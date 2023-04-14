New Toyota Tacoma, Lucid Gravity are Built to Disrupt the Automotive Future

How the auto industry will be disrupted in 2023 and beyond, according to experts
Vehicle planning isn't easy and there isn't a crystal ball handy that tells product planners exactly what they can expect customers will want, and what suppliers will be offering, five to seven years before a model comes to market, when they start making the plans.

Future disruptive vehicles are poised to set new bars for their segments of the auto market. They push the envelope with power, off-road capability, style, comfort and technology. They aren't simply re-dos of popular models, but rather a fresh approach that offers the best of what's available in the auto industry today while anticipating the needs and desires of customers nearly a decade in the future.

That means that automakers must not just plan for electrification and digitization, they must include it in their models. It also means that they have to predict the needs of their buyers well before buyers themselves know what they want.

It's a tricky balance, but these two models are ready to take on the challenge.

2024 Toyota Tacoma

Toyota will introduce the next generation of its Tacoma midsize pickup truck soon. The fourth generation 2024 Toyota Tacoma is a complete redesign of the model. Its current U.S. sales are more than double those of the next competitor and now Toyota is expected to be the first to offer a hybrid powertrain in a midsize pickup.

The truck's squared-off rear corners link the new Tacoma's design to the body styling of the latest Tundra full-size truck. The automaker has confirmed that it will come with Toyota's i-Force Max engine. In the Tundra, the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter power plant produces 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque and is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

2025 Lucid Gravity

Lucid will reveal its new Gravity all-electric SUV in the flesh in 2024, when it will join the Air large luxury sedan in the company's lineup.

The company says the Gravity "builds upon Lucid's core DNA of luxury, spaciousness, performance and efficiency." Lucid promises supercar level performance and seating for five, six or seven adults in a two- or three-row configuration.

The Gravity willI come with a next-generation, 34-inch Glass Cockpit high-resolution display, powered by the next iterations of Lucid UX's software. It will also have a Glass Canopy, a clear roof spanning almost the entire length of the cabin.

Gravity will have a greater electric battery range than any other electric vehicle on the market, except the Lucid Air.

