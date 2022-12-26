6 Things to Add to Your In-Store Experiences

How do you create engaging in-location experiences for your customers that can differentiate you from your competition? You don't have to necessarily turn yourself into the next Apple store or roll out dozens of different technologies that make your store unrecognizable. Creating a memorable in-location experience could be as big as changing the atmosphere and layout of your location, or as simple as adding self-checkout options or some classes.

Read on for some ideas of the different types of in-location experiences you can create for your customers.

Click and Collect

The pandemic's shutdowns and social distancing precautions forced many brick-and-mortar retailers to rethink how they could get products to customers safely. One of those innovations (which had been in use before but got a boost with the pandemic) was click and collect. This option allows customers to browse for items and purchase them online or through an app. A store associate will then do the shopping for the customer, and once complete, the customer can then go to the store to collect the items — groceries, books, electronics and more — either inside at a pick-up area or curbside.

With the pandemic subsiding, many retailers are keeping their click-and-collect options, because customers say it's cheaper and faster than delivery, and faster than shopping in the store. Expect click-and-collect purchases to grow 15% annually as well.

Self-Checkout

Retailers have been implementing self-checkout options for a while, and it's only been gaining in popularity as a faster, more personalized way to cash out of a store. In our "2021 State of Self-Checkout Experiences" report, we found that half of the consumers surveyed (49%) report using self-checkout "basically all the time" when they shop.

Self-checkout options are currently expanding from self-service registers to scan-as-you-shop options, like Stop & Shop's Scan It app. Amazon Go stores are taking self-checkout a step further by using sensors to detect when a customer enters the store, what they pick up and when they exit — and simply charging their Amazon account for what they purchased.

Self-Service Kiosks and Check-Ins

In addition to self-checkout, retailers are adding more self-service options all around for their customers. For example, many hotels are offering self-check-in options for their guests, and fast-casual restaurants are offering the ability to order and pay at self-service screens. Retailers can use self-service kiosks to let customers find products they're looking for, sign up for loyalty programs, find personalized coupons and offers, and more — without needing a sales associate.

Self-service technologies give customers an option of how they want their in-location experience directed as well. In fact, 73% of consumers in a survey were "in favor of more self-service technologies to improve the retail shopping experience," and part of the reason is so that they can reduce their dependence on finding store staff.

Educational Experiences

Another thing you can do to attract your customers is to offer them educational experiences in your location. This could be as literal as teaching a class or workshop on something related to your product, like Home Depot or Apple does. Or incorporate demos throughout your store, either in person or interactive on digital displays. Make sure that customer service associates have the knowledge to educate customers about the products, or use shelf talkers to tell customers a bit more about the products. You can also host events with talks or demonstrations by experts in your industry.

These types of experiences aren't just engaging and enjoyable, they show that you're a leader and a guide in your industry. Additionally, educational classes or events pay off, as 85% of consumers surveyed say they're more likely to make a purchase after an event.

Entertainment

Going to a location to shop and browse should be fun, and don't shy away from ways to make your in-location experience entertaining. If you have products individuals can test and play with, let them. Create an entertaining atmosphere through design, music, lighting, demonstrations or events. Or, if it connects to your brand, host musicians or movie nights, have musicians wander around the store, add video game kiosks or have employees entertain the audience — while it may have been a bit campy, the staff stopping to sing at Johnny Rockets was always entertaining.

These days, customers are looking for entertainment in their shopping experience. In a survey from 2017, half of Millennials and Gen Z consumer respondents say one of the top reasons they go to a store is because of the food or entertainment it offers. Additionally, in a 2018 survey, 56% of Gen Z shopper respondents said the most important factor to them when deciding where to shop is a "fun in-store experience."

Interactive Experiences

Finally, leverage new technology in your location to give your customers interactive experiences. Set up demo devices for customers to interact with, or give them the opportunity to test out products, as Sephora does. Add some AR features throughout your store so your customers can learn more about products or play a game using their smartphones. Offer customers the ability to try out products or have product-related experiences through virtual reality headsets, too. Research has shown that having the ability to touch and interact with a product increases "perceived ownership," leading to more willingness to buy the item and a higher willingness to pay as well.

Which Experiences Will You Implement?

In-store experiences can boost customer frequency, brand affinity and sales. And with so many different types of experiences brick-and-mortar retailers can create, there's bound to be one or a few that resonate with your customers. Use this list to help you create your in-location experiences if you want to stand out from your competitors and retain customers for the long run.