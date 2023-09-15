China's plan to rule the world through its smart devices, FCC urged to act
Newsweek Magazine

Seven Proven Ways to Eat Healthfully, According to Science

By
Health Dieting Diet

If there is one thing that diet science has made clear, it is that eating foods packed with saturated fats, sugars and salt makes it difficult to maintain a healthy weight, and can raise the risks of many major diseases. That's why avoiding junk food—the fatty, sweet and salty treats from soda to chips to candy bars that are heavily marketed by the food industry—is at the top of most nutritionists' and other medical experts' lists of healthy eating tips. The advice tends to diverge from there. Here is some of what rests on good science:

Eat more home-cooked meals. Cooking at home is correlated with healthier outcomes, even though scientists disagree as to why.

Eat more veggies, fruits and whole grains. These foods are all loaded with important nutrients, and can help reduce the temptation to gorge on fatty, sugary, salty foods. What's more, these foods don't lead to surges in blood sugar that can wreak havoc with the body, as many other foods can.

Be aware of calories. Despite the oft-heard claim that calories don't matter, the vast majority of experts insist that they do, and that people who take in more calories than they spend through activity are going to end up with an unhealthy weight. Although rigorous calorie-tracking is too burdensome for most people, simply being aware that soda, fried foods and fatty burgers are dense with calories can help.

FE Diet Science SIDEBAR 01 BANNER
Cooking meals at home and eating plenty of fruits and vegetables correlate to healthier living. Tanja Ivanova/Getty

Be wary of gimmicky or extreme diets. Avoid diets that exhort followers to load way up on certain foods and completely cut out others, or that dictate exactly what needs to be eaten when, or require big doses of an unproven supplement. Most people can't stick with these sorts of diets. And some extreme diets, such as liquid-only "cleanses," may be dangerous.

Cut down on red meat and processed meat. Red meat—and yes, say experts, that includes pork, despite the industry's efforts to market it as a white meat—tends to be loaded with saturated fats. And packaged cold cuts, including poultry, contain added salt, sugar and fat.

Focus on habits and lifestyle, not willpower. White-knuckling a diet that leaves you hungry or craving certain foods can produce fast, dramatic results, but most dieters tend to gain all the lost weight back, and more. Better to make small changes that can become easy-to-stick-with routines and then add in more small, healthy changes over time.

Walk. It won't by itself reliably lead to weight loss, but it will almost certainly lead to better health. And it will help with achieving a healthy weight if combined with healthy changes to diet. Start with a bit of relaxed walking each day, and slowly increase the distance and rate over time.

FE Diet Science COVER
Kerdkanno/Getty
Request Reprint & Licensing or Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC