Where to Find the Most Unique, Indulgent Afternoon Teas Around the World

Whether you call it Afternoon Tea, High Tea or simply tea, getting dressed up and feasting on tiny sandwiches, flaky pastries and soothing hot beverages is an indulgence almost anyone can appreciate. Given the practice's inherently English roots, it's no surprise that, in 2013, the U.K. government established "Afternoon Tea Week," occurring the second full week of August. From Zimbabwean oolong to Middle Eastern Darjeeling to partaking in a traditional, matcha-based Japanese tea ceremony or sipping Ceylon in one of the New York City's finest hotels, savor a steaming cup at these spots that hold a bevy of fun, unusual quirks.

Getty villa scones from California. Getty Villa

Steeped in History

Getty Villa

Pacific Palisades, California

Sip your Earl Grey in this charming, recreated Greco-Roman villa dedicated to the study of ancient civilizations that overlooks the Californian coastline. Stroll among 44,000 antiquities spanning almost 7,000 years, from the Stone Age to the end of the Roman Empire. Imbued with Mediterranean flavors, the tea experience has a wide-ranging menu and is noted for its carrot cake, a recipe perfected by the first museum director's wife, Jean Garrett.

Chai from Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse. Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

Mountain Spice

Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

Boulder, Colorado

In 1983, Boulder and Dushanbe, Tajikistan, established sister-city ties. Dushanbe's mayor, with the help of 40 artisans, crafted an elaborately decorated, traditional Persian chaikhona teahouse. Artichoke purses and sweet and savory pastries suffuse the menu, but the real heart of this spot is its chai, which, as the owners put it, "warms the heart and soul."

Children in the Eloise suite at The Plaza in New York. The Plaza – a Fairmont Managed Hotel

'Rawther' Wonderful Teatime

The Plaza Children's Tea

New York City

Inspired by their most imaginative fictional guest, Eloise, the Plaza Hotel has curated a full Eloise experience. The main character in Kay Thomson's bestselling book series of the same name, the mischievous 6-year-old lived in the storied hotel with her with her nanny, dog and turtle. Stay overnight in her "pink, pink, pink" room. Enjoy the Palm Court's afternoon tea, where peanut butter and roseberry jelly sandwiches, whoopie pies and Shirley Temples abound. Then drop by the shop to buy an Eloise-inspired gift.

Pastries from Llao Llao in Argentina. Llao Llao Hotel and Resort

Panoramic Party

Llao Llao Hotel and Resort

Patagonia, Argentina

Peer at the vast, untamed Patagonian landscape of the Andes mountains through a glass-encased atrium while you luxuriate in the Winter Garden's afternoon tea. Expect exceptional service as you nibble on finger sandwiches, profiteroles, tarts and more—as well as vegan options—and then walk it off as you wander through the adjoining hillside gardens.

Cake from Afternoon Tea David Hockney display in London. Patricia Niven/Rosewood Hotel

Artful Experience

Rosewood London

London

In the spirit of Duchess Anna of Bedford, who is credited with its introduction in 1840, partake in a traditional British afternoon tea at the Rosewood's Mirror Room, but with an artful approach: Executive Chef Mark Perkins has crafted a pastry menu inspired by artist David Hockney's cubist creations (through November), collaborating with stylist Camilla Wordie's colorful, "Hockneyfied" set decor for an immersive experience. Previously featured artists include Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picaso and Vincent van Gogh.

Park across the street from Cafe Mulot in Paris. Massimo Borchi/Getty

Le Thé de L'Après-Midi

Le Café Mulot

Paris

While the Brits might have started afternoon tea, the French, meanwhile, created their own afternoon tradition of le gouter, a strictly sweet set of pastries accompanied by tea. Set in the quiet courtyard of writer and politician Victor Hugo's renovated home, Le Café Mulot offers romantic scenery with a menu of Kouglof, macarons, coffee and chocolate éclairs and other delectable signature sweets thoughtfully fashioned by noted pastry-chef and owner, Fabien Rouillard.

Victoria Falls. Anders Wotzke/Getty

Creamy Cascades

Stanley's Terrace

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

When at Victoria Falls, stop at Stanley's Terrace at the five-star Victoria Falls Hotel. On its colonial patio you'll find cakes, tarts and finger sandwiches. Enjoy your choice of tea in a delicate china cup—rooibos and Assam black are favorites—and bask in the distant thundering of the falls just over the finely-manicured green lawns. Plus, keep watch for Big Game wandering by!

Culinary treat from Reaching Out Tea House in Hoi An. Reaching Out Tea House

Savor in Silence

Reaching Out Tea House

Hoi An, Vietnam

Seek tranquility amidst the bustle of a town known for its tailor shops, banh mi and architecture in this teahouse run by staff with speech- and hearing-impairments. Savor Vietnamese tea service with a cookie-and-cake sampler along with your choice of a tea tasting set—oolong, jasmine or red lantern herbal—or a coffee tasting set—chicory, mocha or arabica.

Kodai-ji Temple in Kyoto, Japan. Getty

Zen Matcha

Kodai-Ji Temple

Kyoto, Japan

Tucked into the Zen gravel gardens on the east side of this quaint city is a 16th-century chashitsu, a Japanese teahouse, built on the principle of "wabi-cha" or "beautifully simple tea." In the sparsely decorated structure, engage in an hour-long Japanese tea ceremony, learning just how the matcha is grown and made, the history of the ceramics and the life and routines of a tea-master. Seal this relaxing tea experience with a final walk through a luscious bamboo grove.

Hyatt Regency Sydney Gin High Tea. Hyatt

Saturday Delight

Gin High Tea at the Hyatt Regency Sydney

Sydney

On Saturdays, the Hyatt Regency Sydney transforms its lobby lounge bar into a space for an unparalleled afternoon tea experience. Unlike traditional spots, this experience packs an Australian twist—two included rounds of gin and tonics with a variety of botanical flavors, from elderflower to orange clementine. Accompany your buzz with a gin-infused scallop canapé and a cup of nutty-flavored, native Australian Wattleseed Breakfast tea.

Tea on Virgin Atlantic. Virgin Atlantic

Sip in the Sky

Virgin Atlantic Airways

Worldwide routes

As airliners move toward curating mindful experiences for passengers, it's no wonder that this flying brand—known for its retro aesthetic and flight attendants' bright red regalia—offers an afternoon tea for all passengers, from economy through upper class cabins. The "Mile High Tea," crafted by celebrity chef and pâtissier Eric Lanlard, eases your long-haul in the sky with creamy black tea and an assortment of scones.

Tea Around Town Bus in NYC. Tea Around Town

Mobile Brew

Tea Around Town

New York City

Take in the sites of New York City, like Radio Center Music Hall, the New York Public Library and more from the comfort of this mobile tearoom—a double-decker bus adorned in pink floral, lined with plush lounges and offering excellent views through its glass roof. While listening to a live tour guide, indulge in classic afternoon tea cuisine like scones and finger sandwiches, and have your choice of tea, coffee or champagne.