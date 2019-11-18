'70% Of Americans' Trends After Poll Shows Overwhelming Majority Believe Trump's Ukraine Actions Were Wrong

A new poll revealed that 70 percent of Americans believe President Donald Trump's request for an investigation into a political rival was wrong, prompting the poll results to become a trending topic on Twitter Monday.

The poll, released by ABC News and Ipsos, asked if Americans felt that Trump's request to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was wrong. Of those polled, 51 percent felt that Trump was wrong and should be removed from office, while 19 percent said that the US president was wrong but should retain his elected position.

The conversation between Trump and Zelenskiy, where the US president asked that Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden's son Hunter, sparked an ongoing impeachment investigation into Trump's actions.

The survey from ABC News and Ipsos Poll was conducted on November 16 and 17, among 506 adults. ABC News reported that 58 percent of respondents were following the impeachment hearings "very or somewhat" closely.

On Twitter, a number of users gave their two cents about the poll's results and their possible implications for impeachment and the 2020 presidential election.

John Harwood, a journalist who is an editor-at-large for CNBC, wrote that "the truth is being made plain" and "it matters."

https://t.co/Iw36KE6XLx — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 18, 2019

Ryan Fournier, who, along with Charlie Kirk, co-founded the organization Students for Trump, wrote that the Democrats who want to impeach the president should learn how "to impeach 70,000,000 Americans"—evidently referring to the number of Americans he believes still harbor earnest support the president.

"Trump is not one man," Fournier wrote. "He is all of us!"

He is all of us! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 13, 2019

In response to the poll, Twitter user @Bashowicks wrote that the 70 percent of Americans who thought that what the president did was wrong would be "on the right side of history," while the rest revealed themselves to be fine with "GOP corruption and a foreign country controlling our elections."

Madisonian checks and balances be damned. ðŸ¤¦ðŸ»â€â™‚ï¸ https://t.co/DPun3iC6xA — Iâ€™m-peachy ðŸ‘ (@Bashowicks) November 18, 2019

Rob Reiner, a filmmaker known for directing Misery and The Princess Bride, referenced the poll's results and wrote that "[f]lop sweat is pouring out of Trump and the GOP. Their desperate attempts at obfuscation is pathetic and not working."

Flop sweat is pouring out of Trump & the GOP. Their desperate attempts at obfuscation is pathetic and not working. 70% of Americans say Trump has done something wrong. 51% say he should be Impeached & Removed. The Truth still matters. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 18, 2019

"70% is a super-majority," wrote user @HawaiiDelilah. "No matter whether or not the Senate votes to convict and he is removed, Donald Trump will be going into the 2020 election as a weak candidate, with the vast majority of Americans knowing he is responsible for wrongdoing."

70% is a super-majority. No matter whether or not the Senate votes to convict and he is removed, Donald Trump will be going into the 2020 election as a weak candidate, with the vast majority of Americans knowing he is responsible for wrongdoing. https://t.co/Z4M1aZiF2t — HawaiiDelilahâ„¢ (@HawaiiDelilah) November 18, 2019

"70% of Americans has been pretty consistent against the remainder who seem to be stalwarts in their ignorance and/or bigotry," tweeted author Kwanza Osajyefo. "It's disappointing how gullible that segment is to propaganda and conspiracy juse because it fluffs their fragile egos."

70% of Americans has been pretty consistent against the remainder who seem to be stalwarts in their ignorance and/or bigotry. Itâ€™s disappointing how gullible that segment is to propaganda and conspiracy juse because it fluffs their fragile egos. — The War On Christmas (@kwanzer) November 18, 2019

Some other users, like @Tyler_Fay, noted that just 506 people were surveyed for the poll, which they believed could not possibly accurately reflect the opinions of the United States as a whole.

506 people polled is not 70% of Americans https://t.co/Okj0EkeDXO — T-Fay (@Tyler_Fay) November 18, 2019

However accurate the results, user @startlepup implied that the poll would ultimately have little bearing on the outcome of the impeachment hearings, because "100% of Repub[l]ican senators do not care what 70% of Americans think."