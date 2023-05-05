Eager for a Digital Detox? Try These Off-the-Grid Global Vacation Retreats

Chumbe Island Coral Park. Courtesy of Chumbe Island Coral Park

Push alerts, the ringing phone, texts, emails, pop-up meeting requests and video conferences—it seems like we can't ever quite get away from the digital lifestyle that has transformed the way we work. But...you actually can. There are plenty of intriguing destinations—both nearby and far away from work and home—that encourage you to leave the digitally connected world behind. When you want to take the road less traveled for an adventure, relax at an all-inclusive relaxation-focused experience, or simply commune with nature; there are incredible destinations just waiting...with no distractions.

A man and woman look out over the Chitina River river valley near Chitina, Alaska. Ethan Welty/Getty

All Points North

Ultima Thule Lodge

Chitina, Alaska

Bears, moose, eagles, oh my! Wild, raw experiences are this site's specialty. Hundreds of miles from paved roads, the lodge sits on the banks of a glacial river inside North America's largest national park. It's part of a UNESCO World Heritage Monument. Explore, hike and fly into the wild during the day, then enjoy the wood-fired sauna in Alaskan serenity.

Tree Bones Resort in Big Sur, California. Courtesy of Tree Bones Resort

Perched on the Pacific

Treebones Resort

Big Sur, California

Mid-California's coastline is known for two things—its beauty and its lack of cellphone signal. Surround yourself with a winning combination of the Pacific Ocean's stunning coastline and enormous redwood trees while indulging in hikes, yoga and a massage. Glamping yurt and tent stays at this beachside resort will resume shortly, when Highway 1 reopens from the most recent flooding.

Len Foote Hike Inn in Georgia. Courtesy of Len Foote Hike Inn

No Cars Allowed

Len Foote Hike Inn

Dawsonville, Georgia

The Appalachian Trail starts in Georgia and continues north all the way to Maine. Along the way, there are cabins where cell signal is nonexistent. The Len Foote Hike Inn is not the exception, but a stay here is an exceptional experience with a small lodge where family-style dining, stunning views and relaxation are on tap and well worth the five-mile hike necessary to get there.

Waterfall near Lapa Rios Lodge in Costa Rica. Joshua Roper

Lush Rainforest

Lapa Rios Lodge

Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica

Situated on the edge of the Pacific Ocean and surrounded by Central America's last remaining tropical lowland rainforest, Lapa Rios Lodge is a disconnecting dream. Frogs, macaws and endangered monkeys provide the resort's soundtrack as you indulge in nature-centric exploration during your stay.

Eremito Hotelito Del Alma in Italy. Marco Ravasini

Monastic Luxury

Eremito Hotelito Del Alma

Parrano, Italy

This Umbrian monastery-turned-luxe resort is the perfect place to disconnect from life. Its use of natural materials—from the building's architecture to the fabrics used on the beds—and specially designed spaces imbue serenity. It was one of the first digital detox resorts in Italy and strives to have its customers garner an appreciation for the necessary, in comfort.

Beresheet Hotel in Mitzpe Ramon city overlooking the Makhtesh Ramon crater in the southern Israeli Negev desert. Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty

Edge of the World

Beresheet Hotel

Negev, Israel

Perched on a cliff at the edge of the extraordinary Ramon Crater, the Beresheet Hotel combines off-the-grid living with all the luxury of an upscale, primitive desert retreat. There are 111 guest villas and one of the most unique pools in the world, right on the edge of the crater. Add in spa treatments and an area especially for kids, and a stay is relaxing for everyone in your family.

Massage at the Chumbe Island Coral Park in Tanzania. Courtesy of Chumbe Island Coral Park

Coral and Crabs

Chumbe Island Coral Park

Zanzibar, Tanzania

Encompassing an entire privately developed nature preserve, this eco-conscious destination includes a coral reef sanctuary and forest reserve. It was the first destination to receive Global Ecosphere Retreat certification. Snorkel, walk among giant coconut crabs, explore the natural landscape of the island or simply lay on the beach and enjoy nature's sounds.

Prayer tibetan flags and the Namgyal Tsemo Monastery with mountain background in Leh, Ladakh. Suttipong Sutiratanachai

Edge of the Himalayas

Shakti Ladakh

Leh, India

A luxury experience that sidesteps the more populated parts of town to allow guests to explore the natural, authentic experience of the Indus River surrounds, a stay can take a visitor two directions—total relaxation or adventure. The Ladakh Village Experience takes adventure seekers to remote areas to camp, far away from any hustle and bustle. A high level of fitness is encouraged.

Three Camel Lodge in Mongolia. Ruben Earth/Getty

Desert Destination

Three Camel Lodge

Gobi Desert, Mongolia

Find yourself a world away from everything you know with a three-, four-, five- or eight-night private stay in the Gobi Desert. Sand dunes, emerald-colored grass and ice formations make for stunning surrounds. The lodge provides a nod to nomadic Mongolian life with its luxurious "ger" accommodations, activities like archery and horseback riding and ethnic cooking classes.

Wolgan Valley Emirates Resort Australia. Courtesy of Emirates One&Only

Walkabout Wellness

Emirates One&Only

Wolgan Valley, Australia

Located in the Greater Blue Mountains, this resort offers guests luxury villas to serve as their home base during their stay. Go for a walkabout to see nature at its most primitive, learn about conservation, ride horses or take in a holistic wellness experience in the middle of 2,800 hectares of remote landscape.