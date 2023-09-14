The 5 New Vehicles That Debuted at Detroit's Auto Show in 2023

The Detroit auto show may not hold the weight it used to, falling behind Los Angeles and New York in importance, but it still features big debuts every year from its newly-named home at Huntington Place in the downtown area. This year was mainly about the Detroit three automakers, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, who each premiered vehicles that are important to their bottom line.

Other brands are represented at the show, the public days of which run from September 16-24, including Ferrari, Lamborghini and the German luxury marques, who are represented by local dealers. There are also electric vehicles to see from all brands.

About a third of Huntington Place is reserved for drives of those electric vehicles including the Chevrolet Bolt, GMC Hummer EV and Ford F-150 Lightning, among others. Jeep also has an off-road course for attendees to enjoy.

Here are the biggest reveals from the 2023 Detroit Auto Show:

1 of 4

The 2025 Cadillac CT5 arrives with a new front fascia and more equipment standard. Buyers can choose between a 237-horsepower (hp) four-cylinder engine or a 335-hp twin-turbo six-cylinder engine. All power is routed through a ten-speed automatic transmission to the rear or all four wheels.

In addition to the Google Built-in infotainment architecture, the CT5 is now available with a 5G Wi-Fi hotspot, Blind Zone Steering Assist and Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking. The latter watches for cars going through an intersection as the sedan approaches.

The 2025 CT5's centerpiece is the new 33-inch-diagonal LED color touchscreen display with 9K resolution. It curves toward the driver to keep down glare and incorporates a customizable user interface. General Motor recently said it will discontinue Apple CarPlay in its vehicles, making this new system more crucial than ever.

1 of 4

The 2024 Ford F-150 debuted as well, continuing the 14th generation of America's best-selling pickup. The F-150 gets a gentle redesign as well as new bumper and wheel options. The coolest feature is the new Pro Access tailgate that can open traditionally or like a horizontal swinging door.

Ford dropped its 3.3-liter six-cylinder engine from the lineup, but still has six to choose from including the massively powerful 5.2-liter supercharged V8 in the Ford Raptor R. The PowerBoost hybrid and EcoBoost six-cylinder are still available.

Ford reduced the number of F-150 configurations across the board making it easier for both customers and dealers to get the trucks they want. For instance, the Raptor went from about 40 combinations to six. Ford did add a new STX FX4 trim, which is now the least expensive way to get some of the company's off-road parts.

1 of 3

The 2024 GMC Acadia also took the stand in Detroit, bigger and bolder than the vehicle it replaced. It's 10.6 inches longer and 3.2 inches taller than the previous generation, contributing to 80 percent more cargo behind the third row and 36 percent more behind the second row.

The 2024 Acadia can seat seven or eight passengers, depending on the trims, which now include Elevation, Premium, the off-road focused AT4 and the luxurious Denali and Denali Ultimate. All trims are motivated by a 328-hp, 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

The Acadia will now be available with Super Cruise, GM's hand's free, eyes-up driver assist system. Super Cruise now covers more than 400,000 miles of road in North America including most major highways. Like the Cadillac above, and many GM vehicles going forward, the Acadia's infotainment system is based on Google Built-In.

1 of 5

The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave and Gladiator Rubicon rolled onto the stage and onto a makeshift off-road course at Huntington Place. The pickup-style Jeeps come with a new seven-slot grille, up to 7,700 pounds of towing, three roof choices and either half doors or removable doors.

It continues with four options for four-wheel drive, an 84:1 crawl ratio (important when climbing boulders), 31.5 inches of water fording and a ground clearance of 11.6 inches. As expected the more capable off-road system a driver chooses, the more robust its axles and lockers are.

Technology takes a front seat with a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Jeep says the new screen uses full-array local dimming (FALD) backlight technology that improves visibility when the convertible is stowed or off.

The 2023 Detroit Auto Show was a little light on new product but there was still plenty to see from all the automakers along with the opportunity to get up, close, personal and inside new vehicles. And for those who haven't driven an electric vehicle yet, it's an easy opportunity to do so.