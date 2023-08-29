Mazda has been pushing upscale with its sedans and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) for a generation, but with its new crop of electrified and gas-powered vehicles, it has entered a new level of modern high performance.

The new 2024 Mazda CX-90 takes the place of the CX-9 three-row SUV in the company's line up. It has more goods to compete with its closest rivals like the Subaru Ascent, Volkswagen Atlas and Honda Pilot.

The redesigned CX-90 is also one of the best looking of the bunch with a strong, now upright front end and wide fenders. The new grille looks upscale as do the new wheel choices. While many of its competitors are trying to look more rugged, the CX-90 exemplifies class.

This is the first Mazda to feature the company's new six-cylinder engine. As tested, the engine is combined with an electric motor to make 340 horsepower (hp). Mazda also offers the SUV with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid power plant. Both versions have all-wheel drive an eight-speed automatic transmission.

1 of 8

Inline six-cylinder engines are meant to be smooth and powerful, especially modern interpretations. But between the stop/start and hybrid system this powertrain was anything but.

Under normal operation at speed the six is smooth and powerful, but it grumbles when it stops and shudders when it comes back to life. That's a problem when everything else on this vehicle feels and looks like a luxury vehicle. The regenerative brakes act a little spongy and unpredictable.

Ride and handling are great. The wide wheels roll over most potholes and the suspension absorbs the few that are too big. The cabin is quiet too, over both rough and smooth roads.

The steering effort and accuracy are also excellent. This three-row handles better than most two-row SUVs. It stays flat and planted in corners making for a confident drive on any surface.

The 2024 CX-90, like many of its competitors, offers drive modes including Sport and Off-Road.

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 comes with a touchscreen and a rotary dial to control it. Mazda North American Operations

The eight-passenger 2024 CX-90 comes standard with black leatherette seats, leather wrapped shift knob and steering wheel with paddle shifters and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Keyless entry, front and second-row dual USB inputs and an eight-way power drivers seat are standard too.

Wireless phone integration and charging, a head-up display, navigation, bigger wheels, full leather seats with heating and cooling and a 12.3-inch digital cluster are optional.

The controls are easy with both a rotary dial option and the touchscreen, along with some controls on the steering wheel, and the infotainment menus are easy to parse. The climate control system is simple too with buttons and toggle switches below the main screen.

The head-up display features blind-spot indicators and a graphical representation of what's on the road around you with arrows for other vehicles like a fighter jet. As those vehicles pass they switch from arrows to squares in lanes.

The CX-90 Turbo S Premium Plus trim tested ($59,950) came with gorgeous baseball mitt leather with wood and metal trim on the doors and center console. It feels more upscale than even recent Mazdas, which have been well contented for years now.

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 comes with a new six-cylinder engine. Mazda North American Operations

The seats are powered, heated and fully adjustable, which is expected in a Mazda, a company that knows how to position a driver.

It also comes standard with Mazda's i-Activsense suit of features including automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping and lane departure warning, along with rear cross traffic alert that watches the driver's sides when backing out of a driveway or parking spot. All CX-90 models also have a rear seat alert to remind owners to check their back seats when exiting the vehicle.

Of the three-row SUVs, the Toyota Highlander, starting at $37,955, and Chevrolet Traverse, at $34,520, dominate in sales with the CX-90 (starting at $40,970) landing far down the list. It is, however, more fun to drive than its main competitors, rough start/stop system notwithstanding, and its interior is at the top of the class too.

If buyers are willing to pay a little more than average, the easy tech, confident handling and great looks of the 2024 Mazda CX-90 are at least worth a test drive.