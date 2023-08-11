From Garbage to Green: Global Fashion Shows That Highlight Sustainability

Kiri Nathan designs at New Zealand Fashion Week. Kiri Nathan

While the fashion industry—constantly churning out new, trendy garments—has been well known for its waste, the tide is beginning to turn. Over the last 25 years, production of shirts and shoes doubled—yet three quarters of those end up in landfills or burned. Now, as a result, a growing group within the fashion industry is leaning away from the pressure to churn out new collections, and instead build a slower, more intentional fashionscape, which can be seen in this fall's upcoming fashion showcases.

Circular fashion stems from ancient methods of creating textiles, using fewer natural resources and focusing on making new garments from old materials—a continuous loop of regenerating and recycling. As more designers join the movement, shows are also adapting and highlighting conscious and ethical fashion, especially local creators who showcase their region's artisanal methods in contemporary ways. From Costa Rica to New Zealand, here are the SS24 fall shows—featuring Spring/Summer looks for 2024—around the world working to lower emissions by featuring local designers and championing traditional craft methods.

Mauricio Alpizar for Costa Rica Fashion Week. Sergo Avilov

Costa Rica Fashion Week

San José, Costa Rica

August 3–5

Costa Rica describes its fashion week's main purpose as "uniting two worlds that were historically opposed: Nature and the fashion industry." The show, at Antigua Aduana, champions innovative and ethically focused designers, like Mauricio Alpízar, who was born and raised in Costa Rica and sources his materials from acacia wood chip fibers.

Models wearing designs by Nicklas Skovgaard at Copenhagen Fashion Week 2015 in Denmark. Rob Ball/Getty

Copenhagen Fashion Week

Copenhagen, Denmark

August 7–11

Copenhagen is at the forefront of attempts to make fashion week more sustainable. This fall's show, at Copenhagen City Hall, will heavily feature environment-conscious Nordic designers like Nicklas Skovgaard, who emphasizes minimizing product waste. Skovgaard hand weaves the exact amounts of fabric needed, and only creates items that

customers actually order.

Model wearing Keisuke Yoshida at Rakuten Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan on March 18, 2023 Christopher Jue/Getty

Rakuten Fashion Week TOKYO

Tokyo

August 28–September 2

During the pandemic, Tokyo took the lead in technology, using holograms and other digitalization to bring looks to life when the runways were canceled. Now in its first year in-person since COVID restrictions eased, Tokyo is focusing on making the show an incubator for Japanese talent. Last spring's show hosted emerging young designers like Keisuke Yoshida, and more are expected at this fall's show at Omotesando Hills.

Model wearing Kiri Nathan designs for New Zealand Fashion Week. Kiri Nathan

New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria

Auckland, New Zealand

August 29–September 2

Organizers are reimagining this year's runway by highlighting circular fashion and Te Ao Māori, the respect and acknowledgement of the country's Indigenous people's customs. The event was also gifted a Te Ao Māori name— Kahuria, meaning "to adorn." Environment-conscious jewelry and garment designer Kiri Nathan will be the first Māori designer in history to open the show, at the Viaduct Events Centre on the waterfront.

Model wearing Odette Álvarez at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. Odette Álvarez

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid

Madrid

September 12–17

Spanish designers take center stage at Madrid's major fashion event, held at Feria de Madrid. Expect to see Paloma Suarez of the Canary Islands bring her colorful couture to the runway, as well as new designs by Odette Álvarez Garzón, founder of Teté by Odette.

LXXV Official by Michael Toache for Atlanta Fashion Week. Atlanta Fashion Week

Atlanta Fashion Week

Atlanta

October 5–8

As the program organizers put it: "Atlanta has been a city for all things 'cool' and continues to be the heart of cultural conversations." Among participating designers: Archie Clay, Kenya Freeman and Michael Toache. All events will take place at the Underground, a venue easily accessible by the city's public rapid transit system, and feature panel discussions on the environmental and social impacts of the fashion industry.

Models wearing designs for Mariam Yeya's Mrs Keepa Womenswear. Richard Bord/Getty

Dubai Fashion Week

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

October 10–15

Dubai's Design District and Arab Fashion Council made waves at their first fashion week last March. The new season will emphasize sustainability-focused designers, with avant-garde artist Mariam Yeya, who launched last year's Mrs. Keepa collection in Dubai using a digital presentation.

Terra2k design at Vancouver Fashion Week in British Columbia, Canada. Arun Nevader

Vancouver Fashion Week

Vancouver, British Columbia

October 17–22

The city's fashion week is a multicultural celebration of Canada that will take place at the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver. Last year featured designs by Vancouver design studio Terra2k, which creates garments solely made from "deadstock," inventory that doesn't sell and is typically forgotten or destroyed. One of this year's featured designers is Vancouver native Alex S. Yu, who uses his computer science background to make clothing from unconventional materials, like those used for life vests, or lawn chair fabric.

Designer Elie Kuame walks on runway with model showcasing his design during Lagos Fashion Week in Nigeria on October 28, 2022. Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP/Getty

Lagos Fashion Week

Lagos, Nigeria

October 25–29

The Nigerian capital's fashion week hosts designers like Elie Kuame. But it isn't just Africa's largest weeklong catwalk; it's a year-round community, with incubation programs, mentorship initiatives and pop-ups, like their recent one featuring Maryse Mbonyumutwa's brand Asantii. The line is led by a team of designers from 12 African countries, combining their countries' textile traditions.

Model wearing AZ Marias at São Paulo Fashion Week in Brazil. Mauricio Santana/Getty

São Paulo Fashion Week

São Paulo, Brazil

November 8–12

São Paulo's been making a name for itself as an emerging fashion week, showing the most creative of Latin America's designers. This year, expect to see designs from locally loved slow fashion brand AZ Marias, the brainchild of Rio de Janeiro creator and stylist Cintia Felix.