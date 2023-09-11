September 11 Tribute: How to Watch World Trade Center, 9/11 Documentaries

For some, marking the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on Monday comes with heavy hearts and pain, while others may choose to gather more information about a significant day in history. If not already, many people will flood to various streaming services to educate themselves and to honor those who lost their lives on that tragic day.

Over the two decades since the terrorist attacks, many documentaries have been made about the devastating events and recollections of that day. Many streaming services have both made and distributed content that centers around the firsthand accounts of 9/11.

These are some of the latest documentaries across different streaming platforms that are available to view.

Roses stand on the National September 11th Memorial ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on September 7 in New York City. Getty Images

9/11: One Day in America

Over the course of six episodes, National Geographic lays out the events of 9/11 from the perspective of those who survived them and from those who came to their aid. The documentary follows firefighters and paramedics as they try to rescue victims and survivors, and reunite with their loved ones. 9/11: One Day in America is available on Hulu, National Geographic, Apple TV, ABC and Disney +.

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

This five-episode series unpacks the events of 9/11, as well as the timeline and ramifications of the resulting war on terrorism. The documentary also includes interviews with senior administration officials of former President George W. Bush, U.S. service members, members of the Taliban, and more. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror is available on Netflix.

9/11: Minute by Minute

This documentary takes a look into the 9/11 terrorist attacks as viewers observe the communication between the flight crews of the various planes, the U.S. military, the New York City firefighters and then-President Bush. 9/11: Minute by Minute is available on Amazon Prime Video.

9/11: The Lost Tapes

This documentary covers the events of the morning of 9/11 from the tapes released from NEADS and the FAA. 9/11: The Lost Tapes is available on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

No Responders Left Behind

This documentary follows Jon Stewart and John Feal as they take on the U.S government to ensure health care and compensation for thousands of first responders who are dying from toxins that were released at Ground Zero. No Responders Left Behind is available on Amazon Prime Video.

NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½

Although not entirely centered around 9/11, this four-part series chronicles life in 21st century New York from the devastating 9/11 terrorist attacks through the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Produced and directed by Spike Lee, the series features interviews with residents from all walks of life as it recounts the memories and insights of those who were eyewitnesses to the city's greatest challenges. NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½ is available on Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Generation 9/11

This PBS film introduces seven young people, all born after 9/11, whose fathers were killed on that fateful day. Generation 9/11 is available on PBS.