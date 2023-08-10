6ix9ine's Reason for Arrest Confirmed By Police

A Sheriff's office in Florida has confirmed the real reason rapper 6ix9ine was arrested in Palm Beach.

The 27-year-old was arrested by West Palm Beach police on Wednesday evening and released three hours later. The incident comes just four months after 6ix9ine was assaulted at a nearby gym.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office (PBSO) confirmed officers first stopped 6ix9ine— whose given name is Daniel Hernandez— when they spotted a car committing an alleged traffic infraction.

6ix9ine performs at Made in America Music Festival on September 1, 2018, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The rapper was arrested over a number of traffic violations in Florida. Arik Mazur/Filmmagic

"Deputies were conducting traffic enforcement in the Homeland Development when they observed a vehicle commit a moving traffic infraction. They also observed that the vehicle did not have a license tag," a PBSO spokesperson told Newsweek in an exclusive statement.

"The driver was stopped and identified as Daniel Hernandez, who had a suspended driver's license and active traffic warrant in PALMS (a law enforcement system) for FTA (failure to appear in court, for an unregistered vehicle—$2000 bond).

"He was subsequently arrested and transported to the PBC jail with no additional charges. Traffic citations were issued for today's violations."

A police photo of rapper 6ix9ine after his arrest in Florida on Wednesday, August 9. Palm Beach Sheriff's Office

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.