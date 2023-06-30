The Weirdest, Most Extraterrestrial Spots You Can Visit, Here on Earth

Whether you're seeing Earth from sky high or looking up from below sea level, many of the world's natural wonders look like landscapes from other worlds, imaginary or real. These otherworldly, immersive destinations help travelers step away from their realities and feel as though they've landed in a galaxy far away. Many have been used as inspiration for top-grossing movies, like the Avatar series and will be recognizable to fans of science-fiction television shows like Star Trek.

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China Ed Freeman/Getty

Pandora Explorer

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park

Zhangjiajie, China

Part of the larger Wulingyuan Scenic and Historic Interest Area UNESCO World Heritage Site, the park features quartz-sandstone pillar-like rock formations that disappear thousands of feet below into thick foliage. One of the pillars was renamed Avatar Hallelujah Mountain in 2010 after the Avatar movie, which used the landscape as inspiration for its Pandora landscape.

Carcross Desert in Carcross, Yukon Westend61/Getty

Dunes Meet Mountains

Carcross Desert

Carcross, Yukon

High in Canada's Yukon is an otherworldly destination where mountains meet sand on the British Columbia border. Though too humid to be considered a true desert, the area's vastly diverse landscape is courtesy of the last glacial period, which transported silt to the area.

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park in Los Angeles Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation

A Nearby Galaxy

Vasquez Rocks

Natural Area Park, Los Angeles

A long list of film and television productions, including three Star Trek films, have used these jagged peaks to depict out-of-this-world habitats. The angular rock formations are the result of rapid erosion as they pushed up from the Earth's crust 25 million years ago.

Easter Island in Chile Andia/Universal Images Group/Getty

Sacred Statues

Easter Island

Chile

Located in the remote southeastern Pacific Ocean, Easter Island sits over 2,200 miles west of Chile and 4,500 miles south of Hawaii, making it one of the most isolated islands in the world. A thousand "moai" statues made by the early Rapa Nui people dot the island. In part due to their delicate condition, local law imposes strict fines for touching them. Tradition states that the statues are faces of native ancestors, and efforts are currently underway to restore them.

Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area in Stonecrest, Georgia William Bishop

Outer Space Explorer

Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area

Stonecrest, Georgia

Arabia Mountain is one of three monadnocks—isolated, rocky mountains—in the Atlanta area (Kennesaw and Panola Mountains are the others). All three are hikeable, and cresting the top allows for an unobstructed view of the landscape below. Some experts say it's as close to the experience of walking on the moon's surface as we have on Earth.

Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia Gabrielle Therin-Weise/Getty

Salty Situation

Salar de Uyuni

Daniel Campos Province, Bolivia

The world's largest salt flat is as far away from big-city life as it gets. Located deep in the Andes Mountains, the flat covers 3,900 square miles. Its salty crust sits atop a pool that is rich in lithium, a key component in batteries. The unique site has been used to represent otherworldly locations in various movies including Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Skeleton Coast in Namibia Martin Harvey/Getty

Sandy Shipwrecks

Skeleton Coast

Namibia

The sand and rocky outcroppings here are encroached on by remnants of man's thirst for exploration. Though its name, "Skeleton Coast," derives from the whale and seal bones that once washed ashore, today the site is more like something from Planet of the Apes with beached shipwrecks dotting the landscape.

Elafonissi Island in Crete, Greece Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty

Small but Spectacular

Elafonissi Island

Crete, Greece

The entirety of the island is a nature preserve, keeping its pink sand beaches and turquoise water photo ready, stunning with natural beauty that you won't find anywhere else on Earth. Pinkness of the sand varies by season.

Cotton Castle in Pamukkale, Turkey Izzet Keribar/Getty

Cotton Castle

Thermal Waters

Pamukkale, Turkey

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is a natural wonder tucked into the hills of the Denizli Province in southern Turkey. The rocks and pools, which some describe as looking like "white velvet" and a "cotton castle," are located just below the ancient city of Hierapolis. It is also home to the tomb of Philip the Apostle.

Mount Aso in Kyushu, Japan Zhizhao Wu/Getty

Volcanic Exploration

Mount Aso

Kyushu, Japan

The largest active volcano in Japan features five peaks and a caldera with a circumference of 75 miles. Its latest eruption was in 2021. Visitors to Aso Kujū National Park can hike the mountain or take a bus to the crater's edge. The site, on Japan's southern Kyushu Island, is considered sacred.

Waitomo Glowworm Caves, New Zealand Discover Waitomo

Worm Light, Worm Bright

Waitomo Glowworm Caves

Waitomo, New Zealand

Stars can light up a night's sky in the great wide open, but for a wholly unique experience, visit the Waitomo Glowworm Caves on New Zealand's North Island. Alongside stalagmites and stalactites in the Glowworm Grotto are thousands of twinklers on the ceiling providing an unforgettable scene viewable via boat ride.