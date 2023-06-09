Everything You Need to Know About Formula 1's Rules, Rivalries and More

New to Formula 1? This F1 guide will get you up to speed quickly on the world's fastest, most technically advanced form of motor racing.

Formula 1’s popularity is surging in the U.S., with record viewership of 1 million or more per race last year. Illustration by Alex Fine; Rendering by Arand/Getty

What does the name signify?

The name is meant to represent the top tier of single-seater, open-wheeled racing, or the premier "formula." There are also Formula 2, Formula 3 and Formula E series (for electrically powered vehicles), which feature standardized cars that drive at lower speeds; in F1, each team designs and builds its own cars.

How long has F1 been around?

Formula 1 as we know it now grew out of European Grand Prix championship racing in the 1920s and 1930s. F1 racing developed a standardized set of rules in 1946, with a World Championship of Drivers established in 1950. The first race, won by Italian Giuseppe Antonio "Nino" Farina, in an Alfa Romeo, was held at Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix.

What's the format?

The current grid is made up of 10 teams with two drivers each. This season they will compete around the world in 22 Grand Prix on racetracks and street circuits, in high-tech cars, powered by 1.6-liter V6 turbocharged hybrid engines, that can reach speeds of 220 miles per hour.

How does the scoring work?

The individual drivers collect points for their drivers' championship, while the teams compete in the constructors' championship. The top 10 finishing positions win points, with the first-place finisher getting 25; second, 18; third; 15 and so on. A bonus point is awarded to the driver who completes the fastest lap in the race, and additional points can be won by the top eight drivers in six sprint races that are held on the Saturday before the Sunday Grand Prix.

Mario Renzi/Formula 1/Getty

Who's ahead now?

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen is top dog ahead of his Mexican Red Bull Honda teammate Sergio Perez, who hit the wall in qualifying at Monaco last weekend and limped to a 16th-place finish, outside the points. Red Bull also sit atop the constructors' standings and are the only team to have won so far this season, with Verstappen taking four race victories to Perez's two.

Fernando Alonso, the oldest driver on the grid at 41, sits third overall in the drivers' championship in his Mercedes-powered Aston Martin. The Spaniard, a two-time champ, last secured a world title in 2006 and is hoping to win a race this season for the first time since 2013.

In fourth and fifth are the Mercedes factory cars piloted by Brits Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Hamilton is gunning for a record eighth world title but his drive is far slower than the Red Bull of Verstappen. The pair are fierce rivals after the Dutchman overtook Hamilton on the last lap of the last race of the 2021 season to seal his first world title and deny the Brit the championship.

The Ferraris of Spain's Carlos Sainz Jr. and Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc are sixth and seventh respectively, ahead of Alonso's Aston Martin teammate, Canadian Lance Stroll, in eighth overall. The Italian fan favorites are having another season below expectation, with Leclerc failing to finish due to engine failure in Bahrain and crashing out in Australia. Finland's Kimi Raikkonen, who has retired from F1, was the last driver to win a world championship for Ferrari, back in 2007.

American Logan Sargeant's seat is with Williams, who are currently last in the constructors' standings behind fellow backmarkers Alpine, McLaren, Haas, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri. Sargeant's teammate, Thai-British driver Alex Albon, has secured Williams' lone point this season with a 10th-place finish in Bahrain.

How does the U.S. fit in?

While the sport has its roots in Europe, the U.S. and American drivers have long been involved.

Frenchman Louis Wagner won the first ever "United States Grand Prix" in Savannah, Georgia, in 1908, however the race does not count in F1's history books. Following the creation of the World Championship, from 1950 to 1960, the Indianapolis 500 was included in Formula 1. The first championship-recognized U.S. Grand Prix was held in Sebring, Florida, in 1959. The second race was held in Riverside, California, before it moved to Watkins Glen, New York, in 1961 and stayed there until 1980.

A practice session for 2021’s Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty

A U.S. Grand Prix West was added in Long Beach, California, from 1976 to 1983, while Formula 1's first two outings in Las Vegas, in 1981 and 1982, were much derided for being held in the parking lot of Caesars Palace Hotel. In the 1980s, Grand Prix were held in Detroit and Dallas, with a few races at the Indianapolis Speedway (separate from the Indy 500) from 2000 to 2009.

The United States Grand Prix was re-established at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in 2012, with the high-speed track proving a hit with fans and racers alike.

What's the difference between F1, NASCAR and IndyCar racing?

NASCAR vehicles are fortified, modified stock production cars, while F1 and IndyCar are purpose-built open-wheeled race cars.

IndyCar is the fastest of the three racing series, with cars reaching 240mph, compared with a typical 220mph top speed in F1 and just over 200mph in NASCAR.

NASCAR drives primarily on super speedways and short oval circuits, with some road tracks, while IndyCar races are held across a mix of street circuits, road tracks, super speedways and short ovals. F1, however, only races on road tracks and street circuits. NASCAR has 26 regular season races, F1 has 22, and IndyCar 17.

NASCAR races are typically the longest, averaging around 400 miles, with some 600 miles long. IndyCar races are between 200 and 500 miles, while Formula 1 races must be at least 190 miles in length, apart from the Monaco Grand Prix, which is just over 160 miles. NASCAR and IndyCar races can last over three hours while most F1 races take around 90 minutes.

NASCAR has 40 cars in a race, while IndyCar has between 24 and 34, with 20 in F1. Formula 1 cars are the most expensive, with two-car teams allowed to spend up to $135 million this season on car development and team costs, excluding driver salaries, which themselves can be in the tens of millions. IndyCar can cost up to $10 million per car for a season, with a NASCAR team costing between $15 million and $20 million a season.