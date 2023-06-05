3 Ways High-Performing Life Coaching Can Transform Corporate Culture

It is not unusual to hear celebrities, athletes, or business icons credit their success to their life coaches. High-performance life coaches seek to develop an innate understanding of their clients and then work to develop their talents toward achievement and success holistically. Personal coaches can do the same for corporate culture and are particularly successful in transforming culture given all the world has experienced over the past few years.

By implementing a positive, culture-centric coaching style, life coaches can help companies, C-suite executives, and their teams with personal development while providing enhanced confidence and credible goal-setting. Since high-performance life coaches lead by example and value relationships, they are able to communicate effectively and transform corporate culture through the development of corporate leadership.

Developing Self-Awareness

Corporate leaders are often trained in leadership, team development, the latest technology, and best business practices because each of those areas is crucial to the company. Personal development and self-awareness are not always included in the mix, though both are significant areas of importance for corporate leaders. Personal development fuels professional growth and is where personal development coaching comes into play.

Currently, there is a shift in culture, moving from defining success as working 60 hours per week to a more lifestyle-based definition of success. Today, new hires are negotiating vacation and mental wellness before salary and it is all part of the new corporate culture of lifestyle.

Interestingly enough, while it may be needed, many employees don't identify with the latest push for a mental health component of corporate culture because they can't visualize themselves meeting with a psychiatrist or psychologist. But if leaders ask those same employees if they are struggling with work/life balance, overwhelm, with work schedules, the drive for success, personal areas of growth or awareness, most will ask for additional help.

Most people are struggling with how to balance it all. They understand the importance of diversity training, team building, and the like; they also realize the personal growth areas like the challenges of parenting, marriage, and self-awareness. Each of these areas constitutes life coaching or personal coaching areas and presents great growth opportunities for transforming corporate culture.

Addressing the Spirit of the Fit (the Spirit of Offense)

One of the greatest challenges for communication and corporate culture is the spirit of a fit. As individuals move into leadership roles, they may not have a clear understanding of their strengths and their flaws. For these corporate executives, there's an opportunity to empower them by developing solutions and defining their own personal accountability. The current workplace culture often neglects to account for these personality gaps, which leads to individuals feeling increasingly anxious and lacking the confidence they need to succeed.

There are many corporate executives who come to work on a daily basis and are offended because CEOs offer compliments and support for their work, but continue to bring in outsiders to whom they have to report. They never get a recommendation for the C-suite despite their phenomenal work. There are many outstanding executives where there's a spirit of a fit, which is hindering growth and participation in corporate culture.

Even if a company does a hundred team-building programs, the spirit of offense is going to come out in the one-on-one work. Personal development coaches often can pick up on it immediately, especially in those underlying areas where these prodigious executives are keeping the company from accomplishing the desired corporate culture. Key executives need one-on-one personal coaching, development, and training to overcome the spirit of offense.

Understanding the Critical Elements

The big questions today among key executives and teams include questions about the value of work, the value of success, and the challenge of insular leadership styles. Key people are leaving because C-suite leaders who have embraced a narrow style of leadership; personal coaching could help make the adjustments needed, enhance the company culture, and grow the business. C-suite leaders have often achieved success but don't realize at what cost to others in the organization. It goes back to the significance of developing self-awareness. They need to grow from a personal development standpoint.

The power of personal coaching allows all to come to the place of work, admitting flaws and seeking change. In many cases, leaders simply don't know how to change, but with personal coaching, they can be guided to step outside themselves and make the needed changes as they see the growth opportunities. Personal coaching in positivity and affirmation, which acknowledges the day-to-day practices, can encourage growth and transform the culture from the inside out.