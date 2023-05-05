Kathy Bates Reveals Favorite Role (and It's Not the One You're Thinking Of)

Kathy Bates. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

When you're in a film adapted from a beloved young adult novel like Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret (April 28), every aspect of the movie has to be just right, so obviously directors turn to Kathy Bates. "I think the heart of acting is dress up...you play dress up and finally this character appears." Bates plays Sylvia, Margaret's grandmother, one of many obstacles Margaret must contend with as she faces puberty, adolescence, religion and discovering her early sexuality in the 1970s. To find Sylvia, Bates remembers something Jessica Tandy once told her. "We're doing our kitchen work. We're gathering all this stuff for the soup and putting this in the pot and that in the pot," until a character appears. Bates has been doing great "kitchen work" for years, but credits Ryan Murphy for "kicking off this third act" after her Emmy-winning turn on American Horror Story. She hasn't stopped working since. Bates recently wrapped a new iteration of the drama series Matlock, which she says is "not your grandmother's Matlock." "Spending 50 years of your life doing something you love, I'm so grateful."

When did you first become aware of the novel?

Well, it was more my niece's generation. In the 70s, I was in Washington protesting the Vietnam War when the book came out. So I was it was not really on my shelf. When I was offered the film, I read the book, and it was such an incredible book. I wish I had read it back then, because of the message that it gives to young women, young girls who are becoming women. I think [Judy Blume] is an amazing writer, and I've gotten to know her a little bit.

Considering the book has a history of being banned, it's timely and controversial. What excited you about taking this role?

Well, first of all, it was the book and Judy. And then I had seen Edge of Seventeen, which Kelly [Fremon Craig] directed, which I thought was out of this world. And, of course, [James L.] Brooks was was one of the producers. All of that drew me to it. And the character [Sylvia], she's not as fully drawn in the book as she is in the film, so when I read the script, I just loved her. And you mentioned about the timing. I'm really curious to see how the public responds in this particular climate of repression and banning books. The abortion situation—although the film is not about that—people are going so far right on things. I'm wondering if people still feel that this is information that shouldn't be out there. But to tell you the truth, I'll be very interested to see if people embrace the film or if they start saying our children shouldn't be watching this. I hope not, because I think it's a wonderful film.

How did you find Sylvia?

Well, one of the things I did was write letters to Abby [Ryder Fortson, who plays Margaret] from Sylvia. I mocked up some stationery with Sylvia Simon on top and she wrote me letters from camp. And, of course, her parents and the director were on board with this. I wrote her copious letters, and she sent me little torn-out notebook paper scrawled on with little pictures and stuff from camp and talked a lot about being involved in baking there. But, for me, my preparation was just writing about my imaginary relationship with Margaret. It really helped me establish the character of Sylvia and how close they were and the things they shared. Some of the stories that I wrote about were things that I had done when I was growing up with my parents. So that process really helped me.

The costume designer Ann Roth is an icon and a legend. What was it like working with her?

Well, as you said, she's an icon. She even works with the atmosphere actors, she'll go and tell them—if especially if it's a period piece—this is why you're wearing this, this is why you need to wear your hat this way...So the whole film is her canvas. Her whole world is the world of the film. And when I was able to go to New York, they said, "Oh, you're gonna have to go to New York for fittings and all that." Thank God I got to go to New York, because you go into her studio, and there's a gigantic mirror. I walked in, and there was a rack of really strange colors from the seventies, of course. And just looking at stuff and trying stuff on. It was a process of two days. And I tried something on, and I'd say I don't know about this. He [the wig stylist] said just leave it on, we're just playing, just leave it on. And over that process there was just a moment when it wasn't me in front of the mirror anymore, it was Sylvia. And it seems magical. It really seems magical, because I think the heart of acting is dress up. When we were kids, we play acted, you had to dress up with whatever you had, whether it was your mother's old evening gown or whatever, and that's what it is with her [Ann Roth]. You play dress up and finally this character appears. She had this fabulous kaftan and I would walk all the way down to the end of the thing and the walk was there and it just her process, it's just the way it's supposed to be. And I've worked with some fabulous, fabulous designers but and she's head and shoulders above them all. But you can't tell her that because I remember being on the phone with her afterwards saying "oh, this was so great, you're so phenomenal," and I heard this sound. I said, "Are you growling at me?" She just doesn't want to hear that. I just adore her. I had a chance to go and have a drink with her and my friend, Jessica Lange, while I was in New York, just sitting there as three old broads, reminiscing. [Ann Roth] was just one of the high points of the of this film, and I know it's not directly connected to everything, but it just became all part of Sylvia somehow.

At your core you're a character actress, and so many of your characters are iconic because of their look (Misery, Titanic, etc.). How much of the clothes and the hair help you find your character?

You can't do it without sitting in front of a mirror and then having the wig applied or having the beard applied [as Bates did on American Horror Story], it all becomes—I guess there are a million metaphors—but they're little streams that all come together. And finally, this river of who this character is, and then other things begin to reveal themselves to you and your brain starts connecting with all of this and [you begin to] put it the right way. But it's all the little pieces first that have to come together. You never know where they're going to come from, you just have to keep your whole mind open, all your instincts, keep your eyes open, and listen, even when you're in conversations that are not involved with the production or the character itself. It's like you're like a magpie. You fly down and you pick up this piece and that piece. I'm mixing all these metaphors, but I remember when I worked with Jessica Tandy, she said, we're doing our kitchen work. We're gathering all this stuff for the soup and putting this in the pot and that in the pot.

You've earned many Oscar nominations, but there's one film you didn't get nominated for that still bothers me: Dolores Claiborne. What are your thoughts on that film and how do you react to fans like me saying something like, you were robbed of an Oscar?

It's interesting, I just had dinner with Taylor Hackford [the director] and Helen Mirren [Hackford's wife] maybe six months ago, and he gets the same comments. I don't know exactly why it was my favorite film experience. Maybe a lot of it has to do with the fact that Taylor is married to Helen, he understands what the actors' process is. And the excitement of being able to create a character that was young and old. And working with Jennifer [Jason Leigh] and David Strathairn. And, of course, Stephen King's story and his characters. I'm very disappointed to this day. Recently people have seen it more because it's [streaming], and I'm glad people are getting to see it. But I was very disappointed that year. I remember Anne Bancroft sent me a note at the time, I didn't know her very well, and she sent me a note saying what an amazing performance and that I didn't get an Oscar, but I got an Annie. So that was really lovely to hear. But yeah, for me, it's my favorite film role. So I'll always have that.

There's another film of yours I'm obsessed with, Unconditional Love. Looking back on a film that perhaps wasn't seen by many, how do you react to fans diving deep into more obscure films of yours?

Well, it was a difficult shoot. We were in Wales and all of these different places. It was a wonderful cast, with Rupert [Everett]. I don't know how to respond to your question, really. I don't think of myself as a comedic actress. I'm not sure that I respond to the film as strongly as you do. It was a fun character. One of the great experiences was singing with Barry Manilow. I have to say, that was fantastic. And I loved working with Rupert and Meredith Eaton. She was fantastic in the film. It was it was a lovely experience being in Wales but I don't know if the film is something that I really feel I accomplished what I wanted to do.

I was just in Chicago reenacting scenes under Wacker.

We had fun underneath Chicago. Meredith driving the car. It was a lot of fun working with her.

I really do feel like your turn on American Horror Story introduced you to a whole new generation of fans. Since then you've worked nonstop, gotten an Oscar nomination, etc. What impact do you think AHS had on your career?

Well, I agree with you. I think it gave me a whole new audience. And it gave me an opportunity to play some wonderful characters. I'll always be indebted to Ryan Murphy for that chance. Because, when I was offered the role, I had just had a double mastectomy that summer. And I honestly thought I was done. I just thought, "Well, my career is over." And then I saw my friend Jessica [Lange], in the first season and I thought, "Wow, it's such quality work." And so I took the chance. I have to credit him. He's absolutely brilliant. And he wrote some incredibly brilliant roles for me. I credit him with kicking off this third act of my life. I'll always be grateful to him for that.

And he recognized the icons like you, Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson...

We're lucky that he celebrates older actresses, that's for sure. I have to tell you. I was just pinching myself this morning with Matlock, we wrapped at 5am in the morning. And I was texting Jennie [Urman]—who was the creator of Jane the Virgin, she's an amazing writer—and I just pinched myself at this age to have a character that just fits me like a glove. I really hope we get to go to series. It's a wonderful, wonderful pilot and we have some amazing young actors in it. There's a woman named Skye Marshall, who plays one of the characters and boy, she's going on the launching pad. She's amazing to work with. I want to be in a front-row seat when people get a hold of her work and see how amazing she is. [But] it all goes back to Ryan. It really does. I mean, I'm 74 and I'm getting ready now to do another wonderful movie. And then after that, Jessica and I are trying to get a movie done. Hopefully, that'll come together.

I'm so excited for Matlock. It's a perfect vehicle for you.

Yeah, we've had a ball with it. We really have a wonderful cast Jason Ritter, David Del Rio and Leah Lewis. It's a very diverse cast and it's a very layered piece. You can dig and dig and dig and dig and not even really get to the bottom of it. And it's not your grandmother's Matlock. That's for sure.

So I heard you travel around in a camper. Is that true?

I recently sold it because it was a diesel pusher and the gas is so expensive. Years and years ago I was dating a guy and we decided we were just going to head out. So I bought an RV and we had some wonderful trips across the United States. It was just great to get out and be with real people and not Hollywood people or New York people and just be in the middle of the country. I had a lovely time with it.

Well, as I said at the beginning, it's such a pleasure to speak with you.

Well, you're so kind. You've made my day that you've responded for so many years. Because that's another thing, just in closing to say it's been 50 years, and I've been reflecting on that. Spending 50 years of your life doing something that you love and having the opportunities that I've had, I'm so grateful.

