Heat Up Your Summertime Barbecue With These Global Grill Greats

Summer is the perfect time for grilling, and the Fourth of July is practically synonymous with barbecues. The truth is that—in terms of ease, speed and intensity of flavor—nothing can rival grilling. It is the oldest, most widespread and most forgiving method of cooking. Over the centuries, there have been countless refinements to the process of cooking food over fire—from grills and grates to rotisseries and turnspits to gas grills and infrared burners. These refinements have enabled us to cook an ever-wider repertoire of ingredients on the grill, but the basic principles remain the same, as does the primal pleasure of fire-cooked food. This summer—and beyond—enjoy a wealth of grilled options, from the classic hamburger to vegetables and breads to seafood, lamb and more.

Grilled vegetables. Ben Fink

Grilled Vegetables Santa Margherita

Santa Margherita, Italy

In keeping with the Italian understatement when it comes to grilling, these vegetables are cooked without the benefit of a marinade and with only a drizzle of olive oil and a squirt of lemon juice by way of a sauce. But I guarantee you'll never taste better grilled vegetables, nor feast your eyes on a prettier platter.

Mexico - Steaks from Hell. Ben Fink

Steaks From Hell

Juarez, Mexico

This recipe comes from an unassuming steakhouse called Mitla; mitla is the Nahuatl Indian word for hell (literally the place of the dead or the underworld). Mitla's steaks owe their extraordinary flavor to the fact that they're cooked over blazing mesquite logs. You can approximate the flavor by tossing mesquite chips or chunks on the grill.

Get the best of Newsweek via email

USA - Memphis Style Ribs. Ben Fink

Memphis-Style Ribs

Memphis, Tennessee

The pork rib is one of the most perfect morsels ever to occupy a grill. I've always been partial to Memphis-style ribs. Memphians don't mess around with a lot of sugary sauces. Instead, they favor dry rubs—full-flavored mixtures of paprika, black pepper and cayenne, with just a touch of brown sugar for sweetness.

USA - American burger. Ben Fink

Great American Hamburger

New Haven, Connecticut

I know how tempting it is for cooks to want to season the meat with onion, garlic, spices and condiments. But to taste a burger at its best, keep it utterly simple. One final bit of advice: Handle the meat as little as possible; a few pats to form it into patties. Anything more will rob the burger of its juiciness and primal flavor.

Argentina - Grilled Eggplant. Ben Fink

Argentinean Grilled Eggplant

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentinians don't generally dilute their staunchly carnivoran meals with superfluous side dishes or vegetables. However, grilled eggplant has become part of the steak house repertoire. The eggplant of choice is a small Italian variety, but larger eggplants can be cooked this way, too.

France - Grilled Salade Niçoise. Ben Fink

Grilled Salade Niçoise

Nice, France

The classic salad from Nice is the epitome of Provençal cooking—bright colors and bold flavors in a dish that is refreshing, nourishing and sustaining. Rather than using the traditional boiled vegetables and canned tuna, I took to grilling fresh tuna instead. It wasn't long before I was grilling the potatoes, onions and green beans, as well.

South Africa - Cape Town Lamb. Ben Fink

Cape Town Lamb

Cape Town, South Africa

This recipe is simplicity itself, and it makes a pleasant switch from the usual lamb with mint sauce. The preparation reflects the ecumenical South African kitchen: Asia is represented by using ginger, soy sauce and Chinese mustard. A British influence can be seen in the Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar. Put them together for an energizing jolt of flavor that will give you a whole new perspective on lamb.

India - Tandoori flatbreads. Ben Fink

Tandoori-Baked Flat Breads

Delhi, India

The light, buttery, yeasted bread known as naan emerges from the oven puffed and blistered on top and crisp and brown on the bottom. Sweet and smoky, pliable and moist, it's about as delicious as bread gets. Most of us don't have tandoors (Indian ovens), but good results can be obtained with an American-style barbecue grill.

Indonesia - Balinese Roast Pork. Ben Fink

Balinese Roast Pork

Bali, Indonesia

Spiced roasted pig—babi guling—is the most famous dish in Bali. Traditionally, it is made with a whole suckling pig stuffed with a fragrant bumbu (spice paste) and spit-roasted over a charcoal fire. Turmeric, galangal, lemongrass and coriander give it an unforgettable flavor.

Australia - Morton Bay "Bugs." Ben Fink

Morton Bay 'Bugs' with Ginger-Mint Butter

Morton Bay, Australia

Whether you buy lobsters from a fisherman on the coast of Maine, or in Morton Bay, Australia, you're likely to hear them called "bugs." The Morton Bay "bug" is one of Australia's most prized shellfish, a clawless crustacean similar to a Florida (or rock or spiny) lobster. I call for lobster tails in my recipe, but you could also use Maine lobster or spot prawns—even jumbo shrimp would take to this preparation.

Adapted from The Barbecue! Bible by Steven Raichlen. Published by Workman © 2023.