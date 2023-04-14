Climate-Friendly Buildings That Look Great and Do Their Part for the Planet

The Arc at Green School in Bali, Indonesia. Tommaso Riva

Buildings, from construction to operation, generate about 40 percent of annual global CO2 emissions. Architects worldwide are offering their solutions to transform these structures into sustainable, self-sufficient systems that can even help slow down global warming. From a vertical garden in Singapore or a bamboo arch in Indonesia to a 3D-printed house in Italy or giant timber "mushrooms" in Spain, here are carbon-neutral structures and prototypes with great design—visually and environmentally.

Populus rendering in Denver. Urban Villages

Urban Treehouse

Populus

Denver

Populus, set to open in late 2023 in downtown Denver, aims to be the United States' first climate-positive hotel by using sustainable materials in the construction process and planting more than 700,000 trees offsite. Its stylish, triangular shape takes inspiration from the aspen tree, often associated with Colorado; its sculptural white facade is covered in windows that mimic the eye-shaped marks on tree trunks. The 13-story, 265-room building also features a rooftop with native plants and a skyline stretching to the Rocky Mountains.

No Footprint House in Costa Rica. Fernando Alda

Indoor-Outdoor Living

No Footprint House

Ojochal, Costa Rica

This tropical house sits in a small village at the edge of a vast rainforest. The prototype's wooden facade panels are customized for the climate with slats that can be opened or closed to connect the inside and out, and to let air flow through and sunlight drench the room. The slanted roof protects the house from heavy rainfall and harvests solar energy, forming a self-sufficient power system.

A-Block Building rendering in Canada. Dialog/Centennial College

Art of Timber

A-Block Building

Scarborough, Canada

Slated to be completed this year, this large, laminated timber building at Centennial College of Applied Arts and Technology is likely Canada's first carbon-neutral higher education facility. The highly transparent six-story building offsets carbon emissions by using locally sourced wood and rooftop photovoltaic panels to generate energy.

Metropol Parasol in Seville, Spain. Sylvain Sonnet/Getty

Shade and Play

Metropol Parasol

Seville, Spain

At public Plaza de la Encarnación, numerous glued veneers and more than 3,000 connection nodes are joined to create six giant timber parasols, known as the Mushrooms of Seville for their fungi-like shape. To explore this engineering adventure and one of the largest wooden structures in the world, climb to its top and trek along the winding walkway for stunning views of the city and see how the roof grid and solar cells provide energy to lower-level restaurants and markets.

Tecla House in Italy. WASP and Mario Cucinella Architects

Not Dot Matrix

Tecla House

Massa Lombarda, Italy

In a case of dreams becoming reality, this house in Ravenna is the product of 3D printers. Tecla, a combination of "technology" and "clay," is a prototype of eco-friendly emergency housing. Made of locally sourced clay and mainly biodegradable materials, the dome-shaped shell ensures the house's stability, blocks outdoor heat and allows daylight to flow from wall to wall. It takes only 200 hours to build each unit with 3D-printing technology, further reducing carbon emissions during construction.

Rwanda Institute of Conservation. Iwan Baan/MASS Design Group

Solar-Powered Habitat

Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture (RICA)

Gashora, Rwanda

In one of the most impoverished districts in Rwanda, architects are building an ecological model with big impact. Completely powered by an on-site solar array, structures on the campus are built from local materials and require no electrical lighting. The array, the largest in Rwanda, also supports crop irrigation and waste recycling systems.

Masdar Institute of Science and Technology in Abu Dhabi. Nigel Young

Desert Cool Zone

Masdar Institute of Science and Technology

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Khalifa University's sustainability-focused research institute features a large solar field and facades made of low-carbon materials to serve as a thermal barrier against the intense desert sun. The campus building, with its intricate latticework in traditional Islamic design and its undulating dome, consumes less than half the potable water and electricity compared to UAE's average buildings and generates 60 percent more energy.

Oasia Hotel Downtown in Singapore. Roslan Rahman/Getty

Vertical Rainforest Habitat

Oasia Hotel Downtown

Singapore

Amid the metallic high-rises in downtown Singapore, this floral, leafy skyscraper looks like an overgrown furry monster from afar. Aimed at recreating an entire ecosystem, the tower includes an open-air sky garden. The 88-foot-high vertical garden includes 21 species of climbing plants that form a living facade for the red-hued building and attract various wildlife, such as birds, squirrels and lizards.

The Arc at Green School in Bali, Indonesia. Tommaso Riva

Breezy Boater

The Arc at Green School

Bali, Indonesia

At first glance, what looks like a giant folded straw hat that the wind might carry off to the nearby Indian Ocean is, in fact, the curved roof of this school's gymnasium. The private institution in the jungle advocates sustainability education. Bamboo arches stretching 62 feet are bent to form a 45-foot-high natural shelter that resembles the shape of a mammal's rib cage. Maximizing space with minimal materials, this unparalleled structure lets the breezes provide natural air conditioning.

The Pixel Building on Queensberry St, Carlton. The building has the distinction of being Australia's first carbon neutral commercial building, and implementing several green-friendly initiatives. Getty

Tangram Model

Pixel Building

Melbourne, Australia

Outside Australia's first carbon-neutral office building, an assembly of recycled, colorful panels maximizes daylight and minimizes glare. Inside, a carefully designed water capture- and storage-system that includes rainfall filtration and vacuum toilets guarantees all the building's non-potable water needs. Opened 13 years ago, Pixel remains a model for green buildings—low-carbon concrete, energy self-sufficient and design-forward.