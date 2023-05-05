Eager for a Digital Detox? Try These Off-the-Grid Global Vacation Retreats

Push alerts, the ringing phone, texts, emails, pop-up meeting requests and video conferences—it seems like we can't ever quite get away from the digital lifestyle that has transformed the way we work. But...you actually can. There are plenty of intriguing destinations—both nearby and far away from work and home—that encourage you to leave the digitally connected world behind. When you want to take the road less traveled for an adventure, relax at an all-inclusive relaxation-focused experience, or simply commune with nature; there are incredible destinations just waiting...with no distractions.
All Points North
Ultima Thule Lodge
Chitina, Alaska
Bears, moose, eagles, oh my! Wild, raw experiences are this site's specialty. Hundreds of miles from paved roads, the lodge sits on the banks of a glacial river inside North America's largest national park. It's part of a UNESCO World Heritage Monument. Explore, hike and fly into the wild during the day, then enjoy the wood-fired sauna in Alaskan serenity.
Perched on the Pacific
Treebones Resort
Big Sur, California
Mid-California's coastline is known for two things—its beauty and its lack of cellphone signal. Surround yourself with a winning combination of the Pacific Ocean's stunning coastline and enormous redwood trees while indulging in hikes, yoga and a massage. Glamping yurt and tent stays at this beachside resort will resume shortly, when Highway 1 reopens from the most recent flooding.
No Cars Allowed
Len Foote Hike Inn
Dawsonville, Georgia
The Appalachian Trail starts in Georgia and continues north all the way to Maine. Along the way, there are cabins where cell signal is nonexistent. The Len Foote Hike Inn is not the exception, but a stay here is an exceptional experience with a small lodge where family-style dining, stunning views and relaxation are on tap and well worth the five-mile hike necessary to get there.
Lush Rainforest
Lapa Rios Lodge
Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica
Situated on the edge of the Pacific Ocean and surrounded by Central America's last remaining tropical lowland rainforest, Lapa Rios Lodge is a disconnecting dream. Frogs, macaws and endangered monkeys provide the resort's soundtrack as you indulge in nature-centric exploration during your stay.
Monastic Luxury
Eremito Hotelito Del Alma
Parrano, Italy
This Umbrian monastery-turned-luxe resort is the perfect place to disconnect from life. Its use of natural materials—from the building's architecture to the fabrics used on the beds—and specially designed spaces imbue serenity. It was one of the first digital detox resorts in Italy and strives to have its customers garner an appreciation for the necessary, in comfort.
Edge of the World
Beresheet Hotel
Negev, Israel
Perched on a cliff at the edge of the extraordinary Ramon Crater, the Beresheet Hotel combines off-the-grid living with all the luxury of an upscale, primitive desert retreat. There are 111 guest villas and one of the most unique pools in the world, right on the edge of the crater. Add in spa treatments and an area especially for kids, and a stay is relaxing for everyone in your family.
Coral and Crabs
Chumbe Island Coral Park
Zanzibar, Tanzania
Encompassing an entire privately developed nature preserve, this eco-conscious destination includes a coral reef sanctuary and forest reserve. It was the first destination to receive Global Ecosphere Retreat certification. Snorkel, walk among giant coconut crabs, explore the natural landscape of the island or simply lay on the beach and enjoy nature's sounds.
Edge of the Himalayas
Shakti Ladakh
Leh, India
A luxury experience that sidesteps the more populated parts of town to allow guests to explore the natural, authentic experience of the Indus River surrounds, a stay can take a visitor two directions—total relaxation or adventure. The Ladakh Village Experience takes adventure seekers to remote areas to camp, far away from any hustle and bustle. A high level of fitness is encouraged.
Desert Destination
Three Camel Lodge
Gobi Desert, Mongolia
Find yourself a world away from everything you know with a three-, four-, five- or eight-night private stay in the Gobi Desert. Sand dunes, emerald-colored grass and ice formations make for stunning surrounds. The lodge provides a nod to nomadic Mongolian life with its luxurious "ger" accommodations, activities like archery and horseback riding and ethnic cooking classes.
Walkabout Wellness
Emirates One&Only
Wolgan Valley, Australia
Located in the Greater Blue Mountains, this resort offers guests luxury villas to serve as their home base during their stay. Go for a walkabout to see nature at its most primitive, learn about conservation, ride horses or take in a holistic wellness experience in the middle of 2,800 hectares of remote landscape.