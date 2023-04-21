The Best Natural Healing Destinations to Rest, Recharge and Restore

Outdoor dining at Tswalu Kalahari. Tswalu Kalahari

The hustle and bustle of the real world is enough to create tension just thinking about it. At those times, finding calm in Mother Nature seems, well, natural—and the latest tech is exactly what you might not want. Natural healing destinations help you put aside the noise and concentrate on relaxation with techniques—or at locales—that have been around for ages. Whether it's a dip in an ancient bath, exploring a primeval forest or indulging in a treatment by a revered spiritual healer, these locations have something for every one of their wellness-focused guests.

Wellness experience at Sensei Lānai. Four Seasons

Luxe Alignment

Sensei Lānai

Koele, Hawaii

At this Four Seasons-partnered resort, nestled in a secluded environment and surrounded by a lush landscape, guests can immerse themselves in a luxurious experience. Those 16 and older can sign up for the Optimal Wellbeing Program or Sabbatical Experience, which are designed to put minds and bodies at ease, aligning biomarkers and daily practices with intentions.

Tulum, Mexico. Kelly Lane/Getty

Beachside Tranquility

Maya Tulum

Tulum, Mexico

This resort has been around since long before Tulum became known as a trendy place for wellness. For a deeper calm, guests can enjoy spiritual response or bio magnetism therapy. The resort's Portal of Light meditation is a combination of hypnosis, relaxation massage and energy cleanse combined with Reiki.

Castle Hot Springs Arizona. Ryan Donnell

Thermal Soak

Castle Hot Springs

Morrisville, Arizona

The thermal springs nestled into the desert just north of Phoenix in the Bradshaw Mountains have been serving residents of the area for medicinal purposes for thousands of years. Three tiers of natural mineral springs welcome guests at this historic resort and offer water for soaking from 86 to 106 degrees Fahrenheit as part of a wellness retreat.

Nosara beach, Nicoya peninsula, Guanacaste, Costa Rica. Matteo Colombo/Getty

Natural Reset

Rythmia Life Advancement Center

Guanacaste, Costa Rica

This all-inclusive, medically licensed spiritual retreat in northwest Costa Rica is best known as being home to a seven-day mental and physical cleanse. Rhythmia's luxury accommodations pair with seminars by thought leaders, farm-to-table organic meals, a movement ceremony, healing ceremony, hydrocolonic cleanse, yoga classes, rhythmic breathwork classes and medical evaluations.

Indoor pool in The Gainsborough Bath Spa in Bath, England The Gainsborough Bath Spa

Roman Relaxation

The Gainsborough Bath Spa

Bath, England

The ancient city of Bath had its thermal waters utilized by the Celts and Romans before modern visitors took to them for their healing and calming properties. The Gainsborough Bath Spa is the only hotel in the U.K. with direct access to the waters. It offers guests the opportunity to indulge in a one-hour "Bath Circuit" that features time in three pools.

Indoor and outdoor pools at Foristis. Foristis

Commune With Nature

Foristis

Brixen, Italy

This five-star conceptual wellness retreat in the heart of the Dolomite Mountains sits 5,900 feet above sea level and each day immerses the guest in nature—pure spring water, abundant sunshine, mild climate and pure air. Spa treatments center on natural elements: air, water, sun and climate. There's also an ice cascade, steam bath and Plose mountain water pool. A Wyda Yoga course, originating from the Celts that used to live in the area, is available, too.

Travertine Terraces and Hot Springs in Pamukkale, Turkey. CREDIT: Robert Landau/Getty Robert Landau/Getty

Float in Cotton

Pamukkale Hot Springs

Denizli, Turkey

The name of these springs translates to Cotton Palace, which is exactly what they look like, thanks to the calcite-rich waters. The terraced white basins of travertine create a surreal landscape that's been popular with visitors for thousands of years. You can even see the remains of Greco-Roman buildings alongside the natural formations created by the thermal water. A dip in the pool is said to provide all sorts of health benefits—from relief of skin rashes to circulatory issues and more—so suit up for a soak.

Loung area at Tswalu Kalahari. Tswalu Kalahari

Savannah Serenity

Tswalu Kalahari

Van Zylsrus, South Africa

Tswalu is a gateway to South Africa's wilderness, sitting on the largest, privately owned reserve in the country. The resort offers immersive experiences that play on the natural landscape, allowing the luxury of space to recalibrate and reconnect. After rising from a night's stay on layered beds, guests are invited to indulge in the spa's massage menu, which includes outdoor treatments with materials from the surrounding Kalahari landscape like red dune sand, desert mineral crystals and botanical fibers.

Meditation by Kul Kul at Mandapa. Mandapa/Ritz-Carlton

Healing Touch

Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Ubud, Indonesia

The luxury sanctuary is nestled along the Ayung River and relies on its surroundings for inspiration. Unique wellness experiences offered include a healing session with intuitive blind healer Ibu Ketut Mursi who uses awareness and touch to assess and assist with physical and emotional issues. Along with her assistant, she works to realign blocked energies through bodywork and reflexology.

Northern Territory, Australia - March 29, 2016: Pre-dawn in the heart of the Australian Outback, and countless stars overhead gently illuminates the massive form of Uluru that looms majestically on the horizon. Simon Bradfield/Getty

Moment of Reflection

Uluru/Ayers Rock

Alice Springs, Australia

Measuring 1,141 feet tall and 2,831 feet wide, this site holds spiritual significance to the Aborigines and is a popular location of reflection. It may be tempting to climb, but the Aborigines would prefer it if you kept your feet on the ground and simply take in the rock with your mind, heart and eyes. Since it's a five-hour drive from the nearest city of Alice Springs, plan for an overnight stay, either camping or at a local resort, which will also give you the chance to enjoy a stunning sunrise and sunset.

A rustic stone hiking path goes under an old cedar tree in the moss covered forest of Yakushima Island. Avner Ofer/Getty

Primeval Ponderings

Yakushima

Ōsumi Islands, Japan

Japanese healing forests let you refocus your mind and body as a part of shinrin-yoku (also known as forest bathing). This verdant island landscape is a primeval forest where you can find 1,000-plus-year-old Japanese cedar trees called Yakusugi. Explore miles of trails with incredible views—from gorges to mountains—in the diverse ecosystem unique for its numerous and varied flora, birds and mammals. Take a step back in time and rejuvenate your soul as you wander through this mystical forest.