2024 Chevrolet Trax Review: A Big Step Ahead is Just Enough

The Chevrolet Trax isn't just a new generation of the small sport utlity vehicle (SUV) that was liked by some and hated by many others. It's a new beginning of sorts, with a completely new body style, fresh list of features, and drive dynamics that push the model into the "now".

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax is simply enough. It's nothing more. But, at it's price point it's an awful lot of bang for the buck.

With the new generation, the visual differences between Chevy's Trailblazer and Trax grow. Trax is more like an elongated hatchback while Trailblazer is a perky, upright SUV.

Chevy sells the model in four grades: 1RS, LT, 2RS and Activ. The biggest differences between LT and Actv are design attributes. The Trax Activ has a monochrome-like look with titanium chrome accents, a faux rear skid plate and black 18-inch wheels that are 1 inch larger than the LT's aluminum wheels.

The small size of the vehicle means that the turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine under the hood doesn't feel too small. It's 137 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque outputs allow for plenty of zip, even as climbing winding mountain roads, or getting up to speed on the highway.

Its six-speed automatic transmission delivers smooth enough shifts and doesn't easily get confused on varied terrain.

There's little body roll and the Trax can be driven on rural roads with a sense of purpose without flinching. Active Noise Cancellation technology ensures that these maneuvers are done in a serene environment.

Getting behind the wheel reveals that the Trax has one thing leftover from the previous generation: a key is needed to start the model. But other than that, it's a completely new experience, but one that wouldn't feel foreign to anyone that owns a Chevrolet Equinox, Blazer or Traverse.

The materials and design of the interior is perfectly in line with the price point of the car. They're not the nicest in the Chevy lineup, but a big step forward for the model from the previous generation.

For a starter model, the Trax offers up good infotainment features as standard and available. An 8-inch center dashboard touch screen comes standard on Trax LT and 2RS while the 11-inch version is on the Trax 2RS and Activ models.

There's nothing innovative about these screens or their operation, but they are responsive enough and deliver a user experience that won't leave most drivers or passengers frustrated, though it's a far from perfect execution.

Despite having a low-tech key turning ignition, Trax doesn't skimp on technology where a driver or passengers would notice it the most. All models but the base get heated front seats, steering wheel and outside mirrors as well as remote start. All bu the Trax 1RS get automatic climate control, push-button start and rear-set USB ports. Opting for the Trax Activ gets a power-adjustable driver's seat.

Wireless phone charging is available on all but the base model, and buyers can add a sunroof. However, the sunroof is a "buyer beware" situation. During test driving, when the roof was fully open, there was plenty of terrible thumping noise that wasn't able to be mitigated by opening any combination of windows.

Chevrolet is equipping with every Trax with its Chevy Safety Assist suite of technology, which includes automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian detection automatic braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, automatic high beams and a following distance indicator.

Trax has a starting MSRP of $21,495 before destination and delivery charges. Its price maxes out around $25,000 putting it solidly in the starter car category.

