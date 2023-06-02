Puppy Love: Newsweek Readers Share Adorable Photos of Their Furry Best Pals

We asked Newsweek readers to send us their funniest, sweetest and most adorable photos of their pooches and tell us why they love these dogs so much. Here's a sampling of the responses.

"I love my dog Buddy like he's my son. He's the sweetest, cutest, funniest, happiest, most loyal dog. Every moment with him is filled with love and laughter and fun. He's just the best friend anyone could ever ask for." —Brett Gursky

"Cheyenne, my 9-year-old Dogue de Majorque, is an adorable dog, protective, lovely and dedicated to her family. She is a real otter in the water, and a real beaver when she see a wood stick, she loves balls and treats. Her eyes a fulfilled with love and care, Cheyenne is adorable and I'm so so grateful to have her in my life, we are blessed to have her by our side." —Wendy Richard

"Mia, a pitbull, and Bimba, a springer spaniel are our two pets. Unconditional love, that's just it." —Juan Pablo Molina

"Momma wanted to name us Mocha and Latte. So we tried to look like a Mocha and Latte." (Photos are before and after "fun in the mud.")—Darlene Bergano

"My dog's name is Mona and we love her so much because she is a baby full of life and energy. She is the ultimate curious explorer, a sweet and funny companion. She has the biggest personality for a six-month-old pup." —Laura Vazquez

"My pit bull Peach! She was adopted from Detroit Dog Rescue as a puppy and is living the good life with her cat siblings. Peach loves every dog and cat she's ever met, resting mid-walk whenever and wherever she feels like it and snuggling by laying fully on you. My Peach pit has changed hearts and minds every day about who and what pit bulls are." —Katie Costello

"Bodie is the biggest goofball. Seeing his mischievious face makes any day better! He got me through COVID and a very difficult time in my life." —Alexandria Backus

"Katsu and Chestnut are half-breeds put up for adoption and our first dogs ever. I never imagined having dogs could make me feel so loved. While everyone else is busy with their lives, they are always there, ready for a hug to make me feel better. We take them with us on staycations and beach trips because they deserve to enjoy the world outside too.." —Weng Gomez

"He's a total couch potato—8 a.m. is too early to go outside, prince must sleep to 10-11. Not friendly for foreigners but for family is a big Winnie the Pooh." —Michal Lechowicz

"Our Golden Retriever is the perfect companion dog for my wife and me as we enter our 'empty nesting' phase. She is a happy, content 3-year-old whose greatest joy is hanging out with her family, whether it is laying in front of the fireplace, laying in the front of our boat, or chasing tennis balls in our back yard. She encourages us to exercise and take walks and never met a stranger. She is definitely 'Cover Girl' material." —Roger Rinehart

"Spike is a rescue and has been my buddy ever since. He is the boss." —YaquiGirl American

"Stax, a Labrador mix, has an adorable and sweetest personality. When we stop petting him he starts whining. He whines for attention. He always greets us and others with a toy in his mouth. He is sensitive to sound, so the radio needs to be low, as well as our voices. We love him for who he is and for all his quirks!" —Jana Benedict, Kaela Wallman

"Sweet Pea is 13 years old and quite a curmudgeon. When my first granddaughter was born, I took him with me to visit her for a month. Although we live far apart, the times we spend with her, he remembers. He is so protective...it's just amazing to see. She's 15 months now and he's still following her, still watching over her—an old man found new purpose." —Miki Phagan

"Travis loves people almost more than anything. Cheese will forever be his first love. He makes me cry, laugh, rejoice and feel so loved." —Sandra Swietlik