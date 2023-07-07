Stephanie Hsu is ready to keep Hollywood guessing
Heat Up Your Summertime Barbecue With These Global Grill Greats

By Steven Raichlen
Barbecue Recipes

Summer is the perfect time for grilling, and the Fourth of July is practically synonymous with barbecues. The truth is that—in terms of ease, speed and intensity of flavor—nothing can rival grilling. It is the oldest, most widespread and most forgiving method of cooking. Over the centuries, there have been countless refinements to the process of cooking food over fire—from grills and grates to rotisseries and turnspits to gas grills and infrared burners. These refinements have enabled us to cook an ever-wider repertoire of ingredients on the grill, but the basic principles remain the same, as does the primal pleasure of fire-cooked food. This summer—and beyond—enjoy a wealth of grilled options, from the classic hamburger to vegetables and breads to seafood, lamb and more.

CUL Maps Barbecue 01 BANNER
Grilled vegetables. Ben Fink

Grilled Vegetables Santa Margherita
Santa Margherita, Italy

In keeping with the Italian understatement when it comes to grilling, these vegetables are cooked without the benefit of a marinade and with only a drizzle of olive oil and a squirt of lemon juice by way of a sauce. But I guarantee you'll never taste better grilled vegetables, nor feast your eyes on a prettier platter.

CUL Maps Barbecue 03
Mexico - Steaks from Hell. Ben Fink

Steaks From Hell
Juarez, Mexico

This recipe comes from an unassuming steakhouse called Mitla; mitla is the Nahuatl Indian word for hell (literally the place of the dead or the underworld). Mitla's steaks owe their extraordinary flavor to the fact that they're cooked over blazing mesquite logs. You can approximate the flavor by tossing mesquite chips or chunks on the grill.

CUL Maps Barbecue 04
USA - Memphis Style Ribs. Ben Fink

Memphis-Style Ribs
Memphis, Tennessee

The pork rib is one of the most perfect morsels ever to occupy a grill. I've always been partial to Memphis-style ribs. Memphians don't mess around with a lot of sugary sauces. Instead, they favor dry rubs—full-flavored mixtures of paprika, black pepper and cayenne, with just a touch of brown sugar for sweetness.

CUL Maps Barbecue 05
USA - American burger. Ben Fink

Great American Hamburger
New Haven, Connecticut

I know how tempting it is for cooks to want to season the meat with onion, garlic, spices and condiments. But to taste a burger at its best, keep it utterly simple. One final bit of advice: Handle the meat as little as possible; a few pats to form it into patties. Anything more will rob the burger of its juiciness and primal flavor.

CUL Maps Barbecue 06
Argentina - Grilled Eggplant. Ben Fink

Argentinean Grilled Eggplant
Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentinians don't generally dilute their staunchly carnivoran meals with superfluous side dishes or vegetables. However, grilled eggplant has become part of the steak house repertoire. The eggplant of choice is a small Italian variety, but larger eggplants can be cooked this way, too.

CUL Maps Barbecue 07
France - Grilled Salade Niçoise. Ben Fink

Grilled Salade Niçoise
Nice, France

The classic salad from Nice is the epitome of Provençal cooking—bright colors and bold flavors in a dish that is refreshing, nourishing and sustaining. Rather than using the traditional boiled vegetables and canned tuna, I took to grilling fresh tuna instead. It wasn't long before I was grilling the potatoes, onions and green beans, as well.

CUL Maps Barbecue 09
South Africa - Cape Town Lamb. Ben Fink

Cape Town Lamb
Cape Town, South Africa

This recipe is simplicity itself, and it makes a pleasant switch from the usual lamb with mint sauce. The preparation reflects the ecumenical South African kitchen: Asia is represented by using ginger, soy sauce and Chinese mustard. A British influence can be seen in the Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar. Put them together for an energizing jolt of flavor that will give you a whole new perspective on lamb.

CUL Maps Barbecue 10
India - Tandoori flatbreads. Ben Fink

Tandoori-Baked Flat Breads
Delhi, India

The light, buttery, yeasted bread known as naan emerges from the oven puffed and blistered on top and crisp and brown on the bottom. Sweet and smoky, pliable and moist, it's about as delicious as bread gets. Most of us don't have tandoors (Indian ovens), but good results can be obtained with an American-style barbecue grill.

CUL Maps Barbecue 11
Indonesia - Balinese Roast Pork. Ben Fink

Balinese Roast Pork
Bali, Indonesia

Spiced roasted pig—babi guling—is the most famous dish in Bali. Traditionally, it is made with a whole suckling pig stuffed with a fragrant bumbu (spice paste) and spit-roasted over a charcoal fire. Turmeric, galangal, lemongrass and coriander give it an unforgettable flavor.

CUL Maps Barbecue 12
Australia - Morton Bay "Bugs." Ben Fink

Morton Bay 'Bugs' with Ginger-Mint Butter
Morton Bay, Australia

Whether you buy lobsters from a fisherman on the coast of Maine, or in Morton Bay, Australia, you're likely to hear them called "bugs." The Morton Bay "bug" is one of Australia's most prized shellfish, a clawless crustacean similar to a Florida (or rock or spiny) lobster. I call for lobster tails in my recipe, but you could also use Maine lobster or spot prawns—even jumbo shrimp would take to this preparation.

Adapted from The Barbecue! Bible by Steven Raichlen. Published by Workman © 2023.

June 30
2023 Issue
June 30
2023 Issue
