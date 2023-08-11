From garbage to green: global fashion shows that highlight sustainability
Newsweek Magazine

Where to Find the Most Unique, Indulgent Afternoon Teas Around the World

By Olivia Baker
Food & Drink Tea Travel
CUL Map High Tea 01 BANNER
Hyatt Regency Sydney Gin High Tea. Hyatt

Whether you call it Afternoon Tea, High Tea or simply tea, getting dressed up and feasting on tiny sandwiches, flaky pastries and soothing hot beverages is an indulgence almost anyone can appreciate. Given the practice's inherently English roots, it's no surprise that, in 2013, the U.K. government established "Afternoon Tea Week," occurring the second full week of August. From Zimbabwean oolong to Middle Eastern Darjeeling to partaking in a traditional, matcha-based Japanese tea ceremony or sipping Ceylon in one of the New York City's finest hotels, savor a steaming cup at these spots that hold a bevy of fun, unusual quirks.

CUL Map High Tea 04
Getty villa scones from California. Getty Villa

Steeped in History
Getty Villa
Pacific Palisades, California

Sip your Earl Grey in this charming, recreated Greco-Roman villa dedicated to the study of ancient civilizations that overlooks the Californian coastline. Stroll among 44,000 antiquities spanning almost 7,000 years, from the Stone Age to the end of the Roman Empire. Imbued with Mediterranean flavors, the tea experience has a wide-ranging menu and is noted for its carrot cake, a recipe perfected by the first museum director's wife, Jean Garrett.

CUL Map High Tea 05
Chai from Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse. Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

Mountain Spice
Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
Boulder, Colorado

In 1983, Boulder and Dushanbe, Tajikistan, established sister-city ties. Dushanbe's mayor, with the help of 40 artisans, crafted an elaborately decorated, traditional Persian chaikhona teahouse. Artichoke purses and sweet and savory pastries suffuse the menu, but the real heart of this spot is its chai, which, as the owners put it, "warms the heart and soul."

CUL Map High Tea 06
Children in the Eloise suite at The Plaza in New York. The Plaza – a Fairmont Managed Hotel

'Rawther' Wonderful Teatime
The Plaza Children's Tea
New York City

Inspired by their most imaginative fictional guest, Eloise, the Plaza Hotel has curated a full Eloise experience. The main character in Kay Thomson's bestselling book series of the same name, the mischievous 6-year-old lived in the storied hotel with her with her nanny, dog and turtle. Stay overnight in her "pink, pink, pink" room. Enjoy the Palm Court's afternoon tea, where peanut butter and roseberry jelly sandwiches, whoopie pies and Shirley Temples abound. Then drop by the shop to buy an Eloise-inspired gift.

CUL Map High Tea 07
Pastries from Llao Llao in Argentina. Llao Llao Hotel and Resort

Panoramic Party
Llao Llao Hotel and Resort
Patagonia, Argentina

Peer at the vast, untamed Patagonian landscape of the Andes mountains through a glass-encased atrium while you luxuriate in the Winter Garden's afternoon tea. Expect exceptional service as you nibble on finger sandwiches, profiteroles, tarts and more—as well as vegan options—and then walk it off as you wander through the adjoining hillside gardens.

CUL Map High Tea 09
Cake from Afternoon Tea David Hockney display in London. Patricia Niven/Rosewood Hotel

Artful Experience
Rosewood London
London

In the spirit of Duchess Anna of Bedford, who is credited with its introduction in 1840, partake in a traditional British afternoon tea at the Rosewood's Mirror Room, but with an artful approach: Executive Chef Mark Perkins has crafted a pastry menu inspired by artist David Hockney's cubist creations (through November), collaborating with stylist Camilla Wordie's colorful, "Hockneyfied" set decor for an immersive experience. Previously featured artists include Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picaso and Vincent van Gogh.

CUL Map High Tea 10
Park across the street from Cafe Mulot in Paris. Massimo Borchi/Getty

Le Thé de L'Après-Midi
Le Café Mulot
Paris

While the Brits might have started afternoon tea, the French, meanwhile, created their own afternoon tradition of le gouter, a strictly sweet set of pastries accompanied by tea. Set in the quiet courtyard of writer and politician Victor Hugo's renovated home, Le Café Mulot offers romantic scenery with a menu of Kouglof, macarons, coffee and chocolate éclairs and other delectable signature sweets thoughtfully fashioned by noted pastry-chef and owner, Fabien Rouillard.

CUL Map High Tea 11
Victoria Falls. Anders Wotzke/Getty

Creamy Cascades
Stanley's Terrace
Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

When at Victoria Falls, stop at Stanley's Terrace at the five-star Victoria Falls Hotel. On its colonial patio you'll find cakes, tarts and finger sandwiches. Enjoy your choice of tea in a delicate china cup—rooibos and Assam black are favorites—and bask in the distant thundering of the falls just over the finely-manicured green lawns. Plus, keep watch for Big Game wandering by!

CUL Map High Tea 13
Culinary treat from Reaching Out Tea House in Hoi An. Reaching Out Tea House

Savor in Silence
Reaching Out Tea House
Hoi An, Vietnam

Seek tranquility amidst the bustle of a town known for its tailor shops, banh mi and architecture in this teahouse run by staff with speech- and hearing-impairments. Savor Vietnamese tea service with a cookie-and-cake sampler along with your choice of a tea tasting set—oolong, jasmine or red lantern herbal—or a coffee tasting set—chicory, mocha or arabica.

CUL Map High Tea 14
Kodai-ji Temple in Kyoto, Japan. Getty

Zen Matcha
Kodai-Ji Temple
Kyoto, Japan

Tucked into the Zen gravel gardens on the east side of this quaint city is a 16th-century chashitsu, a Japanese teahouse, built on the principle of "wabi-cha" or "beautifully simple tea." In the sparsely decorated structure, engage in an hour-long Japanese tea ceremony, learning just how the matcha is grown and made, the history of the ceramics and the life and routines of a tea-master. Seal this relaxing tea experience with a final walk through a luscious bamboo grove.

CUL Map High Tea 02
Hyatt Regency Sydney Gin High Tea. Hyatt

Saturday Delight
Gin High Tea at the Hyatt Regency Sydney
Sydney

On Saturdays, the Hyatt Regency Sydney transforms its lobby lounge bar into a space for an unparalleled afternoon tea experience. Unlike traditional spots, this experience packs an Australian twist—two included rounds of gin and tonics with a variety of botanical flavors, from elderflower to orange clementine. Accompany your buzz with a gin-infused scallop canapé and a cup of nutty-flavored, native Australian Wattleseed Breakfast tea.

CUL Map High Tea 15
Tea on Virgin Atlantic. Virgin Atlantic

Sip in the Sky
Virgin Atlantic Airways
Worldwide routes

As airliners move toward curating mindful experiences for passengers, it's no wonder that this flying brand—known for its retro aesthetic and flight attendants' bright red regalia—offers an afternoon tea for all passengers, from economy through upper class cabins. The "Mile High Tea," crafted by celebrity chef and pâtissier Eric Lanlard, eases your long-haul in the sky with creamy black tea and an assortment of scones.

CUL Map High Tea: Tea Around Town
Tea Around Town Bus in NYC. Tea Around Town

Mobile Brew
Tea Around Town
New York City

Take in the sites of New York City, like Radio Center Music Hall, the New York Public Library and more from the comfort of this mobile tearoom—a double-decker bus adorned in pink floral, lined with plush lounges and offering excellent views through its glass roof. While listening to a live tour guide, indulge in classic afternoon tea cuisine like scones and finger sandwiches, and have your choice of tea, coffee or champagne.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing or Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC