Stressed about making small talk? Master the art with these expert tips
Newsweek Magazine

Say Om in Paradise: The Best Off-the-Beaten-Path Places to Practice Yoga

By Chris Santella AND DC Helmuth
Health Yoga Travel

The presence of yoga across the globe—from calm, meditative yin yoga to gymnastic AcroYoga, and every style in between—is wanderlust with a mission. Most yogis agree that yoga is ultimately a transformative mindset rather than an activity depending on your environment. However, although such journeys of self-inquiry can be achieved anywhere, it often requires leaving our routines and familiar environments behind to move us forward. This is where the magic of travel meets the grounding practice of yoga.

In order to find some amazing far-flung locations to practice yoga, we interviewed a host of people closely connected with the yoga world and asked them to share some of their favorite experiences. Whether you seek to pilgrimage to the sacred waters of the Ganges in Rishikesh, India, or waddle into Whale Pose next to the penguins of Antarctica, there is a yoga destination for you.

CUL Map Yoga 01 BANNER
Yoga in India. Ananda in the Himalayas

Original Om
Rishikesh, India

The famed birthplace of yoga offers unparalleled experiences for yogis to realign with their practice, whether at renowned wellness hotels or humble dirt-floor shalas. "The whole region and the river Ganga have very high spiritual powers," says Sandeep Agarwalla, head of yoga at a resort in the Himalayas. "With this many ashrams, yoga education centers, pilgrims and people seeking prayers all in one place," the birthplace of yoga "has a very different energy from other cities."

CUL Map Yoga 02
Yoga in Joshua Tree. Jessical Rihal

Remote Retreat
Joshua Tree, California

"It's like another planet," says plus-size yoga instructor and podcaster Jessica Rihal. "Joshua Tree is such a different place from where so many people live. It's a perfect place to reset, refresh, tap back into your true nature, reflect on your goals; it's a perfect place for self-retreat."

CUL Map Yoga 03
Bahamas. Yashoda

Seeing Serenity
Paradise Island, Bahamas

"There is a rock on the property, in the main ashram temple," Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat instructor and lecturer Rukmini Chaitanya says, "where Swami Vishnudevananda had a profound vision in 1969. This rock is now our main altar and around it is our main temple. It's a very powerful place." She continues, "About two days a week, instead of meeting in the satsang hall in the early morning, we do a silent walk on the beach, as well as a sunrise meditation next to the water."

CUL Map Yoga 04
Chile. Sasha Juliard

Purely Elemental
Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

"Patagonia unites the five elements of nature—earth, water, fire, air and space—in a dramatic fashion. The remoteness and vastness of the landscape, its incredible beauty, affects your being. Patagonia is one of those destinations that leaves people feeling whole and in an elated state of being," says Sandra Tedeschi, founder of Vajra Sol Yoga Adventures.

CUL Map Yoga 05
Antartica. Liz Gifford

Calm Cool Core
Antarctic Peninsula, Antarctica

"Think low to the ground!" Elly MacDonald explains of the yoga classes she teaches onboard ship for Quark Expeditions. "Many of the poses are done seated or on our backs. It's a lot of core work, in addition to the core work you're already doing to stay steady on a moving ship. If it's a warmer day, we can do a yoga class on the outer deck. There have been times when we're out there and a pod of whales or orcas come by. It's a very emotional moment."

CUL Map Yoga 07
Austria. Patrick Bätz/Tourismusverband St. Anton am Arlberg

Meditative Mountains
St. Anton Am Arlberg, Austria

"In the summer, it's extremely peaceful, and the town is literally surrounded by beautiful green mountains and flowers and the cleanest air you've ever breathed," Mountain Yoga Festival organizer Iris Kaufmann says. "We try to keep it small because that's what makes it so special...we focus on not just yoga, but nature as well," she notes. "Our meditation is hiking and walking."

CUL Map Yoga 06
Botswana. Jacobus van Heerden

Safari Stretch
Welgevonden Game Reserve/Tuli Reserve, Botswana

"Yoga is one of the most beautiful and natural things to bring to a safari," yoga instructor Lauren Drucker says. "The mindful aspect of practice allows you to slow down and savor the moment. On many safaris, it's all about seeing the 'Big Five' and checking the next animal off the list. On a yoga safari, it's much more about connecting with nature and oneself."

CUL Map Yoga 08
Yoga in Sri Lanka. Sanjin Kastellan

Jungle Jewel
Unawatuna, Sri Lanka

"These amazing jungle beaches [are] just bursting with green," says Alice Maisetti, competitive gymnast, yoga teacher and retreat organizer. "Go to a beach, literally any beach, at sunset, and wait. You can do yoga by yourself, and some meditation. It's like a miracle happening every night."

CUL Map Yoga 09
Bhutan. David van Driessche

Oxygen Infusion
Paro, Bhutan

"People have a different mind-set here. It's slower. The air is like magic. It is famous for its sustainability—they produce a negative CO2 balance," says Louk Lennaerts, Bhutan Spirit Sanctuary founder. "In yoga, we look for an environment that gives us energy. Bhutan gives that certain energy."

CUL Map Yoga 10
Philippines. Jules SeaMan

Forest Focus
Siargao, Philippines

"Using nature in your practice is very powerful, and this is a wonderful place to connect to the elements, says life coach and founder of Exhale Yoga Retreats, Rachel Wainwright. "You go into the palm tree forest in the afternoon, and the light is beaming through the leaves, you hear birds singing...you are inspired to drop into a deeper place in yourself."

CUL Map Yoga 11
New Zealand. C. Stoddart

Holistic Wellness
Glenorchy, New Zealand

"At Aro Ha Wellness Retreat, we're stringing together practices to give guests a peaceful relationship with the moment," says founder Damian Chaparro. Before breakfast, "guests are awoken by the sound of a Tibetan singing bowl, [then] served a morning elixir. After 10 minutes of journaling, we lead guests through 75 minutes of Hatha yoga. We often leave the site for 3 to 3.5 hours of hiking. There are so many wonderful options; some are moss-drenched, like a scene from The Hobbit, others are stark, tussock-covered hills with nary a tree in sight. "

CUL Map Yoga 12
"Fifty Places to Practice Yoga Before You Die" by Chris Santella and DC Helmuth Abrams; Qing Lee Photography

Adapted from Fifty Places to Practice Yoga Before You Die © Chris Santella and DC Helmuth. Published by Abrams.

Request Reprint & Licensing or Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC