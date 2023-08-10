Culture

6ix9ine Arrested in Florida

By
Culture Rap Florida Music Hip hop

Rapper 6ix9ine has allegedly been arrested in Miami on unknown charges.

The New York born rapper, 27, whose given name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested by West Palm Beach police shortly after midnight on Thursday.

An apparent mugshot and arrest sheet was posted to X—the social media site formerly known as Twitter—by music news site, Hip Hop Ties.

6ix9ine rapping onstage
6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The rapper was reportedly arrested in Flordia overnight. John Parra/Getty Images North America

Newsweek contacted West Palm Beach police by email to confirm if 6ix9ine was arrested.

The alleged arrest comes just months after 6ix9ine was assaulted at a nearby Florida gym.

6ix9ine suffered fractured ribs and a blood clot in his eye after being assaulted at a branch of the LA Fitness gym chain in March.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

