a private event or wedding.

Overnight Excursion

Ode Winery

Cartaxo, Portugal

Ode Winery, nestled in the scenic Portuguese countryside, just produced its first harvest in 2022. Its grapes are grown following organic, sustainable and regenerative principles. Ode Farm & Living aims to maintain the area's natural biodiversity and serve its visitors farm-to-table produce. The wellness resort and glamping experience, centered around these ideals, will open soon, and event spaces will open for private functions beginning in April.

The Perfect Pairing

Domaine Nicolas Paget

Rivarennes, France

This organic winery, dating to the end of the 19th century, offers an extensive list of activities to go along with your wine tasting. Take a guided tour of the cellars, wander through the expansive vineyard or enjoy a vineyard picnic that includes local foods to complement your red, rosé or white. You can even take a ride on a Segway or an electric scooter through the beautiful Loire countryside before your tasting.

Solar Season

Blaxsta Vingård

Flen, Sweden

The wines made by this Swedish business are the result of midnight sun and northern light, with the area getting 25 percent more daylight hours than southern France. Blaxsta Vingård has honed their organic grape growing and natural wine process to be powered by solar cells, with no additives. Book a stay at the winery's unique hotel spaces (including a 17th century building) for the ultimate experience.

Note of History

Klein Constantia

Constantia, South Africa

With roots in the 1600s, Klein Constantia has been so well-regarded for centuries that it's said that Napoleon Bonaparte asked for a bottle of the vineyard's wine on his deathbed. Winery owners see themselves as custodians of the land, adopting biodynamic and organic practices, and creating a natural buffer between the vines and wild areas of the 146-hectare estate. A World Wildlife Foundation Conservation Champion since 2011, its tasting room is open seven days a week for visitors.

Garden Variety

Ixsir

Basbina, Lebanon

This winery sits higher than most others, at 5,900 feet above sea level. Its three lines of wine are all crafted sustainably with the company boasting that it "consumes 75 percent less energy than any other winery in the world." Visitors can enjoy the surrounds from the winery's garden, Lebanon's largest planted roof, situated on top of the 40-foot deep storage cellar.

Far East Terroir

Puchang Vineyard

Turpan Valley, China

This organic winery sits at the same latitude as the Bordeaux region of France—though more than 4,000 miles further east. It was founded in 1975 on the core principles of limiting human intervention and intrusive cultivation. Interested buyers can purchase its wine online or taste a glass at a number of fine hotels worldwide including the Mandarin Oriental, Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons.

Keeping It Kosher

Harkham Wines

Pokolbin, Australia

Located in New South Wales, Harkham Wines is notable for being both a sustainable winery and the only fully kosher winery in Australia. This small family-owned business uses no fungicides or pesticides and hand picks its fruit to ensure top quality. Stop at the Cellar Door for a tasting of wine, chocolate liqueur or mead made with 24-karat gold flakes and then stay the night right on the property at the Windarra Lodge or Harkham House.