Say Om in Paradise: The Best Off-the-Beaten-Path Places to Practice Yoga

The presence of yoga across the globe—from calm, meditative yin yoga to gymnastic AcroYoga, and every style in between—is wanderlust with a mission. Most yogis agree that yoga is ultimately a transformative mindset rather than an activity depending on your environment. However, although such journeys of self-inquiry can be achieved anywhere, it often requires leaving our routines and familiar environments behind to move us forward. This is where the magic of travel meets the grounding practice of yoga.

In order to find some amazing far-flung locations to practice yoga, we interviewed a host of people closely connected with the yoga world and asked them to share some of their favorite experiences. Whether you seek to pilgrimage to the sacred waters of the Ganges in Rishikesh, India, or waddle into Whale Pose next to the penguins of Antarctica, there is a yoga destination for you.

Yoga in India. Ananda in the Himalayas

Original Om

Rishikesh, India

The famed birthplace of yoga offers unparalleled experiences for yogis to realign with their practice, whether at renowned wellness hotels or humble dirt-floor shalas. "The whole region and the river Ganga have very high spiritual powers," says Sandeep Agarwalla, head of yoga at a resort in the Himalayas. "With this many ashrams, yoga education centers, pilgrims and people seeking prayers all in one place," the birthplace of yoga "has a very different energy from other cities."

Yoga in Joshua Tree. Jessical Rihal

Remote Retreat

Joshua Tree, California

"It's like another planet," says plus-size yoga instructor and podcaster Jessica Rihal. "Joshua Tree is such a different place from where so many people live. It's a perfect place to reset, refresh, tap back into your true nature, reflect on your goals; it's a perfect place for self-retreat."

Bahamas. Yashoda

Seeing Serenity

Paradise Island, Bahamas

"There is a rock on the property, in the main ashram temple," Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat instructor and lecturer Rukmini Chaitanya says, "where Swami Vishnudevananda had a profound vision in 1969. This rock is now our main altar and around it is our main temple. It's a very powerful place." She continues, "About two days a week, instead of meeting in the satsang hall in the early morning, we do a silent walk on the beach, as well as a sunrise meditation next to the water."

Chile. Sasha Juliard

Purely Elemental

Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

"Patagonia unites the five elements of nature—earth, water, fire, air and space—in a dramatic fashion. The remoteness and vastness of the landscape, its incredible beauty, affects your being. Patagonia is one of those destinations that leaves people feeling whole and in an elated state of being," says Sandra Tedeschi, founder of Vajra Sol Yoga Adventures.

Antartica. Liz Gifford

Calm Cool Core

Antarctic Peninsula, Antarctica

"Think low to the ground!" Elly MacDonald explains of the yoga classes she teaches onboard ship for Quark Expeditions. "Many of the poses are done seated or on our backs. It's a lot of core work, in addition to the core work you're already doing to stay steady on a moving ship. If it's a warmer day, we can do a yoga class on the outer deck. There have been times when we're out there and a pod of whales or orcas come by. It's a very emotional moment."

Austria. Patrick Bätz/Tourismusverband St. Anton am Arlberg

Meditative Mountains

St. Anton Am Arlberg, Austria

"In the summer, it's extremely peaceful, and the town is literally surrounded by beautiful green mountains and flowers and the cleanest air you've ever breathed," Mountain Yoga Festival organizer Iris Kaufmann says. "We try to keep it small because that's what makes it so special...we focus on not just yoga, but nature as well," she notes. "Our meditation is hiking and walking."

Botswana. Jacobus van Heerden

Safari Stretch

Welgevonden Game Reserve/Tuli Reserve, Botswana

"Yoga is one of the most beautiful and natural things to bring to a safari," yoga instructor Lauren Drucker says. "The mindful aspect of practice allows you to slow down and savor the moment. On many safaris, it's all about seeing the 'Big Five' and checking the next animal off the list. On a yoga safari, it's much more about connecting with nature and oneself."

Yoga in Sri Lanka. Sanjin Kastellan

Jungle Jewel

Unawatuna, Sri Lanka

"These amazing jungle beaches [are] just bursting with green," says Alice Maisetti, competitive gymnast, yoga teacher and retreat organizer. "Go to a beach, literally any beach, at sunset, and wait. You can do yoga by yourself, and some meditation. It's like a miracle happening every night."

Bhutan. David van Driessche

Oxygen Infusion

Paro, Bhutan

"People have a different mind-set here. It's slower. The air is like magic. It is famous for its sustainability—they produce a negative CO2 balance," says Louk Lennaerts, Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary founder. "In yoga, we look for an environment that gives us energy. Bhutan gives that certain energy."

Philippines. Jules SeaMan

Forest Focus

Siargao, Philippines

"Using nature in your practice is very powerful, and this is a wonderful place to connect to the elements, says life coach and founder of Exhale Yoga Retreats, Rachel Wainwright. "You go into the palm tree forest in the afternoon, and the light is beaming through the leaves, you hear birds singing...you are inspired to drop into a deeper place in yourself."

New Zealand. C. Stoddart

Holistic Wellness

Glenorchy, New Zealand

"At Aro Ha Wellness Retreat, we're stringing together practices to give guests a peaceful relationship with the moment," says founder Damian Chaparro. Before breakfast, "guests are awoken by the sound of a Tibetan singing bowl, [then] served a morning elixir. After 10 minutes of journaling, we lead guests through 75 minutes of Hatha yoga. We often leave the site for 3 to 3.5 hours of hiking. There are so many wonderful options; some are moss-drenched, like a scene from The Hobbit, others are stark, tussock-covered hills with nary a tree in sight. "

"Fifty Places to Practice Yoga Before You Die" by Chris Santella and DC Helmuth Abrams; Qing Lee Photography

Adapted from Fifty Places to Practice Yoga Before You Die © Chris Santella and DC Helmuth. Published by Abrams.