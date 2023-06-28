4 Tips to Evolve Healthcare Sales for Younger Generations

The terms "Millennial" and "Gen Z" once felt like catch-all phrases for our country's youngest generations — the kids known for avocado toast, emojis, and activism. But as time has passed, these generations have grown up. Today, some millennials are in their 40s, and Gen Z has fully joined us in the workplace. By 2025, Millennials are expected to make up 75% of the global workforce. These generations are no longer outliers — they're defining how we work.

Millennials and Gen Z have been shaped by economic and public health crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic and recent economic fallout, which impacts how they engage with healthcare and healthcare sales. In the past, these services have naturally been more focused on older populations' needs, but the demographic shift demands that companies evolve strategies.

Forget About Phone Calls

Let's face it, Millennials and Gen Z don't like answering the phone. However, these generations are more likely to own and be dependent on smartphones.

Ninety percent of people open and read text messages within 30 minutes of receiving them, but 83% of Millennials open messages within 90 seconds. For younger generations, phone calls can be time consuming and inefficient, while SMS and MMS messaging allow us to communicate on our own schedule and terms.

SMS and MMS messages can play a vital role in healthcare sales. SMS messages reminding patients to refill prescriptions have been shown to be highly effective, and healthcare appointment reminders sent through SMS messaging have significantly helped decrease appointment cancellations and no-shows.

Emphasize Access to Healthcare Data

Most Americans want to share and access more digital healthcare data, but this is especially true of younger generations.

In a Salesforce survey, six out of 10 Millennials expressed support for telemedicine. Because Millennials and Gen Z are more comfortable with technology, their demand for digital access from providers has increased. A study conducted at a New York City health center found that Millennials are more likely than other generations to use patient portals to access their data and ask questions. Healthcare sales strategies should aim to emphasize these perks, whenever possible.

Cater to Nomadic Lifestyles

Between 2019 and 2021, the number of people primarily working from home tripled. Remote work has also coincided with greater mobility; younger people are moving more frequently than previous generations and changing jobs more often. This means they're also more likely to experience disruptions in insurance coverage.

Luckily, finding continuous care no longer has to mean sticking with one local provider for decades. Today's healthcare tech lets patients more easily virtually share and access records, allowing new providers to pick up where others left off and helping some practices expand and become more mobile — an important selling point for more nomadic generations.

Understand the "Wellness" Generation

Millennials and Gen Z are known to invest more in wellness than other generations. They've also grown up in a world where previously misunderstood or stigmatized issues, such as dental care and mental health, have been better prioritized in public messaging.

These generations are more aware of their health than their parents were, but they're also especially aware of the flaws of the United States healthcare system. They want personalized, convenient care from healthcare providers who respect them, and to know that the money they're spending isn't being wasted.

As a Millennial myself, I understand these concerns. It's vital that healthcare sales shift to consider our fastest growing consumers: the younger generations who will define these industries in the future.