I Did a 25 Day Water Fast. I Lost 20lbs and My Skin Cleared Up

In 2016, I fasted on only water for 25 days, meaning that I did a zero-calorie fast. It was for my overall health function, longevity, healing, spiritual deepening, and natural cellular healing.

Before this, I was predominantly pretty much vegan; I was plant-based, so everything that I was consuming was from plants.

Leading up to the fast itself, I focused on eating mainly raw and minimally processed foods. I was eating mostly vegetables. I did this to fuel my body and cells with as many minerals and nutrients as possible in the lead-up to the fast. I also spaced out my meals over time and had smaller meals to prepare my stomach.

Kristine Crouch pictured on day one of her fast (left) and day 25 of her fast (right). Kristine Crouch

I spent most of my days journaling and reading. I dedicated 95 percent of my time to doing absolutely nothing physically. I was in total rest mode because that was what was required for my body to know that it was safe during such a period.

During the first week of the fast, I had a lot of energy stored in my body. So, I took my time decluttering. I had chosen to do this fast for spiritual deepening reasons, and with that, I also started to dive deeper into minimalism.

Coming to the end of that first week, I started to feel my energy drop and my body slowed down.

I only walked up and down the stairs once or twice a day to watch the sunrise and the sunset, and to go to the bathroom. That's when my body started to move slower and conserve energy. This was also when my body ramped up into fat-burning mode and the weight loss started.

I also stopped going to the restroom to poop. Coming into the second week, my mind felt very sharp and clear. My dreams were also really vivid. I had dreams about pizza and chicken, and I was vegan at the time.

During the third week, I started to feel pain in areas of my body. I had read accounts of people experiencing this as well when they had done extended 20, 30, or 40-day fasts when a part of the body wasn't fully healed.

My digestive tract went into hibernation, so I started to feel my body throb in certain places where it hadn't fully healed. I had sprained a part of my foot and I started to feel it healing.

What was interesting was when I came to the end of the 25 days, I felt like my body could have gone for 30. But socially, I was ready to get back into the world.

At the end of my fast, I lost roughly 20lbs. I felt lighter in my body, my digestion was incredibly smooth, I had noticeably clearer and smoother skin, brighter eyes, increased energy and mental clarity and, above all, a new sense of peace.

I didn't poop for over 25 days and interestingly enough, I didn't lose any hair. The key was nourishment. I did my research and prepared for the fast properly. I also went into the fast for the right reasons.

Kristine Crouch pictured on day one of her fast (left) and day 25 of her fast (right). Kristine Crouch

This fast was completely transformational for me. I often look back on this experience fondly and continue to practice shorter "maintenance" fasts (anywhere from 24 to 72 hours) for healing and cellular repair.

Any form or length of time spent fasting is indeed a challenging and gratifying feat. Not eating or drinking anything other than water for 25 days was only part of the process.

What fasting provided me was the space and opportunity to heal, reflect, put into place new habits, and set goals. Not only did it allow me to cleanse physically, but mentally and spiritually as well; being renewed and rejuvenated from the inside out.

Kristine Crouch is a Holistic Health & Wellness Coach residing in the Gold Coast, Australia. Kristine specializes in digestive health, detox, and nervous system regulation, with certifications in Plant-Based Nutrition and Neurological Fitness Training. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok.

All views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Do you have a unique experience or personal story to share? Email the My Turn team at myturn@newsweek.com