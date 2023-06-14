I Did a 21-Day Water Fast and Lost 31lbs

I decided to do a 21-day water fast because I was about to turn 50 and I felt like there were a lot of things in my life I had never accomplished. It wasn't too late for me to start going after my goals but I had to stop procrastinating.

I wanted 2023 to be different. I wanted to test myself and prove to myself I could do something difficult. I also wanted to get into my best shape ever and I figured the weight loss would be a great way to start my transformation.

I decided to quit drinking coffee during this time too. It flushed out my digestive system and helped me avoid any bad side effects during my fast. I had already stopped drinking alcohol a couple of months before this, so when I started my fast, the only thing I had to deal with was not eating any food.

Jim Austin shows before (L) and after (R) his 21-day water fast. Jim Austin

The first week of fasting

During the fast, I stuck to only drinking water. I didn't take any supplements or medications.

Prepping for the fast was hard. I threw two cans of chicken broth, cauliflower, broccoli, celery, carrots, an onion, and four small red potatoes into a crock pot. I let that cook all day, and that's all I ate for three days straight before I began the fast. I also had some salads with mixed greens and I tried to load up on cabbage as much as I could.

The first three days of the fast were the toughest. On the first day, I had a very bad headache that lasted all day until I finally fell asleep at night. The second day, the headache came back in the late afternoon and stuck with me until I fell asleep. But thankfully, on the third day, the headache was gone.

I also experienced physical hunger, and my stomach would rumble and growl. During the first week, I also struggled with insomnia, especially during the initial three or four days. I could barely sleep and only managed to get three or four hours.

The most challenging part during the first week was the mental battle. So many things reminded me of food, and it was disappointing to realize that I wouldn't be able to eat at the end of it.

I used to work out with my friend once a week, and after our workout, we would always treat ourselves to steaks. There were moments when I would think, "Oh, we're going to get steaks," and then it would hit me that I wasn't eating for three weeks.

It was like a wave of depression washing over me, but I had to let go and move on from those thoughts.

I also decided to do a digital detox during the fast, and I think that played a big role in helping me complete it successfully. I have done shorter fasts in the past where I did not do a digital detox.

At first, the fast seemed easier because I had things to keep my mind busy and not thinking about food. Because of my digital detox, I was able to do other things with my time like meditate, read, go on walks, and spend time with family and friends. It made my fast feel special and so easier to stay motivated and to finish.

I made it a point to walk every day for about 3 kilometers, which took me roughly 40 minutes. Initially, I did it just to get some light exercise and burn extra calories, but as I got further into my fast I started looking forward to my daily walks. I have never enjoyed taking a walk as much as I did on my fast.

The water fast's second week

But during the second week of the fast, I started experiencing some side effects. I had a sour taste in my mouth, and my tongue had a white coating on it. No matter how much I brushed my teeth and tongue, the white coating would reappear within minutes. Occasionally, I also experienced a bit of acid reflux, but it would pass quickly.

Overall, I felt uncomfortable, as if my body was in a weird state.

One interesting thing was that my sinuses were completely clear throughout the fast and my sense of smell became heightened. But on the flip side, my body couldn't seem to retain water, so I constantly had a dry mouth. Even if I drank two large glasses of water in the morning, my mouth would be dry within 15 minutes.

I also had food dreams. I remember one particular dream where I took a big bite of a cherry pie. I could taste it, and I was savoring it in my dream. But then I realized that I had accidentally broken my fast, and the dream turned into a nightmare. Throughout the second week, I had a couple of food-related dreams where I broke my fast by mistake, only to wake up and realize it was all just a bad dream.

By day 15 of the fast, I had successfully broken the habit of eating and had established a new routine that didn't involve food. I had become accustomed to getting up and going through my daily routine without eating. That's when I found my groove.

Week three of fasting

The third week turned out to be the easiest. Although I did have a few moody days and occasional bouts of irritability, as well as moments of dizziness when I stood up too fast or worked with my hands raised above my head in the garage, it would pass within 20 seconds or so. During this time, I spent my moments reading and focusing on other activities.

On the 17th day of my fast, I decided to go for a 5-kilometer run. The only time I got dizzy was when I stopped to walk. I felt a bit lightheaded, but it passed.

It's so crazy what the human body is capable of. It was a daunting task, and it took a toll on my body physically. But once I finished, I went back home, rested, and I was fine. Surprisingly, I didn't experience heightened hunger the next day. It just felt like a grind, a tough mental battle to get through.

Jim Austin pictured on day one of his water fast (left) and day 21 of his fast (right). Jim Austin

What helped me during my water fast

There were a few things I did that made a significant difference during my fast. First, I continued working my regular 40-hour workweek. During the weekdays, I had something to focus on, and it kept me distracted throughout the day. The days seemed to fly by as a result.

Each morning, I had a routine where I would spend 30 minutes reading something spiritual, followed by 10 minutes of meditation. I also dedicated 30 minutes a day to practicing my guitar. These activities added a deeper level of significance to my fast. It wasn't just about losing weight; it made me feel like I was going through a holistic life transformation, rather than just a physical transformation.

One of the coolest things I discovered during the fast was what I called the "free pass" in the morning. Every morning, I would wake up feeling amazing, full of energy, and without any hunger or mental struggles. The discomfort that was constantly present during the fast was minimal to almost nothing in the mornings.

It wasn't until around two or three in the afternoon that I could feel the healing process happening in my body, and the struggle to resist eating became more intense. Knowing that I had the morning "free pass" to look forward to gave me a sense of relief and motivation when I went to bed each night.

Breaking my water fast and the future

On the 22nd day, I finally broke my fast by eating watermelon. It was the first food I'd eaten in 21 days, and it was absolutely delicious. It was everything I expected and more.

I lost 31 pounds in 21 days during my fast, but a week after eating again, I gained 8 pounds. My plan going forward is to follow a high-protein, balanced, healthy diet and get back into the gym. I want to rebuild my muscles while continuing to lose a pound of fat per week.

Jim Austin (pictured) did a 21-day water fast in 2023. Jim Austin

I'm now within 15 pounds of my ultimate goal weight, which is where I haven't been since my 20s.

By far, the greatest thing I gained from the fast was a boost in confidence. It's a remarkable feeling to believe that I can accomplish anything I set my mind to. Food has never tasted better to me. It's as if my palate has been reset.

My plan moving forward is to avoid cheat meals. I want to ride this wave of having a cleansed palate for as long as possible. It will be an experiment to see how long I can appreciate healthy foods without indulging in cheat meals.

Jim Austin is a content creator and works in sales. To find out more about his fitness journey, you can find him on his YouTube channel, Challenge Theory.

